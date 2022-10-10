Advanced search
    GBP   AU000000GBP6

GLOBAL PETROLEUM LIMITED

(GBP)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:02 2022-10-10 am EDT
0.3440 GBX   -1.71%
03:32aGlobal Petroleum : Africa Oil Week presentation – 10 October 2022
PU
09/19US East Coast Gasoline Inventories to Recover from July Lows Through 2022-2023, Energy Information Administration Says
MT
08/18Global Liquid Fuels Production to Outpace Consumption in 2022, EIA Reports
MT
Global Petroleum : Africa Oil Week presentation – 10 October 2022

10/10/2022 | 03:32am EDT
AFRICA INDEPENDENTS FORUM

GLOBAL PETROLEUM LIMITED

Global Petroleum - a snapshot

Global Petroleum Limited is an Australian- registered public company quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange

The management team is based in London

4 successful capital raises totalling £4.2 million (c.US$5.5 million) in last 2 years to progress the PEL94 exploration licence & for working capital

Active since 2010 in Namibia

Global also has exploration permit applications in the Italian Adriatic Sea

2

Oil and Gas in Namibia

  • Stable jurisdiction, excellent fiscal terms
  • Offshore there are significant players: Shell, TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, GALP, Maurel & Prom
  • To the north of Global's licence, ExxonMobil has a large licence position, similar in area to its Starbroek block in Guyana
  • Discoveries of Venus & Graff have now proven a new petroleum province in Namibia underpinned by the Kudu Shale source rock, which extends to Global's PEL 94 licence
  • Companies are now manoeuvring to access acreage where there are good prospects charged from areas where this source rock has expelled oil

3

Venus Discovery

Multi-billion barrel discovery, being appraised in Q4 2022

Sourced from the Aptian-

Barremian Kudu Shale

Amplitude and AVO conformance to structure

Has dip closure to south-east towards sand entry point

In Global's licence, the Marula

prospect similarly has dip closure towards sand input direction, unlike many previous deep water wells in Namibia which relied on stratigraphic

trapping in this direction

4

Graff Discovery

Santonian secondary

target discovery?

Up-dip seal against frontal toe-thrust?

Cenomanian primary

Kudu Shale source kitchen for target discovery? both Graff and Venus

  • Graff (+ La Rona): c.1 billion BBOE light oil in two Upper Cretaceous deep water sandstones
  • 3 more wells late 2022
  • Truncated to SE against frontal thrust and stratigraphically trapped to north
  • Regional migration focus from the Kudu Shale source rock - same source as all the prospects and leads in

Global's licence

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global Petroleum Limited published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 07:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
