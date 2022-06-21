|
Global PMX : Announcement of the BOD's resolution for dividends distribution for the year 2021 on behalf of the subsidiary, Sixxon Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.
Close
|
Provided by: GLOBAL PMX CO., LTD.
|
SEQ_NO
|
1
|
Date of announcement
|
2022/06/21
|
Time of announcement
|
16:28:50
|
Subject
|
Announcement of the BOD's resolution for dividends
distribution for the year 2021 on behalf of the
subsidiary, Sixxon Precision Machinery Co., Ltd.
|
Date of events
|
2022/06/21
|
To which item it meets
|
paragraph 14
|
Statement
|
1.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/06/21
2.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:Cash Dividends
NT$250,000,000.
3.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Disclaimer
Global PMX Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 08:33:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
|
|All news about GLOBAL PMX CO., LTD.
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
9 779 M
329 M
329 M
|Net income 2022
|
1 320 M
44,4 M
44,4 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
381 M
12,8 M
12,8 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|12,7x
|Yield 2022
|4,12%
|
|Capitalization
|
16 822 M
566 M
566 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|1,76x
|EV / Sales 2023
|1,52x
|Nbr of Employees
|-
|Free-Float
|44,3%
|
|Chart GLOBAL PMX CO., LTD.
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL PMX CO., LTD.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|7
|Last Close Price
|146,00 TWD
|Average target price
|177,57 TWD
|Spread / Average Target
|21,6%