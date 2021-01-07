Global Ports : Refinancing of Eurobond

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) Refinancing of Eurobond 07-Jan-2021 / 18:58 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Global Ports Holding Plc Refinancing of Eurobond Global Ports Holding Plc, the world's largest independent cruise port operator, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Global Liman Isletmeleri A.S. (the "Issuer") has today published a proposal to the holders of its $250,000,000 8.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2021 (the "Notes") for the refinancing of the Notes. This aims to address the upcoming maturity and provide the business with a more stable, deleveraged capital structure. The documentation related to such proposal is subject in full to the disclaimers set out therein. By accessing this documentation, you will be deemed to have acknowledged, accepted and agreed to be bound by such disclaimers, including the limitations of liability and all other terms and conditions therein. CONTACT Global Ports Holding Plc, Company Secretary Alison Chilcott Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com Global Ports Holding Plc, Investor Relations Martin Brown Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390 Category Code: SOA TIDM: GPH LEI Code: 213800BMNG6351VR5X06 Sequence No.: 91071 EQS News ID: 1159244 End of Announcement EQS News Service

