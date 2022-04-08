Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Global Ports Holding Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPH   GB00BD2ZT390

GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC

(GPH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/08 11:26:54 am EDT
135.00 GBX   +1.12%
04/05MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 5, 2022
04/03Global Ports says it was not involved in allowing superyacht to dock at Bodrum
RE
04/03Global Ports Says Not Involved In Granting Permission For A Ship Or A Yacht To Dock At Port
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Ports : Welcoming Crotone to the GPH Network

04/08/2022 | 11:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Global Ports Holding, the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to announce that, it has signed a concession agreement with the Port Authority System of the South Tyrrhenian and Ionian seas (ports of Gioia Tauro, Corigliano, Crotone, Palmi and Vibo Valentia) for a 4-year renewable concession to manage the services for cruise passengers in the Port of Crotone, Italy GPH will use its global expertise and operating model to manage the cruise port operations in Crotone. As part of the concession, GPH will invest in improving systems, equipment and technology to improve the operational performance of the cruise port and to ensure environmental protections and safety and security programs. Crotone is located in one of the most fascinating territories of Calabria region, in the southern tip of the Italian boot. Enclosed between the clear waters of the Ionian Sea and the green woods of its parks, the city is known, among other things, for its strong bond with Pythagoras, the famous Greek philosopher, who moved there in 513 BC and there placed his school, contributing to the growth of the new polis to the point of making it the capital of a confederation of Magna Graecia cities.
H. Emre Sayin, CEO Global Ports Holding commented; "With the addition of Crotone Cruise Port, we strengthen our presence in Italy, as well as in the Med. The beautiful city of Crotone, with its strategic location that is equidistant from the ports of Taranto, Catania and Corfu, fits perfectly into the Central-Med itineraries. And through this collaboration, we look forward to transforming Crotone to its fullest potential." Crotone Cruise Port manages the cruise terminal of Crotone, located on the Riva quay, offering transit, inter-porting and homeporting operations to small to medium sized cruise ships, as well as an increasingly wide range of ancillary services. Expected to welcome c24k passengers in 2022, Crotone Cruise Port offers unique experiences all year round in a naturalistically and archaeologically precious location, a little-known jewel suitable for those who love rare pearls.

Disclaimer

Global Ports Holding plc published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 15:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC
04/05MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : April 5, 2022
04/03Global Ports says it was not involved in allowing superyacht to dock at Bodrum
RE
04/03Global Ports Says Not Involved In Granting Permission For A Ship Or A Yacht To Dock At ..
RE
03/31Fitch Withdraws Ratings On Three Russian Port, Airport Operators Amid EU Sanctions
MT
03/15Maersk calls at Russian ports to pick up 50,000 stranded containers
RE
03/15Maersk calls at Russian ports to pick up 50,000 stranded containers
RE
03/11Maersk to sell stake in Russian port operator due to Ukraine war
RE
03/11Maersk Subsidiary to Sell 30.75% Stake in Global Ports Investments
DJ
03/11UK GDP Shows Little Sign of Omicron in January
DJ
03/11FTSE 100 Higher as Economy Bounces Back; Oil, Property Stocks Rise
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 192 M - -
Net income 2022 40,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 496 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,72x
Yield 2022 22,6%
Capitalization 110 M 110 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,15x
EV / Sales 2023 2,80x
Nbr of Employees 495
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
Global Ports Holding Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,74 $
Average target price 6,44 $
Spread / Average Target 270%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emre Sayin Chief Executive Officer
Jan Fomferra Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Kutman Executive Chairman
Stephen Xuereb Chief Operating Officer
Jérôme Bernard Jean Bayle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC4.30%110
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.9.00%8 647
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED-7.20%2 900
TIANJIN PORT CO., LTD.5.73%2 016
GEMADEPT CORPORATION18.82%741
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED-7.97%585