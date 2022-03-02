Log in
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.

Global Payments to Participate in Wolfe Research FinTech Forum

03/02/2022 | 08:35am EST
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Jeff Sloan, Chief Executive Officer, will present virtually at the Wolfe Research FinTech Forum on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the event from the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the event.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 170 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 464 M - -
Net income 2022 1 170 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 068 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 28,3x
Yield 2022 0,78%
Capitalization 36 351 M 36 351 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,37x
EV / Sales 2023 4,76x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Steven Sloan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cameron M. Bready President & Chief Operating Officer
Paul Michael Todd Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
M. Troy Woods Chairman
Guido Francesco Sacchi Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-4.63%36 351
BLOCK, INC.-21.95%73 122
FISERV, INC.-5.90%63 302
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.1.01%18 360
NEXI S.P.A-16.62%16 983
WISE PLC-31.75%9 913