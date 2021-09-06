Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Global Ports Holding Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPH   GB00BD2ZT390

GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC

(GPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Ports : Malaga Cruise Port Expects 17 Cruise Calls In September

09/06/2021 | 10:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Highest figure since restarting of cruise operations in June


Malaga Cruise Port expects to receive 17 cruise ship calls in September, which represent a significant increase in traffic since its reactivation on June 15.

CALLS DETAILS
September 2 is the first day with the visit of AIDAstella. Another cruise ship from AIDA Cruises will also be the second call of the month: AIDAperla, on September 7, which was the first one to visit us on an international itinerary, and which will be revisiting on September 21.

The day with the highest number of calls will be September 30, when we would receive the visit of 4 ships: Grand Circle Cruise Line's Clio and Mystic Cruises' World Navigator, together with the P&O's Iona and TUI Cruises' Mein Schiff 3. On September 15 we will have 3 calls: Fred Olsen's Borealis, Marella cruises' Marella Explorer and Viking Ocean Cruises' Viking Sky. Each of these days will host a first call: Borealis on September 15 and World Navigator on September 30.

Another remarkable fact is the visit of the ship The World, a regular visitor to Málaga and that this time will visit us between September 27 and 29, spending two nights at our destination on homeport operations.

Costa Cruises and MSC Cruises will also resume their visits to our destination in September: Costa Diadema will do so on September 26, and MSC Virtuosa will arrive on September 24, carrying out transit and homeport operations.

The month is completed by another call by Marella Cruises' Marella Explorer on September 28, Viking Ocean Cruises' Viking Jupiter on September 25, and two calls by TUI Cruises, Mein Schiff 2 and Mein Schiff 3 on September 21 and 24, respectively. As of today, these are the confirmed calls, being last minute changes always a possibility. Usually, September begins to see an increase in calls compared to Summer, heading for one of its peak seasons in the area, autumn - spring would also be high season-. This year, the trend is repeated with the calls planned for this month, which increase from the 5 received in August, 3 in July and 2 in June.

SAFETY FIRST
Health safety continues to be a priority in these operations, with cruise lines keeping strict protocols, approved by local health authorities and complemented by the actions carried out in the Port of Malaga and in the cruise terminals, managed by Malaga Cruise Port, as well as during visits to the destination.

Disclaimer

Global Ports Holding plc published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 14:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC
10:52aGLOBAL PORTS : Malaga Cruise Port Expects 17 Cruise Calls In September
PU
09/01FTSE 100 Rises, Fresh Brexit Concerns Could Lift Euro Vs Pound
DJ
09/01Trading Statement for the three months to 30 June 2021
DJ
09/012021 Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting; Retirement from the ..
DJ
08/24FTSE 100 Closes Up With Airlines Gaining on Talk of Vaccine Approvals
DJ
08/24Attractive Pricing Should Lure Investors to Gilt Auction
DJ
08/24FTSE 100 Rises as Miners, Travel Stocks Gain
DJ
08/24GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC : Financial results for -24-
DJ
08/24GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC : Financial results for -23-
DJ
08/24GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC : Financial results for -21-
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 165 M - -
Net income 2020 36,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 439 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 3,35x
Yield 2020 20,6%
Capitalization 120 M 120 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,39x
EV / Sales 2021 3,73x
Nbr of Employees 603
Free-Float 37,5%
Chart GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
Global Ports Holding Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,91 $
Average target price 6,53 $
Spread / Average Target 241%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emre Sayin Chief Executive Officer
Jan Fomferra Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Kutman Chairman
Stephen Xuereb Chief Operating Officer
Peter Benjamin Mandelson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC35.63%120
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.43.48%7 243
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED-0.27%3 588
TIANJIN PORT CO., LTD.3.18%1 843
GEMADEPT CORPORATION62.58%700
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED5.06%673