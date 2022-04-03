Global Ports says it was not involved in allowing superyacht to dock at Bodrum

April 3 (Reuters) - Global Ports Holdings PLC said
on Sunday that it had not been involved in granting permission
for a superyacht believed to be owned by a person subject to UK
sanctions to dock at Turkey's Bodrum cruise port.
The company did not name the yacht or the individual
concerned but said Turkish authorities are responsible for
granting permission for ships to enter port, adding that "GPH
must comply with such a decision as long as the decision is
legal under the applicable laws".
Turkey's ministry of foreign affairs could not immediately
be contacted for comment.
The 140-metre (460-foot) yacht Solaris linked to Russian
billionaire Roman Abramovich docked in Bodrum on March 21 after
skirting the waters of European Union countries which have
sanctioned the oligarch over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A representative for Global Ports could not immediately
respond to a Reuters request for more details about the yacht
or its ownership.
(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Additional
reporting by Baranjot Kaur; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)