Global PMX : The Company is invited to participate in the institutional investor conference held by Daiwa-Cathay Capital Markets.

Statement

1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/22 2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00 a.m.(Taiwan Time) 3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Teleconference 4.Outline of institutional investor conference: The Company is invited to participate in the institutional investor conference held by Daiwa-Cathay Capital Markets to present the Company's financial position and business status. 5.Any other matters that need to be specified:none