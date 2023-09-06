Global Ports Holding PLC - cruise port operator - Signs 10-year port concession agreement, with a potential 5-year extension option, with bremenports GmbH & Co KG, on behalf of the German city of Bremen regarding the operations at the cruise terminal Columbusbahnhof Bremerhaven. The cruise facilities are undergoing a multimillion-euro investment by the local authorities, Global Ports Holding says. In 2022, Bremeverhaven cruise port recorded 230,000 passengers. "The location of the port means it is ideally located for Scandinavian and Baltic Sea itineraries," the company says. It expects to take over port operations in the first quarter of 2025.

Current stock price: 205.00 pence, up 2.6% on Wednesday

12-month change: up from 88.00p on September 6, 2022

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

