Global PMX : The Company is invited to participate in the institutional investor conference "2022 Taiwan Corporate Day" held by MasterLink Securities.
04/11/2022 | 02:50am EDT
Provided by: GLOBAL PMX CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/11
Time of announcement
14:37:24
Subject
The Company is invited to participate in the
institutional investor conference "2022 Taiwan Corporate
Day" held by MasterLink Securities.
Date of events
2022/04/12
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/12
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:45 p.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company is invited to participate in the institutional investor
conference "2022 Taiwan Corporate Day" held by MasterLink Securities
to present the Company's financial position and business status.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:none
