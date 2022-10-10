Global Petroleum : Africa Oil Week presentation – 10 October 2022

AFRICA INDEPENDENTS FORUM
GLOBAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
Global Petroleum - a snapshot
• Global Petroleum Limited is an Australian- registered public company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange
• The management team is based in London
• 4 successful capital raises totalling £4.2 million (c.US$5.5 million) in last 2 years to progress the PEL94 exploration licence & for working capital
• Active since 2010 in Namibia
• Global also has exploration permit applications in the Italian Adriatic Sea
Oil and Gas in Namibia
Stable jurisdiction, excellent fiscal terms
Offshore there are significant players: Shell, TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, GALP, Maurel & Prom
To the north of Global's licence, ExxonMobil has a large licence position, similar in area to its Starbroek block in Guyana
Discoveries of Venus & Graff have now proven a new petroleum province in Namibia underpinned by the Kudu Shale source rock, which extends to Global's PEL 94 licence
Companies are now manoeuvring to access acreage where there are good prospects charged from areas where this source rock has expelled oil
Venus Discovery
• Multi-billion barrel discovery, being appraised in Q4 2022
• Sourced from the Aptian-
Barremian Kudu Shale
• Amplitude and AVO conformance to structure
• Has dip closure to south-east towards sand entry point
• In Global's licence, the Marula
prospect similarly has dip closure towards sand input direction, unlike many previous deep water wells in Namibia which relied on stratigraphic
trapping in this direction
Graff Discovery
Santonian secondary
target discovery?
Up-dip seal against frontal toe-thrust?
Cenomanian primary
Kudu Shale source kitchen for target discovery? both Graff and Venus
Graff (+ La Rona): c.1 billion BBOE light oil in two Upper Cretaceous deep water sandstones
3 more wells late 2022
Truncated to SE against frontal thrust and stratigraphically trapped to north
Regional migration focus from the Kudu Shale source rock - same source as all the prospects and leads in
