Global PMX : Announcement of correction of 2021 Annual Report

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/27 2.Company name:Global PMX., Ltd. 3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself" or "subsidiaries"):the company itself 4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA 5.Cause of occurrence:Correction of 2021 Annual Report. 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Information on CPA Fees 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected: (1)Annual report in Chinese version-page 51: Missing statement: The audit fees paid for the current fiscal year are lower than the previous fiscal year by 10% or more, therefore, the reduction in the amount, percentage, and reason(s) shall be disclosed. (2)Annual report in English version-page 88:Missing statement: The audit fees paid for the current fiscal year are lower than the previous fiscal year by 10% or more, therefore, the reduction in the amount, percentage, and reason(s) shall be disclosed. 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction: (1)Annual report in Chinese version-page 51: Statement: The audit fees paid for the current fiscal year are lower than the previous fiscal year by 10% or more, therefore, the reduction in the amount, percentage, and reason(s) shall be disclosed. (2)Annual report in English version-page 88:Statement: The audit fees paid for the current fiscal year are lower than the previous fiscal year by 10% or more, therefore, the reduction in the amount, percentage, and reason(s) shall be disclosed. 9.Countermeasures:Re-upload to M.O.P.S. 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.