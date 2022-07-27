Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Global PMX Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    4551   TW0004551007

GLOBAL PMX CO., LTD.

(4551)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-25
164.50 TWD   -2.95%
05:02aGLOBAL PMX : Announcement of correction of 2021 Annual Report
PU
07/13GLOBAL PMX : Announcement of the Company the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends.
PU
07/13Global PMX Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable August 26, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global PMX : Announcement of correction of 2021 Annual Report

07/27/2022 | 05:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: GLOBAL PMX CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/07/27 Time of announcement 16:45:43
Subject 
 Announcement of correction of 2021 Annual Report
Date of events 2022/07/27 To which item it meets paragraph 51
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/07/27
2.Company name:Global PMX., Ltd.
3.Relationship with the Company (please enter "the company itself"
or "subsidiaries"):the company itself
4.Reciprocal shareholding percentage:NA
5.Cause of occurrence:Correction of 2021 Annual Report.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Information on CPA Fees
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:
(1)Annual report in Chinese version-page 51: Missing statement: The audit
 fees paid for the current fiscal year are lower than the previous fiscal
 year by 10% or more, therefore, the reduction in the amount, percentage,
 and reason(s) shall be disclosed.
(2)Annual report in English version-page 88:Missing statement: The audit fees
 paid for the current fiscal year are lower than the previous fiscal year by
 10% or more, therefore, the reduction in the amount, percentage, and
 reason(s) shall be disclosed.
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:
(1)Annual report in Chinese version-page 51: Statement: The audit fees
 paid for the current fiscal year are lower than the previous fiscal year by
 10% or more, therefore, the reduction in the amount, percentage, and
 reason(s) shall be disclosed.
(2)Annual report in English version-page 88:Statement: The audit fees
 paid for the current fiscal year are lower than the previous fiscal year by
 10% or more, therefore, the reduction in the amount, percentage, and
 reason(s) shall be disclosed.
9.Countermeasures:Re-upload to M.O.P.S.
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Global PMX Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 09:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBAL PMX CO., LTD.
05:02aGLOBAL PMX : Announcement of correction of 2021 Annual Report
PU
07/13GLOBAL PMX : Announcement of the Company the ex-dividend record date of cash dividends.
PU
07/13Global PMX Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend, Payable August 26, 2022
CI
06/27GLOBAL PMX : Important resolutions of the Company's 2022 General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
06/21GLOBAL PMX : Announcement of the BOD's resolution for dividends distribution for the year ..
PU
06/20GLOBAL PMX : The Company is invited to participate in the institutional investor conferenc..
PU
06/20GLOBAL PMX : The Company is invited to participate in the institutional investor conferenc..
PU
06/17GLOBAL PMX : The Company is invited to participate in the institutional investor conferenc..
PU
05/09Global PMX Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 202..
CI
04/14GLOBAL PMX : Represent subsidiary GLOBAL PMX(JIAXING) CO., LTD to announce related materia..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 9 703 M 324 M 324 M
Net income 2022 1 314 M 43,8 M 43,8 M
Net Debt 2022 381 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 3,85%
Capitalization 18 954 M 632 M 632 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,99x
EV / Sales 2023 1,73x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart GLOBAL PMX CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Global PMX Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL PMX CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 164,50 TWD
Average target price 186,00 TWD
Spread / Average Target 13,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
En Tao Lin General Manager
Xue-Lian Xu Financial Manager
Zheng-Sheng Lin Chairman
Ching Te Ku Independent Director
Hsiang Yu Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL PMX CO., LTD.-9.12%632
DENSO CORPORATION-19.73%42 713
APTIV PLC-40.67%26 516
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.70%17 998
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-10.81%15 691
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-12.41%15 169