Global Petroleum : Africa Oil Week presentation – 10 October 2022

Global Petroleum - a snapshot

• Global Petroleum Limited is an Australian- registered public company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange

• The management team is based in London

• 4 successful capital raises totalling £4.2 million (c.US$5.5 million) in last 2 years to progress the PEL94 exploration licence & for working capital

• Active since 2010 in Namibia

• Global also has exploration permit applications in the Italian Adriatic Sea

