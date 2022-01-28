Log in
    GPN   US37940X1028

GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.

(GPN)
01/28 01:44:10 pm
143.965 USD   +2.08%
01/27 Visa Posts Higher 1Q Profit, Beats Expectations
DJ
01/27 Facebook's cryptocurrency venture to wind down and sell tech assets - WSJ
RE
01/26 British watchdog sets out plan to shine a light on card payments
RE
Global Payments to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on February 10, 2022

01/28/2022
Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, will release fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10, 2022.

Global Payments’ management will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, February 10, 2022. All interested parties may access the audio webcast via the investor relations page of the company’s website at investors.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the company's website following the live event.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with nearly 24,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 170 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7 731 M - -
Net income 2021 1 033 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 081 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 39,5x
Yield 2021 0,58%
Capitalization 40 920 M 40 920 M -
EV / Sales 2021 6,47x
EV / Sales 2022 5,88x
Nbr of Employees 24 000
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Steven Sloan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cameron M. Bready President & Chief Operating Officer
Paul Michael Todd Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
M. Troy Woods Chairman
Guido Francesco Sacchi Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.4.33%40 920
FISERV, INC.-3.38%66 208
BLOCK, INC.-34.59%49 117
NEXI S.P.A-7.33%18 939
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-0.34%18 115
AFTERPAY LIMITED-19.93%14 070