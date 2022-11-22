Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Global Ports Holding Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPH   GB00BD2ZT390

GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC

(GPH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:47 2022-11-22 am EST
95.00 GBX   +5.09%
09:36aGlobal Ports : GPH Ports Shine at the World Cruise Awards 2022
PU
11/14TRADING UPDATES: Rogue Baron names chair; Mobile Streams wins contract
AN
11/14Global Ports Holding Inks 10-Year Concession for Cruise Port in Canada
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Global Ports : GPH Ports Shine at the World Cruise Awards 2022

11/22/2022 | 09:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to announce its award-winning ports. GPH ports received four awards in four different categories at this years' World Cruise Awards.

GPH operates leading cruise ports around the world and once again, its ports have been honored as the winners of the prestigious World Cruise Awards. The wins in 4 different categories come from Nassau Cruise Port as the World's Best New Cruise Development, Valletta Cruise Port as the World's Best Cruise Terminal for Sustainability, Lisbon Cruise Port as the Europe's Best Cruise Terminal and Ha Long Cruise Port as the Asia's Best Cruise Terminal.

As the impact of COVID recedes, GPH's investments and projects that have continued throughout the pandemic is now starting to be seen. As the best-in-class cruise port operator, the success of GPH's growing number of ports is proven through these awards each year. GPH ports continue to enhance the cruise port experience to the benefit of all stakeholders.

Nassau Cruise Port - World's Best New Cruise Development

Nassau Cruise Port receives World's Best New Cruise Development award for its transformational project. Since the restart of cruising in June 2021, Nassau Cruise Port has welcomed over 2.9 million passengers to its sunny shores. The $275 million expansion and revitalization of the cruise port on Prince George Wharf in Nassau, The Bahamas, one of the busiest transit ports in the world, includes the upgrade and expansion of berthing capacity to be able to hold three Oasis-Class vessels simultaneously. Nassau Cruise Port will feature an iconic Arrivals Terminal, a 3500-person amphitheater, a Junkanoo museum, an art gallery, and authentically Bahamian retail and food and beverage offerings. The project is set for completion in Q2 2023.
Valletta Cruise Port - World's Best Cruise Terminal for Sustainability

Valletta Cruise Port is named World's Best Cruise Terminal for Sustainability as one of the first ports in the region to have all quays with shore to ship power. Valletta Cruise Port, a signatory of the 'UNWTO Global Code of Ethics for Tourism', is supporting a €49.9 million initiative spearheaded by the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects and Infrastructure Malta, where each quay will be supplied with shoreside transformers and shore-to-ship connection panels that enable ships to turn off their combustion engines and switch to shore power at berth.

Lisbon Cruise Port - Europe's Best Cruise Terminal

The iconic state-of-the-art terminal of Lisbon Cruise Port received Europe's Best Cruise Terminal, inaugurated in 2017 continues to shine in the cruise industry. The terminal covers around 13,800 m2 over three floors houses the offices of the competent authorities, tourist services, shops, check in facilities and catering services for the comfort of all visitors, passengers and crew. Lisbon Cruise Port offers highly developed infrastructure, differentiated services and high standards of safety and security at its terminal which is the perfect condition to host passengers, crew and ships, from the moment they stopover in Lisbon, right up until they leave.

Ha Long Cruise Port - Asia's Best Cruise Terminal

A World Heritage Site's Cruise Port, Ha Long Cruise Port is named Asia's Best Cruise Terminal. With its 6 piers, which includes 4 piers to welcome yachts and cruise junks and 1 pier for mega cruise ships, Ha Long Cruise Port offers smooth operations for all vessels. An ideal destination for domestic and international tourists, Ha Long Cruise Port is a gateway to many experiences to discover the beauty of Vietnam, including Hanoi and the beautiful islands of Ha Long Bay.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Global Ports Holding plc published this content on 22 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 November 2022 14:35:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC
09:36aGlobal Ports : GPH Ports Shine at the World Cruise Awards 2022
PU
11/14TRADING UPDATES: Rogue Baron names chair; Mobile Streams wins contract
AN
11/14Global Ports Holding Inks 10-Year Concession for Cruise Port in Canada
MT
11/14Global Ports Holding plc Signs First North American Cruise Port Concession
CI
10/24Global Ports signs 30-year memorandum of understanding in Saint Lucia
AN
10/21Global Ports Holding Plc Signs A Memorandum of Understanding with the Government of St ..
CI
09/16Global Ports : A Sustainable Port Development Project for Las Palmas Cruise Ports
PU
08/17Global Ports Signs 30-year Concession Deal At Puerto Rican Port
MT
08/17Global Ports Holding plc Signs 30-Year Concession Agreement for San Juan Cruise Port, P..
CI
08/16Global Ports : signs 30-year concession agreement for San Juan Cruise Port, Puerto Rico
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 107 M - -
Net income 2023 -18,4 M - -
Net Debt 2023 501 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 67,0 M 67,0 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,33x
EV / Sales 2024 3,82x
Nbr of Employees 602
Free-Float 35,6%
Chart GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
Global Ports Holding Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,07 $
Average target price 5,86 $
Spread / Average Target 450%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mehmet Kutman Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jan Fomferra Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Xuereb Chief Operating Officer
Jérôme Bernard Jean Bayle Independent Director
Aysegül Bensel Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC-29.38%67
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.-5.00%6 721
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED-6.75%2 596
WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.13.25%861
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED-8.62%540
GEMADEPT CORPORATION-11.63%507