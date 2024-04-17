Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, will release first quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Global Payments’ management will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, May 1, 2024. All interested parties may access the audio webcast via the investor relations page of the company’s website at investors.globalpayments.com. A replay of the webcast will also be available after the event.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with approximately 27,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit company.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

