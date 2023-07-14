(Alliance News) - Global Ports Holdings PLC said on Friday that it had entered into a subscription agreement with Global Yatirim Holding AS, issuing 5.1 million shares at 206.54 pence each.

Global Ports, a London-based cruise port operator, said the share issuance involved the release of USD13.8 million out of the total amount owed by Global Ports to Global Yatirim Holding, or GIH, under a loan agreement.

GIH is a Turkey-based holding company that invests in port infrastructure, energy generation, and compressed natural gas distribution, mining, and real estate development.

The total number of shares is approximately 8.2% of the current issued share capital of Global Ports.

Global Ports said that the share issuance was required for the company to pursue its strategic plans in the face of a challenging global economic landscape.

"This strategic transformation needs to be underpinned by a strong and stable balance sheet. As a result, the company has decided to complete the [GIH] share issuance to deliver that strengthened position, by reducing the company's debt position," Global Ports explained.

Global Ports noted that the share issuance will have a "commensurate financing cost saving" for the company going forward.

Global Ports shares were down 1.4% at 205.20 pence in London on Monday.

