  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Global Payments Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPN   US37940X1028

GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.

(GPN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-06-06 pm EDT
100.82 USD   +2.77%
08:06aGlobal Payments to Present at Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments and CRE Conference
BU
06/05Susquehanna Adjusts Global Payments' Price Target to $180 From $190, Keeps Positive Rating
MT
05/17Transcript : Global Payments Inc. Presents at Barclays Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum, May-17-2023 07:57 AM
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Payments to Present at Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments and CRE Conference

06/07/2023 | 08:06am EDT
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, announced today that Cameron Bready, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials, Payments and CRE Conference on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 8 a.m. EDT in New York City.

Interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the fireside chat from the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.globalpayments.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the event.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with approximately 27,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 170 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 649 M - -
Net income 2023 1 031 M - -
Net Debt 2023 14 165 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,9x
Yield 2023 0,97%
Capitalization 26 410 M 26 410 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,69x
EV / Sales 2024 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Payments Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 33
Last Close Price 100,82 $
Average target price 138,16 $
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cameron M. Bready President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joshua J. Whipple Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
M. Troy Woods Chairman
Guido Francesco Sacchi Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Shannon A. Johnston Vice President-Application Delivery
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.1.51%26 410
FISERV, INC.13.02%70 515
BLOCK, INC.1.85%40 143
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.29.70%17 590
EDENRED SE19.14%16 134
NEXI S.P.A0.54%10 382
