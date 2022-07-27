Global PMX : Announcement of correction of 2021 Annual Report
07/27/2022 | 05:02am EDT
Provided by: GLOBAL PMX CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/07/27
Time of announcement
16:45:43
Subject
Announcement of correction of 2021 Annual Report
Date of events
2022/07/27
To which item it meets
paragraph 51
Statement
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/27
2.Company name:Global PMX., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Correction of 2021 Annual Report.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Information on CPA Fees
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
(1)Annual report in Chinese version-page 51: Missing statement: The audit
fees paid for the current fiscal year are lower than the previous fiscal
year by 10% or more, therefore, the reduction in the amount, percentage,
and reason(s) shall be disclosed.
(2)Annual report in English version-page 88:Missing statement: The audit fees
paid for the current fiscal year are lower than the previous fiscal year by
10% or more, therefore, the reduction in the amount, percentage, and
reason(s) shall be disclosed.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
(1)Annual report in Chinese version-page 51: Statement: The audit fees
paid for the current fiscal year are lower than the previous fiscal year by
10% or more, therefore, the reduction in the amount, percentage, and
reason(s) shall be disclosed.
(2)Annual report in English version-page 88:Statement: The audit fees
paid for the current fiscal year are lower than the previous fiscal year by
10% or more, therefore, the reduction in the amount, percentage, and
reason(s) shall be disclosed.
9.Countermeasures:Re-upload to M.O.P.S.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.