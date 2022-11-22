Global Ports : GPH Ports Shine at the World Cruise Awards 2022

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to announce its award-winning ports. GPH ports received four awards in four different categories at this years' World Cruise Awards.



GPH operates leading cruise ports around the world and once again, its ports have been honored as the winners of the prestigious World Cruise Awards. The wins in 4 different categories come from Nassau Cruise Port as the World's Best New Cruise Development, Valletta Cruise Port as the World's Best Cruise Terminal for Sustainability, Lisbon Cruise Port as the Europe's Best Cruise Terminal and Ha Long Cruise Port as the Asia's Best Cruise Terminal.



As the impact of COVID recedes, GPH's investments and projects that have continued throughout the pandemic is now starting to be seen. As the best-in-class cruise port operator, the success of GPH's growing number of ports is proven through these awards each year. GPH ports continue to enhance the cruise port experience to the benefit of all stakeholders.



Nassau Cruise Port - World's Best New Cruise Development



Nassau Cruise Port receives World's Best New Cruise Development award for its transformational project. Since the restart of cruising in June 2021, Nassau Cruise Port has welcomed over 2.9 million passengers to its sunny shores. The $275 million expansion and revitalization of the cruise port on Prince George Wharf in Nassau, The Bahamas, one of the busiest transit ports in the world, includes the upgrade and expansion of berthing capacity to be able to hold three Oasis-Class vessels simultaneously. Nassau Cruise Port will feature an iconic Arrivals Terminal, a 3500-person amphitheater, a Junkanoo museum, an art gallery, and authentically Bahamian retail and food and beverage offerings. The project is set for completion in Q2 2023.

Valletta Cruise Port - World's Best Cruise Terminal for Sustainability



Valletta Cruise Port is named World's Best Cruise Terminal for Sustainability as one of the first ports in the region to have all quays with shore to ship power. Valletta Cruise Port, a signatory of the 'UNWTO Global Code of Ethics for Tourism', is supporting a €49.9 million initiative spearheaded by the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects and Infrastructure Malta, where each quay will be supplied with shoreside transformers and shore-to-ship connection panels that enable ships to turn off their combustion engines and switch to shore power at berth.



Lisbon Cruise Port - Europe's Best Cruise Terminal



The iconic state-of-the-art terminal of Lisbon Cruise Port received Europe's Best Cruise Terminal, inaugurated in 2017 continues to shine in the cruise industry. The terminal covers around 13,800 m2 over three floors houses the offices of the competent authorities, tourist services, shops, check in facilities and catering services for the comfort of all visitors, passengers and crew. Lisbon Cruise Port offers highly developed infrastructure, differentiated services and high standards of safety and security at its terminal which is the perfect condition to host passengers, crew and ships, from the moment they stopover in Lisbon, right up until they leave.



Ha Long Cruise Port - Asia's Best Cruise Terminal



A World Heritage Site's Cruise Port, Ha Long Cruise Port is named Asia's Best Cruise Terminal. With its 6 piers, which includes 4 piers to welcome yachts and cruise junks and 1 pier for mega cruise ships, Ha Long Cruise Port offers smooth operations for all vessels. An ideal destination for domestic and international tourists, Ha Long Cruise Port is a gateway to many experiences to discover the beauty of Vietnam, including Hanoi and the beautiful islands of Ha Long Bay.

