Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Global Payments Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPN   US37940X1028

GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.

(GPN)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-13 pm EDT
106.96 USD   +1.66%
08:02aGlobal Payments to Report First Quarter Results on May 1, 2023
BU
04/12US Payment Technology Firms Face 'Much Higher Degree of Uncertainty' for Rest of 2023, Goldman Sachs Says
MT
04/12Goldman Sachs Upgrades Global Payments to Buy From Neutral, Price Target is $127 As Recent Selloff Presents Buying Opportunity
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Payments to Report First Quarter Results on May 1, 2023

04/14/2023 | 08:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, will release first quarter 2023 financial results before the market opens on Monday, May 1, 2023.

Global Payments’ management will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, May 1, 2023. All interested parties may access the audio webcast via the investor relations page of the company’s website at https://investors.globalpayments.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the company's website following the live event.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with approximately 27,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 170 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.
08:02aGlobal Payments to Report First Quarter Results on May 1, 2023
BU
04/12US Payment Technology Firms Face 'Much Higher Degree of Uncertainty' for Rest of 2023, ..
MT
04/12Goldman Sachs Upgrades Global Payments to Buy From Neutral, Price Target is $127 As Rec..
MT
04/12Goldman Sachs Upgrades Global Payments to Buy From Neutral, Price Target is $127
MT
04/11Wedbush Cuts Global Payments' Price Target to $130 From $150, Aligns Full-Year 2023 Est..
MT
04/03PCP Managers, L.P. completed the acquisition of Global Payments Gaming Services, Inc. f..
CI
03/24Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) completed the acquisition of ..
CI
03/19Global Payments Inc.(NYSE:GPN) dropped from S&P Software & Ser..
CI
03/17Global Payments Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Fin..
AQ
03/16Global Payments Receives a Shareholder Proposal from John Chevedden
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 596 M - -
Net income 2023 1 176 M - -
Net Debt 2023 11 872 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 22,8x
Yield 2023 0,97%
Capitalization 28 214 M 28 214 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,66x
EV / Sales 2024 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Payments Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 29
Last Close Price 106,96 $
Average target price 140,78 $
Spread / Average Target 31,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Steven Sloan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cameron M. Bready President & Chief Operating Officer
Joshua J. Whipple Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
M. Troy Woods Chairman
Guido Francesco Sacchi Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.7.69%28 214
FISERV, INC.13.28%72 111
BLOCK, INC.2.74%38 955
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.19.52%16 134
EDENRED SE11.64%15 632
NEXI S.P.A1.95%10 880
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer