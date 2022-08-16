Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Global Ports Holding Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPH   GB00BD2ZT390

GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC

(GPH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-08-16 am EDT
89.40 GBX   -1.43%
01:04pGLOBAL PORTS : signs 30-year concession agreement for San Juan Cruise Port, Puerto Rico
PU
08/09Global Ports Secures Concessions for Three Canary Islands Cruise Ports
MT
08/09GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC ANNOUNCES THAT GLOBAL PORTS CANARY ISLANDS S.L. AN 80 : 20 Joint Venture Between Gph and Local Partner Sepcan S.L.,Received Final Acceptance for the Concessions for Three Cruise Ports in the Canary Islands
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Global Ports : signs 30-year concession agreement for San Juan Cruise Port, Puerto Rico

08/16/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Global Ports Holding Plc ("GPH"), the world's largest independent cruise port operator, is pleased to announce that it has signed a 30-year concession agreement with the Puerto Rico Ports Authority for San Cruise Port, Puerto Rico, following a competitive procurement process managed by the Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnership Authority.

Disclaimer

Global Ports Holding plc published this content on 16 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2022 17:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC
01:04pGLOBAL PORTS : signs 30-year concession agreement for San Juan Cruise Port, Puerto Rico
PU
08/09Global Ports Secures Concessions for Three Canary Islands Cruise Ports
MT
08/09GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC ANNOUNCES T : 20 Joint Venture Between Gph and Local Partner Sepc..
CI
07/28Global Ports Holding Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 202..
CI
07/13Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) Global Ports Holding Plc
AQ
07/12Global Ports Holding Shares Plunge 17% as SAS Shipping Takeover Talks Fall Through
MT
07/12Global Ports terminates sale talks with shipping firm MSC
RE
06/17Russian economy may need a decade to return to pre-sanctions levels, Sberbank says
RE
06/17Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Global Ports Holding Plc
AQ
06/15UK's Global Ports Gets Takeover Approach from Swiss Shipping Group MSC; Shares Up 20%
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 200 M - -
Net income 2023 46,0 M - -
Net Debt 2023 451 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 36,0%
Capitalization 68,8 M 68,8 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,60x
EV / Sales 2024 2,22x
Nbr of Employees 602
Free-Float 36,3%
Chart GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC
Duration : Period :
Global Ports Holding Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,10 $
Average target price 5,86 $
Spread / Average Target 435%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Mehmet Kutman Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jan Fomferra Chief Financial Officer
Stephen Xuereb Chief Operating Officer
Jérôme Bernard Jean Bayle Independent Director
Aysegül Bensel Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL PORTS HOLDING PLC-29.14%69
INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL SERVICES, INC.-7.70%6 727
PORT OF TAURANGA LIMITED5.85%3 063
WILSON SONS HOLDINGS BRASIL S.A.-3.45%771
GEMADEPT CORPORATION10.99%676
GUJARAT PIPAVAV PORT LIMITED-17.18%503