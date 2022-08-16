Global Ports : signs 30-year concession agreement for San Juan Cruise Port, Puerto Rico

Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to announce that it has signed a 30-year concession agreement with the Puerto Rico Ports Authority for San Cruise Port, Puerto Rico, following a competitive procurement process managed by the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnership Authority.

