Global Ports : Refinancing of Eurobond

Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)
Refinancing of Eurobond
07-Jan-2021 / 18:58 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Global Ports Holding Plc
Refinancing of Eurobond
Global Ports Holding Plc, the world's largest independent cruise port
operator, announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Global Liman
Isletmeleri A.S. (the "Issuer") has today published a proposal to the
holders of its $250,000,000 8.125% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2021 (the
"Notes") for the refinancing of the Notes.
This aims to address the upcoming maturity and provide the business with a
more stable, deleveraged capital structure.
The documentation related to such proposal is subject in full to the
disclaimers set out therein. By accessing this documentation, you will be
deemed to have acknowledged, accepted and agreed to be bound by such
disclaimers, including the limitations of liability and all other terms and
conditions therein.
CONTACT
Global Ports Holding Plc, Company Secretary
Alison Chilcott
Email: alisonc@globalportsholding.com
Global Ports Holding Plc, Investor Relations
Martin Brown
Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com
ISIN: GB00BD2ZT390
Category Code: SOA
TIDM: GPH
LEI Code: 213800BMNG6351VR5X06
Sequence No.: 91071
EQS News ID: 1159244
End of Announcement EQS News Service
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
January 07, 2021 13:59 ET (18:59 GMT)