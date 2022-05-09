Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Global Payments Inc.
  News
  Summary
    GPN   US37940X1028

GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.

(GPN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/06 04:00:02 pm EDT
121.00 USD   -3.88%
05/04Russia's Potanin dodges politics and sanctions to flourish
RE
05/03GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/03Declaration of Voting Results by Global Payments Inc
CI
Summary 
Summary

Global Payments to Participate in Barclays Emerging Payments and Fintech Forum

05/09/2022 | 08:32am EDT
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Barclays Emerging Payments and Fintech Forum on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the event from the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the event.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with approximately 25,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 170 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 424 M - -
Net income 2022 1 229 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 181 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,8x
Yield 2022 0,82%
Capitalization 34 066 M 34 066 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,13x
EV / Sales 2023 4,55x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Consensus
