GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC    GPH   GB00BD2ZT390

GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC

(GPH)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/07 11:35:06 am
101 GBX   -1.22%
GLOBAL PORTS : Refinancing of Eurobond
DJ
2020GLOBAL PORTS : GPH signs sale and purchase agreement for Port Akdeniz
PU
2020GLOBAL PORTS : Trading statement
PU
Global Ports : Refinancing of Eurobond

01/07/2021 | 02:00pm EST
 Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH) 
Refinancing of Eurobond 
 
07-Jan-2021 / 18:58 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
                                                    Global Ports Holding Plc 
 
                                                     Refinancing of Eurobond 
 
Global Ports Holding Plc, the world's largest independent cruise port 
operator, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Global Liman 
Isletmeleri A.S. (the "Issuer") has today published a proposal to the 
holders of its $250,000,000 8.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2021 (the 
"Notes") for the refinancing of the Notes. 
 
This aims to address the upcoming maturity and provide the business with a 
more stable, deleveraged capital structure. 
 
The documentation related to such proposal is subject in full to the 
disclaimers set out therein. By accessing this documentation, you will be 
deemed to have acknowledged, accepted and agreed to be bound by such 
disclaimers, including the limitations of liability and all other terms and 
conditions therein. 
 
CONTACT 
 
Global Ports Holding Plc, Company Secretary 
 
Alison Chilcott 
 
Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com 
 
Global Ports Holding Plc, Investor Relations 
 
Martin Brown 
 
Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com 
 
ISIN:          GB00BD2ZT390 
Category Code: SOA 
TIDM:          GPH 
LEI Code:      213800BMNG6351VR5X06 
Sequence No.:  91071 
EQS News ID:   1159244 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 07, 2021 13:59 ET (18:59 GMT)

