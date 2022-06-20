Global PMX : The Company is invited to participate in the institutional investor conference held by Daiwa-Cathay Capital Markets.
06/20/2022 | 02:24am EDT
Provided by: GLOBAL PMX CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO
2
Date of announcement
2022/06/20
Time of announcement
14:11:16
Subject
The Company is invited to participate in the
institutional investor conference held by Daiwa-Cathay
Capital Markets.
Date of events
2022/06/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 12
Statement
1.Date of institutional investor conference:2022/06/22
2.Time of institutional investor conference:10:00 a.m.(Taiwan Time)
3.Location of institutional investor conference:Online Teleconference
4.Outline of institutional investor conference:
The Company is invited to participate in the institutional investor
conference held by Daiwa-Cathay Capital Markets to present the Company's
financial position and business status.
5.Any other matters that need to be specified:none