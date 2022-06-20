Global PMX : The Company is invited to participate in the institutional investor conference "2Q22 Investment Forum " held by CAPITAL Securities.

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/21 2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:20 p.m.(Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Teleconfrence. 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company is invited to participate in the institutional investor conference "2Q22 Investment Forum" held by Cipital Securities to present the Company's financial position and business status. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:none