Global PMX : The Company is invited to participate in the institutional investor conference "2Q22 Investment Forum " held by CAPITAL Securities.
06/20/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Provided by: GLOBAL PMX CO., LTD.
Date of announcement
2022/06/20
Time of announcement
14:09:49
Subject
The Company is invited to participate in the
institutional investor conference "2Q22 Investment Forum
" held by CAPITAL Securities.
Date of events
2022/06/21
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/21
2.Time of institutional investor conference:15:20 p.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Teleconfrence.
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company is invited to participate in the institutional investor
conference "2Q22 Investment Forum" held by Cipital Securities to
present the Company's financial position and business status.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:none