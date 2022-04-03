Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Global Ports Holding Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPH   GB00BD2ZT390

GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC

(GPH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Ports says it was not involved in allowing superyacht to dock at Bodrum

04/03/2022 | 04:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 3 (Reuters) - Global Ports Holdings PLC said on Sunday that it had not been involved in granting permission for a superyacht believed to be owned by a person subject to UK sanctions to dock at Turkey's Bodrum cruise port.

The company did not name the yacht or the individual concerned but said Turkish authorities are responsible for granting permission for ships to enter port, adding that "GPH must comply with such a decision as long as the decision is legal under the applicable laws".

Turkey's ministry of foreign affairs could not immediately be contacted for comment.

The 140-metre (460-foot) yacht Solaris linked to Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich docked in Bodrum on March 21 after skirting the waters of European Union countries which have sanctioned the oligarch over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A representative for Global Ports could not immediately respond to a Reuters request for more details about the yacht or its ownership.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Baranjot Kaur; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)


© Reuters 2022
All news about GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC
04:29aGlobal Ports says it was not involved in allowing superyacht to dock at Bodrum
RE
02:49aGlobal Ports Says Not Involved In Granting Permission For A Ship Or A Yacht To Dock At ..
RE
03/31Fitch Withdraws Ratings On Three Russian Port, Airport Operators Amid EU Sanctions
MT
03/15Maersk calls at Russian ports to pick up 50,000 stranded containers
RE
03/15Maersk calls at Russian ports to pick up 50,000 stranded containers
RE
03/11Maersk to sell stake in Russian port operator due to Ukraine war
RE
03/11Maersk Subsidiary to Sell 30.75% Stake in Global Ports Investments
DJ
03/11UK GDP Shows Little Sign of Omicron in January
DJ
03/11FTSE 100 Higher as Economy Bounces Back; Oil, Property Stocks Rise
DJ
03/11London Shares Set for Firmer Start; Mood Remains Fragile
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 192 M - -
Net income 2022 40,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 496 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2,60x
Yield 2022 23,6%
Capitalization 105 M 105 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
EV / Sales 2023 2,78x
Nbr of Employees 495
Free-Float 37,9%
Chart GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
Global Ports Holding Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,67 $
Average target price 6,44 $
Spread / Average Target 286%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Emre Sayin Chief Executive Officer
Jan Fomferra Chief Financial Officer
Mehmet Kutman Executive Chairman
Stephen Xuereb Chief Operating Officer
Jérôme Bernard Jean Bayle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC-0.39%105
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.13.30%8 958
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED-7.35%2 905
TIANJIN PORT CO., LTD.7.64%2 051
GEMADEPT CORPORATION22.62%764
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED-21.24%500