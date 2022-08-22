Log in
    GPN   US37940X1028

GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.

(GPN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:02 2022-08-22 am EDT
131.16 USD   -1.24%
09:39aGlobal Payments to Participate in Deutsche Bank Technology Conference
BU
08/10GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/10Fusion Connect Appoints Andrew Langford Chief Financial Officer and Lisa Matthews Senior Vice President of Human Resources Rounding Out the Executive Team
AQ
Global Payments to Participate in Deutsche Bank Technology Conference

08/22/2022 | 09:39am EDT
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the event from the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the event.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with approximately 25,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 170 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 137 M - -
Net income 2022 409 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 473 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 62,9x
Yield 2022 0,76%
Capitalization 36 810 M 36 810 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,69x
EV / Sales 2023 5,43x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 97,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Last Close Price 132,81 $
Average target price 167,73 $
Spread / Average Target 26,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Steven Sloan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cameron M. Bready President & Chief Operating Officer
Joshua Whipple Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
M. Troy Woods Chairman
Guido Francesco Sacchi Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-1.75%36 810
FISERV, INC.5.48%70 022
BLOCK, INC.-53.96%43 887
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.5.02%17 634
NEXI S.P.A-36.65%11 668
DLOCAL LIMITED-19.33%8 497