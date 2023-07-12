A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 3
Introduction
Global Ports Holding PLC is the world's largest independent cruise port operator.
We have an established presence
in the key cruise markets of the world.
Global Ports Holding ('GPH') serves the needs of the world's cruise lines, ferries and megayachts through interests in a strategically located network of ports in 14 countries.
We offer our customers and their passengers leading levels of service, tailored to their needs, delivered with leading standards of safety, security and performance worldwide. At the same time, our 'all stakeholder' philosophy brings a mindful approach to the development and promotion of our destinations.
213.6 117.2
Revenue (USD million)
Adjusted revenue
(USD million)
+66%
+191%
72.7 62.0%
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA
(USD million)
margin
+937%
Strategic report
Governance report
Financial statements
Shareholder information
CONTENTS
Strategic report
1-63
2023 highlights
2
Where we operate
10
Business model
12
Chairman and CEO's statement
16
Our strategy
22
Key performance indicators
28
Risk report
30
CFO's statement
40
Market review
46
Operational review
50
Section 172 statement
56
Corporate responsibility
60
Governance report
70-118
Group background and structure
70
Chairman's introduction
72
Board of Directors
74
Senior Executive Team
76
Corporate governance framework
78
Audit and Risk Committee report
86
Nomination Committee report
92
Remuneration Committee report
95
Directors' report
116
Statement of Directors' responsibilities
122
Financial statements
123-222
Independent auditor's report
123
Consolidated statement of profit or loss
and other comprehensive income
130
Consolidated statement of financial position
131
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
132
Consolidated cash flow statement
134
Notes to the consolidated financial statements 135
Parent Company balance sheet
211
Parent Company statement
of changes in equity
212
Notes to the Parent Company
financial statements
213
Shareholder information
223-227
Glossary of alternative
performance measures (APM)
223
Company information
227
Our global enterprise
Read more on our
Operational review on pages 50 to 55
Our new additions to the network
Read more on our new ports on page 25
Global Ports Holding PLCAnnual Report 2023
1
Strategic report 2023 highlights
Activity levels across the global cruise sector increased significantly during the Reporting Period. The global cruise fleet returned to sailing as Covid-19 travel restrictions were phased out. Occupancy rates, which were depressed at the start of the Reporting Period, increased steadily, driving a significant increase in the volume of passengers we welcomed to our ports. We made significant progress in growing the number of cruise ports in our network, with the signing of concession agreements for Alicante Cruise Port, Fuerteventura Cruise Port, Lanzarote Cruise Port and Las Palmas Cruise Ports in Spain; Prince Rupert Cruise Port, Canada; and San Juan Cruise Port, Puerto Rico.
2023 2022
Revenue
(USD million) +66%
213.6
213.6
128.4
Adjusted EBITDA (USD million) +937%
72.7
72.7
7.0
Operating profit (USD million)
28.2
Adjusted revenue (USD million) +191%
117.2
117.2
40.3
Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)
62.0%
62.0
17.4
Loss after tax (USD million)
10.5
Adjusted revenue breakdown
(%)
10%
34%
20%
2023
13%
23%
24%
37%
6%2022
18%
15%
Americas
East Med &
West Med &
Adriatic
Atlantic
Other
28.2
-29.7
-44.5
-10.5
Central Med
2 Global Ports Holding PLCAnnual Report 2023
Strategic report
Governance report
Financial statements
Shareholder information
Group highlights
- Activity levels across all our cruise ports increased significantly during the Reporting Period.
- Occupancy rates at our ports rose steadily over the Reporting Period, driven by the easing of travel restrictions and the measured build- up of cruise line operations.
- Adjusted revenue, which excludes IFRIC 12 construction revenue, was USD 117.2 million for the 12 months to 31 March 2023, compared with USD 40.3 million in the prior Reporting Period (12 months ended 31 March 2022). Total revenue was USD 213.6 million for the 12 months to March 2023, compared with USD 128.4 million.
- Segmental EBITDA of USD 80.0 million was up strongly on the USD 12.9 million in the prior Reporting period, generating a segmental EBITDA margin of 68.3%.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose strongly to USD 72.7 million compared with USD 7.0 million in the prior Reporting Period.
- Loss before tax of USD 9.5 million compared with a loss of 43.9 million in the prior Reporting Period. Underlying profit for the Reporting Period was USD 13.5 million.
- Passenger volumes rose strongly, our consolidated and managed portfolio ports welcomed 9.2 million passengers, a 281% increase on the prior Reporting Period.
- Passenger growth was positive in all regions and ports, however the growth at Ege Cruise Port and Nassau Cruise Port was particularly strong.
- Our investment programme in Nassau was largely completed during the Reporting Period. We were delighted to open the new arrivals terminal shortly after the end of the Reporting Period and we welcomed local and industry stakeholders to the official opening of the new facilities in May 2023.
- Our strategic ambition to grow the number of cruise ports in the network took a significant leap
forward, with the addition of seven cruise ports. Alicante Cruise Port, Fuerteventura Cruise Port, Lanzarote Cruise Port, Las Palmas Cruise Port, Tarragona Cruise Port and Vigo Cruise Port in Spain all joined the network during the Reporting Period. We also added our first cruise port in North America, Prince Rupert Cruise Port, Canada.
- In addition we signed a concession agreement for San Juan Cruise Port, Puerto Rico and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for St Lucia Cruise Port, St Lucia, with both expected to join the network in the 2024 Reporting Period.
- Shortly after the Reporting Period's end, we completed a 19-year extension for Ege Cruise Port.
Current trading and outlook
- The near-term and long-term outlook for the cruise industry is very positive.
- Near-term,the global cruise fleet is now fully redeployed, occupancy rates are generally back above 100%, and many cruise lines have broken booking records for the
2023 season. Industry passenger volumes in the 2023 cruise season are expected to hit record levels and in the 2024 Reporting Period GPH expects to welcome a record 11.8 million passengers to its ports.
- Long-term,the cruise ship order book remains strong and signals continued growth in the industry's capacity for many years to come.
- The continued growth of the cruise industry means the cruise port industry must invest in port infrastructure and operating capabilities so that it can successfully manage this expected growth.
- We believe GPH is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in this process and are confident of further delivery of our inorganic growth strategy in the years ahead and look forward to a record performance in the 2024 Reporting Period.
Rise in cruise passengers
We were delighted to welcome
9.2 million passengers to our ports, a significant increase year-on-year. We expect to deliver further strong passenger growth in the Reporting Period ahead.
New ports added
We added seven cruise ports to our network during the Reporting Period and await closing on a further two ports.
Record/further significant port investment
We continued to invest in transforming our ports, investing USD 98.1 million in our ports in the Americas.
9.2m $117.2m 7
Passengers - a record number of
Adjusted revenue rose 191%, driven by
passengers handled by GPH
the significant increase in cruise activity
New cruise port operations were added during the Reporting Period
Global Ports Holding PLCAnnual Report 2023
3
