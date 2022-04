April 3 (Reuters) - Global Ports Holding PLC:

* GLOBAL PORTS - NOTES PRESS SPECULATION ON BERTHING AT BODRUM PORT, TURKEY OF A SUPERYACHT ALLEGEDLY OWNED BY PERSON SUBJECT TO UK GOVERNMENT SANCTIONS

* GLOBAL PORTS SAYS NOT INVOLVED IN GRANTING PERMISSION FOR A SHIP OR A YACHT TO DOCK AT PORT

* GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING - GPH HAS NOT & WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY SERVICE FEE OR OTHER PAYMENTS CONCERNING BERTHING OF THIS SUPERYACHT AT BODRUM CRUISE PORT

* GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING - RESPONSIBILITY, DECISION SIT WITH TURKISH AUTHORITIES, CO MUST COMPLY WITH DECISION AS IT IS LEGAL UNDER APPLICABLE LAWS