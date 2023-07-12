Introduction

Global Ports Holding PLC is the world's largest independent cruise port operator.

We have an established presence

in the key cruise markets of the world.

Global Ports Holding ('GPH') serves the needs of the world's cruise lines, ferries and megayachts through interests in a strategically located network of ports in 14 countries.

We offer our customers and their passengers leading levels of service, tailored to their needs, delivered with leading standards of safety, security and performance worldwide. At the same time, our 'all stakeholder' philosophy brings a mindful approach to the development and promotion of our destinations.

213.6 117.2

Revenue (USD million) Adjusted revenue (USD million) +66% +191%

72.7 62.0%