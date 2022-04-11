Global PMX : The Company is invited to participate in the institutional investor conference "2022 Taiwan Corporate Day" held by MasterLink Securities.

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/04/12 2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:45 p.m.(Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Teleconference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company is invited to participate in the institutional investor conference "2022 Taiwan Corporate Day" held by MasterLink Securities to present the Company's financial position and business status. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:none