Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Global Payments Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPN   US37940X1028

GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.

(GPN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:58 2022-07-20 pm EDT
119.95 USD   +1.42%
03:42pGlobal Payments to Report Second Quarter Results on August 1, 2022
BU
01:51pWolfe Research Adjusts Global Payments Price Target to $160 From $200, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
07/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Global Payments to $144 From $151, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Payments to Report Second Quarter Results on August 1, 2022

07/20/2022 | 03:42pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN), a leading worldwide provider of payment technology and software solutions, will release second quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Monday, August 1, 2022.

Global Payments’ management will host a live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Monday, August 1, 2022. All interested parties may access the audio webcast via the investor relations page of the company’s website at https://investors.globalpaymentsinc.com. A replay of the audio webcast will be archived on the company's website following the live event.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE: GPN) is a leading payments technology company delivering innovative software and services to our customers globally. Our technologies, services and team member expertise allow us to provide a broad range of solutions that enable our customers to operate their businesses more efficiently across a variety of channels around the world.

Headquartered in Georgia with approximately 25,000 team members worldwide, Global Payments is a Fortune 500® company and a member of the S&P 500 with worldwide reach spanning over 170 countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America. For more information, visit www.globalpayments.com and follow Global Payments on Twitter (@globalpayinc), LinkedIn and Facebook.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.
03:42pGlobal Payments to Report Second Quarter Results on August 1, 2022
BU
01:51pWolfe Research Adjusts Global Payments Price Target to $160 From $200, Maintains Outper..
MT
07/14Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Global Payments to $144 From $151, Maintains Neu..
MT
07/14Wells Fargo Lowers Global Payments' Price Target to $148 From $185, Maintains Overweigh..
MT
07/01Baird Adjusts Global Payments' Price Target to $144 from $192, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
06/30Truist Adjusts Global Payments' Price Target to $150 from $175, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
06/24GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.(NYSE : GPN) dropped from Russell Top 200 Value Index
CI
06/24GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.(NYSE : GPN) added to Russell Midcap Index
CI
06/24GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.(NYSE : GPN) dropped from Russell Top 200 Index
CI
06/24GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.(NYSE : GPN) dropped from Russell 1000 Defensive Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 8 411 M - -
Net income 2022 1 220 M - -
Net Debt 2022 9 204 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 26,3x
Yield 2022 0,86%
Capitalization 33 298 M 33 298 M -
EV / Sales 2022 5,05x
EV / Sales 2023 4,50x
Nbr of Employees 25 000
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Payments Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Last Close Price 118,27 $
Average target price 172,29 $
Spread / Average Target 45,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jeffrey Steven Sloan Chief Executive Officer & Director
Cameron M. Bready President & Chief Operating Officer
Paul Michael Todd Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
M. Troy Woods Chairman
Guido Francesco Sacchi Chief Information Officer & Senior Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.-12.51%33 298
FISERV, INC.-6.00%63 062
BLOCK, INC.-57.12%40 537
FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-2.10%16 949
NEXI S.P.A-40.54%11 169
DLOCAL LIMITED-22.05%8 211