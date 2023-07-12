A N N U A L R E P O R T 2 0 2 3

Introduction

Global Ports Holding PLC is the world's largest independent cruise port operator.

We have an established presence

in the key cruise markets of the world.

Global Ports Holding ('GPH') serves the needs of the world's cruise lines, ferries and megayachts through interests in a strategically located network of ports in 14 countries.

We offer our customers and their passengers leading levels of service, tailored to their needs, delivered with leading standards of safety, security and performance worldwide. At the same time, our 'all stakeholder' philosophy brings a mindful approach to the development and promotion of our destinations.

213.6 117.2

Revenue (USD million)

Adjusted revenue

(USD million)

+66%

+191%

72.7 62.0%

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA

(USD million)

margin

+937%

Strategic report

Governance report

Financial statements

Shareholder information

CONTENTS

Strategic report

1-63

2023 highlights

2

Where we operate

10

Business model

12

Chairman and CEO's statement

16

Our strategy

22

Key performance indicators

28

Risk report

30

CFO's statement

40

Market review

46

Operational review

50

Section 172 statement

56

Corporate responsibility

60

Governance report

70-118

Group background and structure

70

Chairman's introduction

72

Board of Directors

74

Senior Executive Team

76

Corporate governance framework

78

Audit and Risk Committee report

86

Nomination Committee report

92

Remuneration Committee report

95

Directors' report

116

Statement of Directors' responsibilities

122

Financial statements

123-222

Independent auditor's report

123

Consolidated statement of profit or loss

and other comprehensive income

130

Consolidated statement of financial position

131

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

132

Consolidated cash flow statement

134

Notes to the consolidated financial statements 135

Parent Company balance sheet

211

Parent Company statement

of changes in equity

212

Notes to the Parent Company

financial statements

213

Shareholder information

223-227

Glossary of alternative

performance measures (APM)

223

Company information

227

Our global enterprise

Read more on our

Operational review on pages 50 to 55

Our new additions to the network

Read more on our new ports on page 25

Global Ports Holding PLCAnnual Report 2023

1

Strategic report 2023 highlights

Activity levels across the global cruise sector increased significantly during the Reporting Period. The global cruise fleet returned to sailing as Covid-19 travel restrictions were phased out. Occupancy rates, which were depressed at the start of the Reporting Period, increased steadily, driving a significant increase in the volume of passengers we welcomed to our ports. We made significant progress in growing the number of cruise ports in our network, with the signing of concession agreements for Alicante Cruise Port, Fuerteventura Cruise Port, Lanzarote Cruise Port and Las Palmas Cruise Ports in Spain; Prince Rupert Cruise Port, Canada; and San Juan Cruise Port, Puerto Rico.

 2023  2022

Revenue

(USD million) +66%

213.6

213.6

128.4

Adjusted EBITDA (USD million) +937%

72.7

72.7

7.0

Operating profit (USD million)

28.2

Adjusted revenue (USD million) +191%

117.2

117.2

40.3

Adjusted EBITDA margin (%)

62.0%

62.0

17.4

Loss after tax (USD million)

10.5

Adjusted revenue breakdown

(%)

10%

34%

20%

2023

13%

23%

24%

37%

6%2022

18%

15%

 Americas

  East Med &

  West Med &

Adriatic

Atlantic

 Other

28.2

-29.7

-44.5

-10.5

 Central Med

2 Global Ports Holding PLCAnnual Report 2023

Strategic report

Governance report

Financial statements

Shareholder information

Group highlights

  • Activity levels across all our cruise ports increased significantly during the Reporting Period.
  • Occupancy rates at our ports rose steadily over the Reporting Period, driven by the easing of travel restrictions and the measured build- up of cruise line operations.
  • Adjusted revenue, which excludes IFRIC 12 construction revenue, was USD 117.2 million for the 12 months to 31 March 2023, compared with USD 40.3 million in the prior Reporting Period (12 months ended 31 March 2022). Total revenue was USD 213.6 million for the 12 months to March 2023, compared with USD 128.4 million.
  • Segmental EBITDA of USD 80.0 million was up strongly on the USD 12.9 million in the prior Reporting period, generating a segmental EBITDA margin of 68.3%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA rose strongly to USD 72.7 million compared with USD 7.0 million in the prior Reporting Period.
  • Loss before tax of USD 9.5 million compared with a loss of 43.9 million in the prior Reporting Period. Underlying profit for the Reporting Period was USD 13.5 million.
  • Passenger volumes rose strongly, our consolidated and managed portfolio ports welcomed 9.2 million passengers, a 281% increase on the prior Reporting Period.
  • Passenger growth was positive in all regions and ports, however the growth at Ege Cruise Port and Nassau Cruise Port was particularly strong.
  • Our investment programme in Nassau was largely completed during the Reporting Period. We were delighted to open the new arrivals terminal shortly after the end of the Reporting Period and we welcomed local and industry stakeholders to the official opening of the new facilities in May 2023.
  • Our strategic ambition to grow the number of cruise ports in the network took a significant leap

forward, with the addition of seven cruise ports. Alicante Cruise Port, Fuerteventura Cruise Port, Lanzarote Cruise Port, Las Palmas Cruise Port, Tarragona Cruise Port and Vigo Cruise Port in Spain all joined the network during the Reporting Period. We also added our first cruise port in North America, Prince Rupert Cruise Port, Canada.

  • In addition we signed a concession agreement for San Juan Cruise Port, Puerto Rico and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for St Lucia Cruise Port, St Lucia, with both expected to join the network in the 2024 Reporting Period.
  • Shortly after the Reporting Period's end, we completed a 19-year extension for Ege Cruise Port.

Current trading and outlook

  • The near-term and long-term outlook for the cruise industry is very positive.
  • Near-term,the global cruise fleet is now fully redeployed, occupancy rates are generally back above 100%, and many cruise lines have broken booking records for the
    2023 season. Industry passenger volumes in the 2023 cruise season are expected to hit record levels and in the 2024 Reporting Period GPH expects to welcome a record 11.8 million passengers to its ports.
  • Long-term,the cruise ship order book remains strong and signals continued growth in the industry's capacity for many years to come.
  • The continued growth of the cruise industry means the cruise port industry must invest in port infrastructure and operating capabilities so that it can successfully manage this expected growth.
  • We believe GPH is well-positioned to play a pivotal role in this process and are confident of further delivery of our inorganic growth strategy in the years ahead and look forward to a record performance in the 2024 Reporting Period.

Rise in cruise passengers

We were delighted to welcome

9.2 million passengers to our ports, a significant increase year-on-year. We expect to deliver further strong passenger growth in the Reporting Period ahead.

New ports added

We added seven cruise ports to our network during the Reporting Period and await closing on a further two ports.

Record/further significant port investment

We continued to invest in transforming our ports, investing USD 98.1 million in our ports in the Americas.

9.2m $117.2m 7

Passengers - a record number of

Adjusted revenue rose 191%, driven by

passengers handled by GPH

the significant increase in cruise activity

New cruise port operations were added during the Reporting Period

Global Ports Holding PLCAnnual Report 2023

3

