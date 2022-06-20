Log in
    4551   TW0004551007

GLOBAL PMX CO., LTD.

(4551)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-16
154.00 TWD   +2.33%
02:24aGLOBAL PMX : The Company is invited to participate in the institutional investor conference held by Daiwa-Cathay Capital Markets.
PU
02:24aGLOBAL PMX : The Company is invited to participate in the institutional investor conference "2Q22 Investment Forum " held by CAPITAL Securities.
PU
06/17GLOBAL PMX : The Company is invited to participate in the institutional investor conference "UBS Taiwan Virtual Conference 2022" held by UBS.
PU
Global PMX : The Company is invited to participate in the institutional investor conference held by Daiwa-Cathay Capital Markets.

06/20/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: GLOBAL PMX CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/06/20 Time of announcement 14:11:16
Subject 
 The Company is invited to participate in the
institutional investor conference held by Daiwa-Cathay
Capital Markets.
Date of events 2022/06/22 To which item it meets paragraph 12
Statement 
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/22
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00 a.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company is invited to participate in the institutional investor
conference held by Daiwa-Cathay Capital Markets to present the Company's
financial position and business status.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:none

Disclaimer

Global PMX Co. Ltd. published this content on 20 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2022 06:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 779 M 328 M 328 M
Net income 2022 1 320 M 44,3 M 44,3 M
Net Debt 2022 381 M 12,8 M 12,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,4x
Yield 2022 3,90%
Capitalization 17 744 M 595 M 595 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,85x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 44,3%
Chart GLOBAL PMX CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Global PMX Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL PMX CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 154,00 TWD
Average target price 177,57 TWD
Spread / Average Target 15,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
En Tao Lin General Manager
Xue-Lian Xu Financial Manager
Zheng-Sheng Lin Chairman
Ching Te Ku Independent Director
Hsiang Yu Yang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL PMX CO., LTD.-14.92%595
DENSO CORPORATION-23.82%40 993
APTIV PLC-47.35%23 528
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-30.13%16 013
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-16.64%15 874
FUYAO GLASS INDUSTRY GROUP CO., LTD.-9.95%15 778