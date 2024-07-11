London S.E. Other stock markets Market Closed - 11:35:27 2024-07-10 am EDT 5-day change 1st Jan Change 258 GBX -3.73% +5.74% -5.84% Jul. 05 Global Yatırım Acquires Global Ports Shares Ahead of Firm Offer Deadline MT Jun. 17 Global Ports Holding Confirms Takeover Proposal from GIH MT Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Revisions Summary All News Analyst Reco. Highlights Insiders Transcripts Press Releases Official Publications Other languages Trading Ideas MarketScreener Editorial Features MarketScreener Strategies Preliminary results for the twelve months ended 31 March 2024 July 11, 2024 at 02:03 am EDT Share Global Ports Holding PLC (GPH)

Global Ports Holding Plc Preliminary results for the twelve months ended 31 March 2024 Global Ports Holding Plc (“GPH” or “Group”), the world’s largest independent cruise port operator, today announces its unaudited results for the 12 month period from 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024 (the “Reporting Period”). Key Financials & KPIs1 12 months ended 12 months ended YoY change 3 months ended 3 months ended 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 (%) 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 Passengers (m)2 13.4 9.2 46% 3.24 2.43 Total Revenue ($m) 193.6 213.6 -9% 42.4 39.7 Adjusted Revenue ($m)3 172.7 117.2 47% 36.9 25.0 Segmental EBITDA ($m)4 115.4 80.0 44% 22.5 16.1 Adjusted EBITDA ($m)5 106.9 72.7 47% 19.3 13.5 Segmental EBITDA Margin (%) 66.8% 68.3% 60.9% 64.5% Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%) 61.9% 62.0% 52.2% 54.2% Operating Profit ($m) 66.2 28.2 135% Profit/(Loss) before tax ($m) 14.3 (9.5) n/a Profit/(Loss) after tax ($m) 10.3 (10.5) n/a Underlying profit($m) 6 40.7 13.5 202% EPS (c) 7 15.9 (16.8) n/a Adjusted EPS (c) 8 61.5 21.4 187% 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 Gross Debt (IFRS) ($m) 897.5 672.4 33% Gross Debt ex IFRS 16 Leases ($m) 835.5 612.3 36% Net Debt ex IFRS 16 Leases ($m) 674.5 494.0 37% Cash and Cash Equivalents ($m) 161.0 118.3 36% Mehmet Kutman, Co-Founder, Chief Executive Office and Chairman, said: “The 2024 Reporting Period was one of significant achievement for Global Ports Holding. We successfully expanded our cruise port network, completed our largest-ever investment project, and increased our shareholding at a number of key ports. In addition, we strengthened our balance sheet through a successful investment grade-rated issuance of secured private placement notes and extended the concession length at a number of ports. We have started the 2024 cruise season strongly and we are well positioned to be a key enabler and beneficiary of the cruise industry’s continued growth and success in the years ahead.” Key Highlights GPH welcomed 13.4 million passengers across the consolidated port network in the Reporting Period, a 46% increase on the 2023 Reporting Period

Adjusted Revenue for the Reporting Period was USD 172.7 million, a 47% increase on the USD 117.2 million in the prior Reporting Period

Adjusted EBITDA rose 47% to USD 106.9 million, reflecting the positive impact of the higher passenger volumes and its impact on Adjusted Revenue We successfully completed USD 187 million of investment-grade long-term project financing for San Juan Cruise Port and took over cruise operations in the fourth quarter of the Group’s financial year. Additionally, we added Bremerhaven Cruise Port to the network Based on current call lists across our current consolidated and managed cruise port network, we currently forecast that we will welcome over 16 million passengers in the 2025 Reporting Period. Including equity-accounted ports, annual passenger volumes are expected to be nearly 20 million for the 2025 Reporting Period Shortly after the end of the Reporting Period: Saint Lucia Cruise Port joined the network when operations commenced under a 30-year concession agreement Signed and started operations under a 50-year concession agreement for Liverpool Cruise Port Majority GPH-owned joint venture awarded a preferred bidder status for 15-year concession for Casablanca Cruise Port

Balance Sheet At 31 March 2024, IFRS Gross Debt was USD 897.5 million (Ex IFRS-16 Leases Gross Debt: USD 835.5 million), compared to USD 672.4 million (Ex IFRS-16 Leases Gross Debt: USD 612.3 million) at 31 March 2023. The main driver of the increase in Gross Debt were two bonds totalling USD 145 million of investment-grade long-term project financing for San Juan Cruise Port (additional USD 42 million were issued shortly after the end of the Reporting Period in form of forward committed bonds). USD 110 million was raised through the issuance of a Series A bonds due 2045, which has been placed in the US municipal bond market at an average coupon rate of 6.6%. USD 77 million was raised through the issuance of a Series B bonds due 2039 to US institutional investors at a fixed coupon of 7.21%. The bonds have received an investment-grade credit of BBB- from S&P. The Series A bond will fully amortize over 21 years, with a weighted average duration of c.19 years. The Series B bond will fully amortize over 15 years, with a weighted average duration of c12 years. Nassau Cruise Port successfully refinanced its local bond issued in June 2023. The refinancing resulted in an increase in the nominal outstanding amount to USD 145 million (from USD 134.4 million) and a reduction in the fixed coupon to 6.0% (from 8.0%), reducing the annual interest payment by USD 2.0 million. The maturity date of 2040 remains unchanged as does the principal repayment schedule which is ten equal annual payments from June 2031. The bond remains unsecured, and non-recourse to GPH or any other Group entity. Net debt Ex IFRS-16 Leases was USD 674.5 million at the end of the Reporting Period compared to USD 494.0 million as at 31 March 2023. At 31 March 2024, GPH had cash and cash equivalents of USD 161.0 million, compared to USD 118.3 million at 31 March 2023 with the increase mainly due to the aforementioned bond issuance at San Juan Cruise Port. Concession Extensions At the start of the Reporting Period, GPH reached an agreement to extend its concession agreement for Ege Port, Kusadasi. The original concession agreement was due to expire in July 2033, but following this extension agreement, it will now expire in July 2052. In exchange for extending the existing concession agreement, Ege Port has paid an upfront concession fee of TRY 725.4 million (USD 38 million at the then prevailing exchange rate). In addition, Ege Port has committed to invest up to a further 10% of the upfront concession fee within the next 5 years into improving and enhancing the cruise port and retail facilities at the port and will pay a variable concession fee equal to 5% of its gross revenues during the extension period starting after July 2033. The up-front concession fee payment was financed by partial utilisation, shortly before the start of the Reporting Period, of the USD 75 million growth facility provided by Sixth Street. As part of the additional drawdown with Sixth Street, GPH issued warrants to Sixth Street representing an additional 2.0% of GPH’s fully diluted share capital (in addition to warrants issued at financial closing in July 2021 equivalent to 9.0% of GPH’s fully diluted share capital). The upfront concession fee was funded by a capital increase at Ege Port. This capital increase was provided by GPH only, and as a result, GPH’s equity stake in Ege Port increased to 90.5% (from 72.5%). Similar to the extension of Cagliari Cruise Port in 2023, our concession for Catania Cruise Port was extended by two years to 2028 without any cost to GPH as compensation for the Covid-19 pandemic period. Issue of New Ordinary Shares At the start of the Reporting Period, GPH had approximately USD 25 million in outstanding subordinated shareholder loans from its largest shareholder, Global Yatırım Holding A.Ş (Global Investments Holding, “GIH”). This long-term funding support was used to finance expansion projects and general corporate purposes. During the Reporting Period, GPH issued 5,144,445 new ordinary shares of £0.01 each to GIH at a price of 206.5358 pence per ordinary share in partial satisfaction of the debt owed to GIH equivalent to USD 13.8 million. These new ordinary shares represented approximately 8.2% of the company's issued share capital. Shortly before the end of the Reporting Period, Sixth Street exercised warrants over an aggregate 8,395,118 new ordinary shares. Following this warrant exercise, the Company’s issued share capital admitted to trading consisted of 76,433,126 ordinary shares of GBP 0.01 each. Increases in ownership percentage at ports During the Reporting Period, GPH purchased from the minority shareholder a 38% shareholding in Barcelona Port Investments S.L. (BPI), taking GPH’s holding in BPI to 100%. The transaction terms are confidential, however, the purchase price was below USD 20 million. As a result of this transaction, GPH’s indirect holding in Creuers De Port de Barcelona S.A (Creuers) has increased to 100%, which increases GPH’s interest in both Barcelona Cruise Port and Malaga Cruise Port to 100% from 62%. In addition, GPH’s effective interest in SATS-Creuers Cruise Services PTE. LTD (Singapore Cruise Port) has risen to 40% from 24.8% and the effective interest in Lisbon Cruise Port LD (Lisbon Cruise Port) has risen from 46.2% to 50%. Outlook Based on call lists across our consolidated and managed cruise port network, we expect to welcome over 16 million passengers in the upcoming 2025 Reporting Period. Including equity-accounted ports, annual passenger volumes are expected to be nearly 20 million for the 2025 Reporting Period. Notes All $ refers to United States Dollar unless otherwise stated Passenger numbers refer to consolidated and managed portfolio consolidation perimeter; hence it excludes equity accounted ports La Goulette, Lisbon, Singapore, Venice and Vigo. Adjusted revenue is calculated as total revenue excluding IFRIC-12 construction revenue Segmental EBITDA includes the EBITDA from all equity consolidated ports and the pro-rata Net Profit of equity-accounted associates La Goulette, Lisbon, Singapore, Venice and Vigo and the contribution from management agreements Adjusted EBITDA calculated as Segmental EBITDA less unallocated (holding company) expenses Underlying Profit is calculated as profit / (loss) for the year after adding back: amortisation expense in relation to Port Operation Rights, non-cash provisional income and expenses, non-cash foreign exchange transactions and specific non-recurring expenses and income. Earnings per share is calculated as profit after tax divided by weighted average number of shares Adjusted earnings per share is calculated as underlying profit divided by weighted average number of shares For further information, please contact: CONTACT For investor, analyst and financial media enquiries: For media enquiries: Global Ports Holding, Investor Relations Global Ports Holding Martin Brown Ceylan Erzi Telephone: +44 (0) 7947 163 687 Telephone: +90 212 244 44 40 Email: martinb@globalportsholding.com Email: ceylane@globalportsholding.com Chairman and CEO Statement The 2024 Reporting Period was one of significant achievements for GPH. We successfully expanded our cruise port network, completed our largest ever investment project, and increased our shareholding at a number of key ports. In addition, we strengthened our balance sheet through a successful investment grade rated notes issue and extended the concession length at a number of ports. Alongside these significant achievements, our consolidated ports welcomed 13.4 million passengers, marking a 46% increase compared to the previous period and driving record EBITDA. These achievements have been delivered against a background of ongoing geopolitical issues and a challenging economic environment. The economic environment saw central bankers and the public grapple with the challenges of high inflation and rising global interest rates, while ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East impacted individuals’ propensity to travel to nearby regions. The long lead times on cruise bookings compared to land-based tourism mean that passenger demand is largely unaffected by macroeconomic events. Thus far, the inflationary and rising interest rate environment has no identifiable impact on passenger demand. The industry is not immune from geopolitical issues, and a number of ships were redeployed away from conflict areas during the Reporting Period. During these incredibly difficult times, our thoughts are with those people who have been and continue to be deeply affected by conflicts. By the end of the Reporting Period, we had achieved a number of significant milestones for the Group: • Welcomed 13.4 million cruise passengers across our consolidated portfolio, an increase of 46%. • Two new cruise ports added to our network. • Successfully concluded the financing and began port operations for San Juan Cruise Port. • Increased our stakes in several ports (Barcelona Cruise Port, Ege Port, Lisbon Cruise Port, Malaga Cruise Port, Singapore Cruise Port). • Extended our concession for Ege Port by 19 years. • Successfully issued USD 330 million of investment-grade rated private placement notes, a strong endorsement of our unique business model and strong infrastructure characteristics. Our people Central to our business and essential to our continued success are the dedicated 900 employees who work tirelessly across our global operations. We prioritize hiring local talent at our ports, providing strong links to the local destination, enhancing our understanding of the local environment and ensuring our talent pool reflects the destinations where we work. We aim to attract, train, and retain top talent in the sector and to achieve this, we are committed to investing in our people by offering opportunities for continuous learning and development and opportunities to grow their careers. During the Reporting Period, we took steps to further enhance the health and well-being of our employees, equipping them with the tools and support required to allow them to improve their mental health and wellbeing. Our employees are key to the success of our business, and providing them with these tools will help them to support the company in achieving its goals. Network Growth Inorganic growth is a core aspect of our strategy, and we are dedicated to the successful execution of our inorganic growth strategy. We believe that the expansion and scale of our network, along with our unparalleled expertise in investing in and transforming cruise port infrastructure, has established GPH as the definitive market leader in cruise port development. Cruise ports currently face both exciting opportunities and significant challenges. The increasing number and capacity of cruise ships means that many ports currently lack the infrastructure to accommodate the growing size of modern cruise ships and the anticipated rise in passenger numbers. Consequently, significant infrastructure investments will be necessary for these ports to stay competitive and relevant. This need for port infrastructure investment and the benefits to all stakeholders of global best practices are key drivers of GPH’s pipeline of new port opportunities. In addition to adding ports to our network, we extended the concession length at several ports and increased our shareholding in others. Our concession for Catania Cruise Port was extended by two years to 2028 and the concession for Ege Port, Kuşadası was increased to 2052 from 2033, while our shareholding increased from 72.5% to 90.5%. We also increased our shareholding in Barcelona and Malaga Cruise Ports to 100% from 62% and increased our effective interest in Singapore Cruise Port to 40% from 24.8% and Lisbon Cruise Port to 50% from 46.2%. These concession extensions and changes in ownership represent substantial growth potential for our business. Sustainability During the reporting period, our Sustainability Working Group and Sustainability Committee were setup and collaborated with external consultants to initiate a project for implementing the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) requirements and to conduct a comprehensive review of our current Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) processes and projects. GPH has always strived to be a good corporate citizen. We are committed to minimising our operations’ environmental impact, collaborating closely with local stakeholders, and engaging with local charities to raise funds and support our communities. Our people’s safety, health, and wellbeing remain a top priority for the Board and senior management. We recognise that we all face a climate crisis and that there is an urgency to act and for us all to play a part in the transition to a sustainable low carbon economy. The formalisation of our sustainability strategy and the introduction of goals and targets recognises our need to go beyond just being a good corporate citizen. While we continue to work on a number of exciting sustainability projects, including the widespread adoption of solar power across our cruise ports, we recognise the need for us to do more. As part of the TCFD project, scenario analysis and planning workshops have considered potential impacts across our business and how we might and could respond. New climate risks have been integrated into our risk management framework and governance and we are now better placed than ever to report regularly and manage effectively on our sustainability goals and targets. Possible offer On 14 June 2024, GIH, the controlling shareholder of GPH, announced that it was considering a possible cash offer for the issued and to be issued share capital of GPH. GPH has this morning separately announced notice of its intention to delist from the London Stock Exchange’s main market and from the Official List of the FCA. GIH, main shareholder of the Company, as the controlling shareholder intends to seek delisting of the Company and taking it private. GIH must, by no later than 5.00pm on 12 July 2024, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for the Company in accordance with Rule 2.7 of the Code, or announce that it does not intend to make an offer, in which case the announcement will be treated as a statement to which Rule 2.8 of the Code applies. This deadline will only be extended with the consent of the Takeover Panel in accordance with Rule 2.6(c) of the Code. The Future The global cruise industry reached new highs in calendar year 2023, welcoming 31.7 million passengers, which is 107% of 2019 levels. The year ahead is expected to see this passenger levels reach new highs, with the major cruise lines reporting record booking patterns for 2024 and welcoming new ships to their fleets. By 2027, global cruise passenger volumes are expected to grow to close to 40 million passengers, a CAGR of close to 6%. The global cruise fleet is currently expected to welcome 62 new ships by 2036, with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ recently announcing it would build eight new ships by 2036, taking its total number of new ships to 13 ships over the next 12 years. MSC Cruises, will launch eight new ships by the end of 2028. This positive momentum in the number of ships and passenger volumes, supports continued strong underlying organic growth in passenger volumes at GPH. More importantly, this growth in the number of ships and size of ships increases the need for cruise ports to invest in their infrastructure so they can accommodate this growth. GPH’s experience of transformational cruise port investment and significant experience and know-how in port and destination development, destination marketing and global cruise port operations means we are very well-positioned to play a pivotal role in the continued development and growth of the global cruise industry. We look forward to the future with continued excitement and optimism. Operational Review GPH welcomed a record number of cruise ships and passengers across its global operations in the 2024 Reporting Period and once again expanded its port network by adding several new cruise ports. During the Reporting Period, we re-aligned the geographical reach of our reporting segments, with Kalundborg, Denmark and Bremerhaven, Germany moved to the new Central Med and Northern Europe reporting segment. Regional Breakdown 12 months ended 12 months ended YoY Change 31-Mar-24 31-Mar-23 (%) Americas Adjusted Revenue ($m) 62.8 40.3 55.9% Segmental EBITDA ($m) 42.2 29.0 45.5% EBITDA Margin (%) 67.2% 72.0% Passengers (m) 5.9 4.4 33.8% Revenue per passenger ($) 10.7 9.2 16.5% West Med & Atlantic Adjusted Revenue ($m) 39.6 26.7 48.3% Segmental EBITDA ($m) 31.5 19.4 62.0% EBITDA Margin (%) 79.6% 72.9% Passengers (m) 4.5 2.9 56.1% Revenue per passenger ($) 8.8 9.3 -5.0% Central Med Adjusted Revenue ($m) 21.9 14.8 48.6% Segmental EBITDA ($m) 10.4 7.8 33.3% EBITDA Margin (%) 47.5% 52.9% Passengers (m) 1.7 1.0 70.7% Revenue per passenger ($) 12.7 14.6 -12.9% East Med & Adriatic Adjusted Revenue ($m) 34.0 24.1 41.3% Segmental EBITDA ($m) 26.6 19.4 37.5% EBITDA Margin (%) 78.3% 80.5% Passengers (m) 1.3 0.9 40.7% Revenue per passenger ($) 26.2 26.1 0.4% Other Adjusted Revenue ($m) 14.4 11.3 26.9% Segmental EBITDA ($m) 4.6 4.3 7.0% EBITDA Margin (%) 32.2% 38.2% Unallocated (HoldCo) Adjusted EBITDA ($m) (8.5) (7.3) 16.4% Group Adjusted Revenue ($m) 172.7 117.2 47.4% Adjusted EBITDA ($m) 106.9 72.7 47.1% EBITDA Margin (%) 61.9% 62.0% Passengers (m) 13.4 9.2 46.0% Revenue per passenger ($) 12.9 12.7 1.0% Americas For most of the 2024 Reporting Period, GPH’s cruise operations in the Americas included the Company’s two Caribbean ports, Nassau and Antigua, and Prince Rupert, Canada. San Juan Cruise Port joined the network for around six weeks before the end of the Reporting Period after reaching financial close on 14 February 2024, and Saint Lucia Cruise Port joined the network shortly after the end of the 2024 Reporting Period. Trading in the Americas soared to new heights in the Reporting Period. Passenger volumes rose 34%, reaching 5.9 million, a substantial increase from the 4.4 million recorded in 2023, while call volumes rose a more modest 21%. This includes a small contribution from the partial operating period of San Juan Cruise Port of 258k passengers. The 30-year concession for San Juan Cruise Port, Puerto Rico, began towards the end of the Reporting Period. Well positioned to be included in both Eastern Caribbean and Southern Caribbean itineraries and benefitting from its status as a US territory with good airport and hotel infrastructure, San Juan Cruise Port is an attractive homeport destination. During an initial investment phase, GPH plans to invest in critical infrastructure repairs and upgrades, focusing on terminal buildings and walkways. San Juan Cruise Port handled 1.8 million unique passenger movements in 2019 and is expected to become GPH’s third-largest port. During the Reporting Period, GPH made further progress with its expansion in the Americas region, signing a 30-year concession, with a 10-year extension option, for Saint Lucia Cruise Port. The port joined the network shortly after the end of the Reporting Period. As part of the Saint Lucia Cruise Port concession, GPH is committed to substantial upgrades to the cruise port facilities, including expanding existing berths. Saint Lucia Cruise Port, which welcomed c800k passengers annually before the pandemic, is expected to experience a rise in passenger volumes to over 1 million in the medium term due to these enhancements. West Med & Atlantic GPH’s West Med and Atlantic region includes Spanish ports Alicante, Barcelona, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote, Las Palmas, Malaga, Tarragona, and the equity pick-up contribution from Vigo, Lisbon and Singapore. Shortly after the end of the Reporting Period, GPH was awarded preferred bidder status for a 15-year concession agreement for Casablanca Cruise Port, Morocco. Cruise activity in the West Med and Atlantic region experienced a strong rise in the 2024 Reporting Period, delivering a 31% rise in call volumes compared to the comparable 2023 Reporting Period, with passenger volumes rising an impressive 56% to 4.5 million. The comparable 2023 Reporting Period was impacted by pandemic-related restrictions. These restrictions had been fully removed by the end of calendar year 2022, helping to drive the strong improvement in the 2024 Reporting Period. During the Reporting Period, GPH purchased a 38% holding in Barcelona Port Investments S.L., taking its holding to 100%. This transaction resulted in GPH’s indirect holding in Creuers De Port de Barcelona S.A increasing to 100%, raising GPH’s interest in both Barcelona Cruise Port and Malaga Cruise Port to 100% from 62%. Additionally, GPH’s effective interest in Singapore Cruise Port rose to 40% from 24.8% and its effective interest in Lisbon Cruise Port rose from 46.2% to 50%. During the Reporting Period, we made significant progress with our investment in a new terminal building in Tarragona. The terminal, with a cafeteria, retail premises and offices, opened in June 2024. It has been designed and constructed with sustainability and eco-efficiency at the heart of the process. Extensive use of solar panels should ensure it is self-sustainable in terms of its energy needs, while environmentally friendly practices and technology will ensure efficient management of natural resources such as water. Construction work at both Las Palmas Cruise Port and Alicante Cruise Port began during the Reporting Period. Central Med & Northern Europe Our Central Mediterranean region encompasses Valletta Cruise Port, Malta, GPH’s four Italian ports (Cagliari, Catania, Crotone, and Taranto), Kalundborg, Denmark and the equity pick-up contribution from La Goulette, Tunisia, and Venice Cruise Port, Italy. In the 2024 Reporting Period, cruise calls in this region experienced a modest 3% increase. However, passenger volumes surged 71% to 1.7 million, a significant increase from the 973k million passengers welcomed in the comparable Reporting Period and surpassing the pre-pandemic figure of 1.4 million in calendar year 2019. This strong growth was primarily driven by the strong volumes across the industry and the impact of pandemic-related restrictions in the comparable Reporting Period. During the Reporting Period, GPH successfully extended its concession at Cagliari Cruise Port and Catania Cruise Port by an additional two years until 2029 and 2028 respectively. Shortly after the end of the Reporting Period, GPH signed a 50-year concession agreement for Liverpool Cruise Port, UK. The local authorities are currently investing multimillion Euros in the port's cruise facilities and piers, which are poised for expansion and renewal. Shortly after the end of the Reporting Period, GPH signed a 50-year concession agreement Liverpool Cruise Port, UK. In Malta, the project to bring shore power to five cruise ship quays at Valletta Cruise Port was completed during the Reporting Period. This initiative, funded by Infrastructure Malta and Transport Malta, is one of the first in the Mediterranean and will help reduce harmful emissions from cruise ships by up to 90%. GPH hopes this project will act as a blueprint for other destinations and stakeholders as our ports and the cruise industry moves to a more sustainable future. East Med & Adriatic GPH’s East Med & Adriatic operations include the flagship Turkish port Ege Port, as well as Bodrum Cruise Port, Türkiye and Zadar Cruise Port, Croatia. In the East Mediterranean and Adriatic region, cruise calls increased 6% and passenger volumes rose 43% during the year. This increase brought passenger volumes to 1.3 million, a substantial increase from the less than 600,000 passengers handled in 2019. Ege Port's continued success has been instrumental in driving this growth, solidifying its position as the premier cruise port in Turkey. During the Reporting Period, GPH agreed to extend its concession agreement for Ege Port in Kusadasi, adding 19 years to the concession period, which now ends in July 2052. As part of this agreement, Ege Port paid an upfront concession fee of TRY 725.4 million (USD 38 million at the then prevailing exchange rate). Additionally, Ege Port committed to investing an amount equivalent to 10% of the upfront concession fee within the next five years to enhance the port's cruise port and retail facilities. A capital increase was implemented at Ege Port to fund the upfront concession fee, with GPH providing the necessary funds. This capital increase led to GPH increasing its equity stake in Ege Port to 90.5%, up from 72.5%. Other GPH's "Other" reporting segment encompasses various operations, including our commercial port, Port of Adria in Montenegro, our management agreement for Ha Long Cruise Port in Vietnam, and contributions from our Ancillary Port Services businesses. GPH’s Ancillary Port Services encompass services such as stevedoring and waste removal, as well as Destination and Shoreside Services, Area & Terminal management services and Crew Services. Port of Adria, GPH’s sole commercial port, demonstrated strong performance throughout the Reporting Period. The Company’s Board continues to actively explore various options regarding Port of Adria, including the possibility of its sale. Financial Review The Group generated Adjusted revenue of USD 172.7 million, a significant increase on the USD 117.2 million in the prior Reporting Period. This increase was driven by higher passenger volumes stemming from the impact of new ports, strong cruise call volumes and improved occupancy rates across the industry. We welcomed 13.4 million passengers in the Reporting Period compared to 9.2 million in the prior Reporting Period, an increase of 46%. Adjusted EBITDA, which reflects the performance from our ports after unallocated Holding Company expenses, was USD 106.9 million an increase of 47% compared to the USD 72.7 million in comparable Reporting Period. This increase in Adjusted EBITDA was driven by the increase in cruise activity in the Reporting Period. Group revenue for the Reporting Period was USD 193.6 million (2023: USD 213.6 million). This includes USD 20.8 million of IFRIC 12 construction revenue (2023: USD 96.4 million), which means the expenditure for certain construction activities, namely in Nassau and recently acquired Spanish ports, is recognised as operating expenses and added with a margin to the Group’s revenue. IFRIC 12 construction revenue and margin has no impact on cash generation and is excluded from Segmental EBITDA. Passenger volumes, Adjusted revenue and Adjusted EBITDA represented new record levels for the Company’s cruise operations, a reflection of the success of our ongoing organic and inorganic growth. After depreciation and amortisation of USD 35.0 million (2023: USD 27.3 million), including USD 26.7 million (2023: USD 19.7 million) of port operating rights and right-of-use asset amortisation, and specific adjusting items of USD -1.4 million (2023: USD 12.9 million), the Company reported an Operating profit for the Reporting Period of USD 66.2 million, more than double the Operating profit of USD 28.2 million in the Previous Reporting Period. After net finance costs of USD 59.0 million (2023: USD 42.0 million), the profit before tax was USD 14.3 million, compared to a loss of USD 9.5 million in the Previous Reporting Period. Cruise activity During the Reporting Period we expanded the Central Med region to now include our recent new ports in Northern Europe. Liverpool Cruise Port and Bremerhaven Cruise Port will be added to this reporting segment and Kalundborg will be moved from West Med to this new Central Med & Northern Europe region. The impact to Segmental EBITDA mix in 2023 from the realignment is marginal. Trading across all our regions improved strongly over the Reporting Period. The main driver of the strong growth was the full year effect of having no pandemic related restrictions which partially affected 2023. In addition, the cruise industry continued to grow thanks to new ships being delivered whereas the Group’s marque ports were able to grow stronger than the overall market. Furthermore, the Adjusted revenue growth is fuelled by continued investment and expansion into Ancillary revenue opportunities, including highlights like the completion of Nassau upland development in May 2023. Segmental EBITDA for the Reporting Period was USD 115.4 million compared with USD 80.0 million in the Previous Reporting Period. Revenue per passenger (or overall yield) was USD 12.9 in the Reporting Period, a modest increase on the USD 12.7 in the Previous Reporting Period. Ancillary yield per passenger varied was USD 2.4 compared to USD 2.3 during the Previous Reporting Period. With our continued focus and ongoing investments into upland and terminal infrastructure we expect to increase the ancillary yield at newly acquired ports towards those of the more established ports in our network. Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA for the Reporting Period, reflecting the EBITDA performance of our ports, less unallocated expenses, was USD 106.9 million, compared to USD 72.7 million in the Previous Reporting Period. Our Adjusted EBITDA margin was 61.9%, in line with the 62.0% in the Previous Reporting Period. Despite the strong inorganic growth, where new ports generally have lower EBITDA margins when they join the GPH network, our Adjusted EBITDA margin was in line with the historically achieved 60% plus EBITDA margins. Adjusted revenues increased by USD 55.6 million compared to the Previous Reporting Period, whereas Adjusted EBITDA increased by USD 34.2 million – a margin of 61.6% on the incremental Adjusted revenue. Unallocated expenses Unallocated expenses, which consist of Holding Company costs, were USD 8.5 million for the Reporting Period an increase of 16.4% compared with the USD 7.3 million for the Previous Reporting Period as we have fully normalised our central functions including discretionary activities such as marketing to the post-pandemic period. More precisely, this increase was primarily driven by the continued normalisation of business activity and discretionary spending, such as marketing and travel expenses, as industry activity levels returned to pre-covid levels, as well as increased personal expenses as the Company is investing in building additional capabilities for future ancillary revenue and inorganic growth. We remain firmly focused on tight cost control, however, as the Group continues to grow geographically, vertically and in complexity Holding company costs should be expected to continue to grow year-on-year. Depreciation and amortisation costs Depreciation and amortisation of USD 35.0 million (2023: USD 27.3 million), including USD 26.7 million (2023: USD 19.7 million) of port operating rights and right-of-use amortisation. The difference is primarily driven by the higher amortisation and depreciation from Nassau where the transformational investment was completed (upland portion handed over in May 2023) and hence amortisation of the entire investment began during the Reporting Period in addition to the impact of foreign exchange movements. Specific adjusting items During the Reporting Period, specific adjusting items were USD -1.4 million compared with USD 12.9 million in the Previous Reporting Period. This decrease was primarily the result of the significant drop in project expenses, from USD 11.2 million in the Previous Reporting Period to USD -0.1 million, which is the result of the reversal and capitalisation of Project Expenses previously incurred for San Juan project at financial closing of this project in February 2024. Furthermore, the non-cash IFRIC 12 construction margin adjusted in our Segmental EBITDA declined as the IFRIC 12 construction revenue declined post-completion of Nassau investment project. Finance costs The Group’s net finance charge in the Reporting Period was USD 59.0 million compared with USD 42.0 million in the Previous Reporting Period. Finance income was higher due to foreign exchange gains of USD 8.0 million, which were USD 3.4 million in the prior Reporting Period, and higher interest income generated from the cash held on balance sheet increasing to USD 8.5 million driven by the higher interest rate environment during the Reporting Period compared to USD 1.6 million in 2023. Finance costs rose to 75.8 million from USD 47.7 million last year. This was primarily due to higher interest expense on loans and borrowings of USD 58.6 million, compared to USD 34.7 million in the Previous Reporting Period. This is primarily due to increased interest expense as a result of higher borrowing, including USD 145 million of investment-grade long-term project financing for San Juan Cruise Port and the impact from the completion of construction at Nassau Cruise Port, with interest now fully expensed rather than capitalised. In addition, Finance costs include USD 8.7 million Loan commission expenses (USD 3.3 million in 2023) at an elevated level due to prepayment premiums as a result of refinancing of the Sixth Street loan and issuing the USD 330 million notes in the Reporting Period. Net interest expense on a cash basis was USD 51.9 million vs USD 33.1 million in the Previous Reporting Period with such increase partially driven by the fact that part of our HoldCo financing allowed payment in kind during parts of 2023 Reporting Period (Sixth Street loan allow PIK interest until 31 December 2022). Taxation The Group is a multinational group and is liable for taxation in multiple jurisdictions worldwide. Profit before tax of USD 14.3 million compared to a loss before tax of USD 9.5 million in the prior Reporting Period. As a result, the Group reported an increased tax expense of USD 4.0 million compared to a USD 1.0 million tax expense in the Previous Reporting Period. The Group pays corporate tax due to specific components being profitable and because losses created on other components cannot necessarily be utilised at the consolidated level. On a cash basis, the Group’s income taxes paid amounted to USD 4.7 million compared to USD 1.4 million in 2023. Investing Activities Capital expenditure during the Reporting Period was USD 160.8 million, compared to 100.9 million in the Previous Reporting Period. Total capital expenditure in the Americas region is USD 100.8 million (compared to USD 98.1 million in 2023). Most of this expenditure was related to the financial closing including upfront payments of USD 77 million plus transaction expenses due at such date for San Juan Cruise Port, as well as final stages of the upland development in Nassau Cruise Port. Furthermore, the start of the investment activities in our recent Spanish acquisitions (Las Palmas, Alicante and Tarragona) led to a higher Capital expenditure in West Med & Atlantic region of USD 15.6 million (compared to USD 1.4 million in 2023). Another major driver of Capital expenditure in the Reporting Period came from the East Med region (USD 40.6 million compared to less than USD 1 million) mainly due to the Ege Port Concession Extension described below. On a cash basis and including the impact of advances the net investment cash flow into acquisition of assets (CAPEX) amounted to USD 159.9 million compared to USD 78.6 million in the Previous Reporting Period. Ege Port Concession Extension At the start of the Reporting Period, GPH reached an agreement to extend its concession agreement for Ege Port, by an additional 19 years to July 2052. A capital increase at Ege Port funded the upfront concession fee of TRY 725.4 million (ca. USD 38 million at the then prevailing exchange rate) related to this extension. This capital increase was provided by GPH only. As a result, GPH’s equity stake in Ege Port has increased to 90.5% (from 72.5%). In addition, Ege Port has committed to invest an amount equivalent to 10% of the upfront concession fee within the next five years to improve and enhance the cruise port and retail facilities at the port, and will pay a variable concession fee equal to 5% of its gross revenues during the extension period starting after July 2033. The upfront concession fee and related expenses were financed by GPH’s partial utilisation in an amount of USD 38.9 million of the USD 75 million growth facility provided by Sixth Street. As part of this additional USD 38.9 million drawdown, GPH has issued further warrants to Sixth Street representing an additional 2.0% of GPH’s fully diluted share capital (in addition to the warrants issued at financial closing in July 2021 equivalent to 9.0% of GPH’s fully diluted share capital). All Sixth Street Warrants were exercised and relevant additional ordinary shares issued shortly before the end of the Reporting Period. The drawdown of growth financing occurred shortly before the end of the Previous Reporting Period, whereas the extension was completed shortly thereafter. Increase in port ownership percentages During the Reporting Period, GPH purchased from the minority shareholder a 38% shareholding in Barcelona Port Investments S.L. (BPI), taking GPH’s holding in BPI to 100%. The transaction terms are confidential, however, the purchase price was below USD 20 million. To finance the transaction a new loan facility of EUR 15 million was provided by a European bank. As a result of this transaction, GPH’s indirect holding in Creuers De Port de Barcelona S.A (Creuers) has increased to 100%, which increases GPH’s interest in both Barcelona Cruise Port and Malaga Cruise Port to 100% from 62%. In addition, GPH’s effective interest in SATS-Creuers Cruise Services PTE. LTD (Singapore Cruise Port) has risen to 40% from 24.8% and the effective interest in Lisbon Cruise Port LD (Lisbon Cruise Port) has risen from 46.2% to 50%. Cash flow The Group generated an Adjusted EBITDA of USD 106.9 million in the Reporting Period, compared to USD 72.7 million in the Previous Reporting Period. Operating cash flow after income tax payment was USD 71.5 million, compared to USD 59.9 million in the Previous Reporting Period. This improvement primarily reflects the substantial increase in Adjusted EBITDA, negative impact of working capital of USD 26.5 million (vs positive USD 2.5 million in the Previous Reporting Period), and corrections for the cash impact of the profit from equity-accounted investees, below EBITDA cash items particularly Project expenses, with a combined impact of USD 4.1 million compared to USD 4.3 million in the Previous Reporting Period. Working capital was impacted by the addition of new ports building up working capital there (including San Juan generating about 6 weeks of high-season revenue at the end of the Reporting Period), growth in the business activity and a one-off impact from Trade Payables related to payments to the Nassau Contractor amounting to approximately USD 13 million. As a result, the normalised working capital impact from operational activities is around USD 13 million, as mentioned mainly due to the strong growth in business activities. Any future increases in working capital cash flow impact will be related to organic or inorganic growth of the business. Net interest expense of USD 43.3 million (net of interest received) reflects the cash costs of the outstanding gross debt, the increase, compared with the USD 31.3 million in the Previous Reporting Period, reflects the higher debt as a result of the new debt issuance and loan drawdowns, investment to increase percentage holdings in a number of ports and partial PIK payments in the Previous Reporting Period. Net capital expenditure (net of advances used or paid), of USD 159.5 million, primarily reflects the expansion in the Caribbean (San Juan) and Ege Port concession extension payment. Cash flow 12 months ended 31-Mar-24 12 months ended 31-Mar-23 Operating profit 66.2 28.2 Depreciation and Amortisation 35.0 27.3 Specific Adjusting Items (1.4) 12.9 Share of profit of equity-accounted investees 7.1 4.3 Adjusted EBITDA 106.9 72.7 Working capital (26.5) 3.00 Other (4.1) (14.4) Operating Cash flow 76.2 61.3 Net interest expense (43.3) (31.3) Tax paid (4.7) (1.4) Net capital expenditure incl. advances (159.5) (78.5) Free cash flow (131.3) (49.9) Investments (13.4) – Change in Gross debt 194.3 54.1 Dividends (3.4) (0.7) Related party financing 1.9 21.9 Net Cash flow 48.0 25.0 Debt Gross debt at 31 March 2024 was USD 897.5 million compared with USD 672.4 million at 31 March 2023. Excluding IFRS 16 lease obligations, gross debt at 31 March 2024 was USD 835.5 million compared with USD 612.3 million at 31 March 2023. The main drivers for the increase in gross debt were two bonds totalling USD 145 million of investment-grade long-term project financing for San Juan Cruise Port (additional bonds with a nominal value of USD 42 million were issued shortly after the end of the Reporting Period in form of forward committed bonds). USD 110 million was raised through the issuance of a Series A tax exempt bonds due 2045, which has been placed in the US municipal bond market at an average coupon rate of 6.6%. USD 77 million was raised through the issuance of Series B bonds due 2039 to US institutional investors at a fixed coupon of 7.21%. The bonds have received an investment-grade credit of BBB- from S&P. The Series A bond will fully amortise over 21 years, with a weighted average duration of c.19 years. The Series B bond will fully amortise over 15 years, with a weighted average duration of c.12 years. Nassau Cruise Port successfully refinanced its local bond issued in June 2023. The refinancing resulted in an increase in the nominal outstanding amount to USD 145 million (from USD 134.4 million) and a reduction in the fixed coupon to 6.0% (from 8.0%), reducing the annual interest payment by USD 2.0 million. The maturity date of 2040 remains unchanged as does the principal repayment schedule which is ten equal annual payments from June 2031. The bond remains unsecured, and non-recourse to GPH or any other Group entity. For the partial financing of the capital expenditure at Las Palmas Cruise Port, a project finance loan facility provided by a major regional bank with a total facility amount of up to EUR 33.5 million and a tenor of 10 years (in addition to minor working capital and guarantee facilities) has reached financial closing in December 2023. The CAPEX facility is funding construction costs and transaction expenses and the drawdown will occur gradually as construction progresses. Net debt excluding IFRS 16 Leases was USD 674.5 million at 31 March 2024 compared with USD 494.0 million at 31 March 2023. The increase in net debt is primarily driven by the USD 145 million of bonds issued at San Juan Cruise Port, offset by positive operating cash flow. Issue of new ordinary shares At the start of the Reporting Period, GPH had approximately USD 25 million in outstanding subordinated shareholder loans from its largest shareholder, GIH. This long-term funding support was used to finance expansion projects and general corporate purposes. During the Reporting Period, GPH issued 5,144,445 new ordinary shares of GBP 0.01 each to GIH at a price of 206.5358 pence per ordinary share in partial satisfaction of the debt owed to GIH equivalent to USD 13.8 million. These new ordinary shares represented approximately 8.2% of the company’s issued share capital. The Company can continue to rely on funding support from its parent company GIH and the outstanding long-term shareholder loan is USD 14.9m, a minor increase compared to 2023 (adjusted to the aforementioned debt-to-equity conversion. Shortly before the end of the Reporting Period, Sixth Street exercised warrants over an aggregate 8,395,118 new ordinary shares. Following this warrant exercise, the Company’s issued share capital admitted to trading consisted of 76,433,126 ordinary shares of GBP 0.01 each. Capital commitments Our planned work to transform Nassau Cruise Port, which has been the primary driver of our increased borrowings over recent years, was completed during the Reporting Period. However, we continue to have significant funded capital expenditure planned across our portfolio. At San Juan Cruise Port, we plan to investment approximately USD 100 million for repairs and improvements to the port infrastructure over the next two years. Global Ports Canary Islands S.L. (GPCI), our 80:20 joint venture between GPH and local partner, Servicios Portuarios Canarios, has now begun its scheduled investment of approximately EUR 42 million into constructing new cruise terminals and modular terminal facilities at our three Canary Island ports over the next two years. The majority of the financing for this capital expenditure will come from a project finance loan facility provided by a major regional bank with a total facility amount of up to EUR 33.5 million and a tenor of 10 years. The drawdown will occur gradually as construction progresses. At Saint Lucia Cruise Port we are planning to invest up to USD 60 million by (i) taking over existing indebtedness as of financial closing and (ii) capital expenditure into a material expansion and enhancement of the cruise port facilities. Closing shortly after the end of the Reporting Period, ca. USD 20 million of existing indebtedness was taken over plus transaction costs and customary reserve accounts. The capital expenditure investment will include expanding and enhancing the existing berth in Point Seraphine, enabling the handling of the largest cruise ships in the global cruise fleet and increasing the port’s capacity. Furthermore, GPH will also invest in transforming the retail experience at the cruise port. The financing of the majority of the investment is secured through a long-term (15 year), syndicated loan facility arranged by a leading regional bank with a total funding commitment of up to ca. USD 50 million. GLOSSARY OF ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES (APM) These financial statements includes certain measures to assess the financial performance of the Group’s business that are termed “non-IFRS measures” because they exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with IFRS, or are calculated using financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS. Based on management assessment, taxation impact of below proposed alternative performance measures are presented based on income before tax, accordingly tax impact is not considered on the computations. These non-GAAP measures comprise the following; Segmental EBITDA Segmental EBITDA calculated as income/(loss) before tax after adding back: interest; depreciation; amortization; unallocated expenses; and specific adjusting items. Management evaluates segmental performance based on Segmental EBITDA. This is done to reflect the fact that there is a variety of financing structures in place both at a port and Group-level, and the nature of the port operating right intangible assets vary by port depending on which concessions were acquired versus awarded, and which fall to be treated under IFRIC 12. As such, management considers monitoring performance in this way, using Segmental EBITDA, gives a more comparable basis for profitability between the portfolio of ports and a metric closer to net cash generation. Excluding project costs for acquisitions and one-off transactions such as project specific development expenses as well as unallocated expenses, gives a more comparable year-on-year measure of port-level trading performance. Management is using Segmental EBITDA for evaluating each port and group-level performances on operational level. As per management’s view, some specific adjusting items included on the computation of Segmental EBITDA. Specific adjusting items The Group presents specific adjusting items separately. For proper evaluation of individual ports financial performance and consolidated financial statements, Management considers disclosing specific adjusting items separately because of their size and nature. These expenses and income include project expenses; being the costs of specific M&A activities , the costs associated with appraising and securing new and potential future port agreements which should not be considered when assessing the underlying trading performance and the costs related to the refinancing of Group debts, the replacement provisions, being provision created for replacement of fixed assets which does not include regular maintenance, other provisions and reversals related to provisions provided, being related to unexpected non-operational transactions, impairment losses, construction accounting margin, being related to IFRIC 12 computation and main business of the Group is operating ports rather than construction, employee termination expenses, income from insurance repayments, income from scrap sales, gain/loss on sale of securities, other provision expenses, redundancy expenses and donations and grants. Specific adjusting items comprised as following, Year ended 31 March 2024 (USD ‘000) Year ended 31 March 2023 (USD ‘000) Project expenses (77) 11,201 Employee termination expenses 353 344 Replacement provisions 1,014 298 Provisions / (reversal of provisions) (*) 421 680 Impairment losses -- 659 Construction accounting margin (412) (1,928) Other expenses / (income) (2,741) 1,645 Specific adjusting items (1,442) 12,899 (*) This figure composed of expected impairment losses on receivables, provision expenses excluding vacation pay and replacement provisions, impairment losses related to assets (refer note 10) and impairment losses on receivables of Equity accounted investees (refer note 11). Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA calculated as Segmental EBITDA less unallocated (holding company) expenses. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA measure to evaluate Group’s consolidated performance on an “as-is” basis with respect to the existing portfolio of ports. Notably excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, the costs of specific M&A activities and the costs associated with appraising and securing new and potential future port agreements. M&A and project development are key elements of the Group’s strategy in the Cruise segment. Project lead times and upfront expenses for projects can be significant, however these expenses (as well as expenses related to raising financing such as IPO or acquisition financing) do not relate to the current portfolio of ports but to future EBITDA potential. Accordingly, these expenses would distort Adjusted EBITDA which management is using to monitor the existing portfolio’s performance. A full reconciliation for Segmental EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to profit before tax is provided in the Segment Reporting Note 2 to these financial statements. Underlying Profit Management uses this measure to evaluate the normalised profitability of the Group to exclude the specific non-recurring expenses and income, non-cash foreign exchange transactions, and adjusted for the non-cash port intangibles amortisation charge, giving a measure closer to actual net cash generation, which the directors’ consider a key benchmark in making the dividend decision. Underlying Profit is calculated as profit / (loss) for the year after adding back: amortization expense in relation to Port Operation Rights, non-cash provisional income and expenses, non-cash foreign exchange transactions and specific non-recurring expenses and income. Adjusted earnings per share Adjusted earnings per share is calculated as underlying profit divided by weighted average per share. Management uses these measures to evaluate the profitability of the Group normalised to exclude the gain on reversal of provisions, non-cash provisional income and expenses, gain or loss on foreign currency translation on equity, unhedged portion of investment hedging on Global Liman, adjusted for the non-cash port intangibles amortisation charge, and adjusted for change in accounting policies, giving a measure closer to actual net cash generation, which the directors’ consider a key benchmark in making the dividend decision. Management decided this year that in the light of a more meaningful presentation of the underlying profit, the unhedged portion of the investment hedge on Global Liman and any gain or loss on foreign currency translation on equity as explained in note 8 have been excluded. Underlying profit and adjusted earnings per share computed as following; Year ended 31 March 2024 (USD ‘000) Year ended 31 March 2023 (USD ‘000) Profit / (Loss) for the Period, net of IFRS 16 impact 10,305 (10,549) Impact of IFRS 16 1,193 1,875 Profit / (Loss) for the Period 11,498 (8,674) Amortisation of port operating rights / RoU asset / Investment Property 26,724 19,747 Non-cash provisional (income) / expenses (*) 1,788 1,322 Impairment losses -- 659 (Gain) / loss on foreign currency translation on equity (note 8) 450 412 IFRIC-12 impact 412 1,929 Underlying Profit 40,872 15,395 Weighted average number of shares 66,113,525 62,826,963 Adjusted earnings per share (pence) 61.82 24.50 (*) This figure composed of employee termination expense, replacement provision, and provisions / (reversal of provisions) under specific adjusting items. Net debt Net debt comprises total borrowings (bank loans, Eurobond and finance leases net of accrued tax) less cash, cash equivalents and short term investments. Management includes short term investments into the definition of Net Debt, because these short-term investment are comprised of marketable securities which can be quickly converted into cash. Net debt comprised as following; Year ended 31 March 2024 (USD ‘000) Year ended 31 March 2023 (USD ‘000) Current loans and borrowings 59,093 66,488 Non-current loans and borrowings 838,449 605,954 Gross debt 897,542 672,442 Lease liabilities recognized due to IFRS 16 application (62,052) (60,143) Gross debt, net of IFRS 16 impact 835,490 612,299 Cash and bank balances (160,957) (118,201) Short term financial investments (59) (65) Net debt 674,474 494,033 Equity 24,691 35,297 Net debt to Equity ratio 27.32 14.00 Leverage ratio Leverage ratio is used by management to monitor available credit capacity of the Group. Leverage ratio is computed by dividing gross debt to Adjusted EBITDA. Leverage ratio computation is made as follows; Year ended 31 March 2024 (USD ‘000) Year ended 31 March 2023 (USD ‘000) Gross debt 897,542 672,442 Lease liabilities recognised due to IFRS 16 application (62,052) (60,143) Gross debt, net of IFRS 16 impact 835,490 612,299 Adjusted EBITDA 106,933 72,677 Impact of IFRS 16 on EBITDA (6,735) (5,008) Adjusted EBITDA, net of IFRS 16 impact 100,199 67,669 Leverage ratio 8.3 9.0 CAPEX CAPEX represents the recurring level of capital expenditure required by the Group excluding M&A related capital expenditure. CAPEX computed as 'Acquisition of property and equipment' and 'Acquisition of intangible assets' per the cash flow statement. Year ended 31 March 2024 (USD ‘000) Year ended 31 March 2023 (USD ‘000) Acquisition of property and equipment 11,369 4,328 Acquisition of intangible assets 149,429 96,582 CAPEX 160,798 100,910 Cash conversion ratio Cash conversion ratio represents a measure of cash generation after taking account of on-going capital expenditure required to maintain the existing portfolio of ports. It is computed as Adjusted EBITDA less CAPEX divided by Adjusted EBITDA. Year ended 31 March 2024 (USD ‘000) Year ended 31 March 2023 (USD ‘000) Adjusted EBITDA 106,933 72,677 Impact of IFRS 16 on EBITDA (6,735) (5,008) Adjusted EBITDA, net of IFRS 16 impact 100,198 67,669 CAPEX (160,798) (100,910) Cash converted after CAPEX (60,600) (33,211) Cash conversion ratio 60.48% 49.08% Hard currency Management uses the term hard currency to refer to those currencies that historically have been less susceptible to exchange rate volatility. For the year ended 31 March 2024 and 2023, the relevant hard currencies for the Group are US Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Euro, Denmark Krona and Singaporean Dollar. Global Ports Holding PLC and its Subsidiaries Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income Note Year ended 31 March 2024 (USD ‘000) Year ended 31 March 2023 (USD ‘000) Revenue 4 193,577 213,596 Cost of sales 5 (98,088) (149,881) Gross profit 95,489 63,715 Other income 7 6,904 2,606 Selling and marketing expenses (5,272) (3,368) Administrative expenses 6 (26,935) (18,862) Other expenses 7 (3,962) (15,864) Operating profit 66,224 28,227 Finance income 8 16,824 5,676 Finance costs 8 (75,837) (47,718) Net finance costs (59,013) (42,042) Share of profit of equity-accounted investees 11 7,117 4,274 Profit / (Loss) before tax 14,328 (9,541) Tax expense (4,023) (1,008) Profit / (Loss) for the year 10,305 (10,549) Profit / (Loss) for the year attributable to: Owners of the Company 881 (24,998) Non-controlling interests 9,424 14,449 10,305 (10,549) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Note Year ended 31 March 2024 (USD ‘000) Year ended 31 March 2023 (USD ‘000) Profit / (Loss) for the year 10,305 (10,549) Other comprehensive income Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Remeasurement of defined benefit liability (21) (116) Income tax relating to items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss 4 23 (17) (93) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation differences (3,054) (4,634) Cash flow hedges - effective portion of changes in fair value 13 (67) 142 Cash flow hedges – realized amounts transferred to income statement 13 1 (113) Equity accounted investees – share of OCI (254) 88 Losses on a hedge of a net investment 13 (11,974) -- (15,365) (4,517) Other comprehensive loss for the year, net of income tax (15,365) (4,610) Total comprehensive loss for the year (5,060) (15,159) Total comprehensive loss attributable to: Owners of the Company (13,440) (28,336) Non-controlling interests 8,380 13,177 (5,060) (15,159) Basic and diluted earnings / (loss) per share (cents per share) 15 1.3 (39.8) The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Consolidated statement of financial position Note As at 31 March 2024 (USD ‘000) As at 31 March 2023 (USD ‘000) Non-current assets Property and equipment 9 118,835 116,180 Intangible assets 10 637,472 509,023 Right of use assets 17 77,108 77,408 Investment property 18 1,885 1,944 Goodwill 13,483 13,483 Equity-accounted investments 11 19,085 17,828 Due from related parties 19 9,876 9,553 Deferred tax assets 4,074 3,902 Other non-current assets 3,493 2,791 885,311 752,112 Current assets Trade and other receivables 30,516 23,650 Due from related parties 19 1,254 335 Other investments 59 65 Other current assets 4,671 4,650 Inventories 1,069 964 Prepaid taxes 1,329 623 Cash and cash equivalents 12 160,957 118,201 199,855 148,488 Total assets 1,085,166 900,600 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 14 59,093 66,488 Other financial liabilities 2,013 1,639 Trade and other payables 29,425 42,115 Due to related parties 19 4,329 4,907 Current tax liabilities 3,665 809 Provisions 10,843 13,740 109,368 129,698 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 14 838,449 605,954 Other financial liabilities 49,699 53,793 Trade and other payables 1,709 1,223 Due to related parties 19 14,849 24,923 Deferred tax liabilities 35,784 40,148 Provisions 10,228 9,161 Employee benefits 389 448 Derivative financial liabilities -- (45) 951,107 735,605 Total liabilities 1,060,475 865,303 Net assets 24,691 35,297 Equity Share capital 13 985 811 Share premium 13 13,926 -- Legal reserves 13 6,024 6,014 Share based payment reserves 648 426 Hedging reserves 13 (43,531) (43,211) Translation reserves 13 29,116 43,100 Retained earnings (58,576) (73,283) Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company (51,408) (66,143) Non-controlling interests 76,099 101,440 Total equity 24,691 35,297 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Consolidated statement of changes in equity (USD ‘000) Notes Share capital Share Premium Legal reserves Share based payment reserves Hedging reserves Translation reserves Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at 31 March 2023 811 -- 6,014 426 (43,211) 43,100 (73,283) (66,143) 101,440 35,297 Income / (loss) for the period -- -- -- -- -- -- 881 881 9,424 10,305 Other comprehensive (loss) / income for the period -- -- -- -- (320) (13,984) (17) (14,321) (1,044) (15,365) Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the period -- -- -- -- (320) (13,984) 864 (13,440) 8,380 (5,060) Transactions with owners of the Company Contribution and distributions Issue of ordinary shares 13 173 13,743 -- -- -- -- -- 13,916 1,718 15,634 Equity settlement of share-based payments 1 183 -- (184) -- -- -- -- -- -- Transfer -- -- 10 -- -- -- (10) -- -- -- Dividends -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- (8,187) (8,187) Equity settled share-based payment expenses -- -- -- 406 -- -- -- 406 -- 406 Total contributions and distributions 174 13,926 10 222 -- -- (10) 14,322 (6,469) 7,853 Changes in ownership interest Acquisition of NCI without a change in control 3 -- -- -- -- -- -- 13,853 13,853 (27,253) (13,400) Total changes in ownership interest -- -- -- -- -- -- 13,853 13,853 (27,253) (13,400) Total transactions with owners of the Company 174 13,926 -- 222 -- -- 13,843 28,175 (33,722) (5,546) Balance at 31 March 2024 985 13,926 6,024 648 (43,531) 29,116 (58,576) (51,408) 76,099 24,691 (USD ‘000) Notes Share capital Legal reserves Share based payment reserves Hedging reserves Translation reserves Retained earnings Total Non-controlling interests Total equity Balance at 31 March 2022 811 6,014 367 (43,328) 46,462 (48,192) (37,866) 88,263 50,397 (Loss) / income for the period -- -- -- -- -- (24,998) (24,998) 14,449 (10,549) Other comprehensive (loss) / income for the period -- -- -- 117 (3,362) (93) (3,338) (1,272) (4,610) Total comprehensive (loss) / income for the period -- -- -- 117 (3,362) (25,091) (28,336) 13,177 (15,159) Transactions with owners of the Company Contribution and distributions Equity settled share-based payment expenses -- -- 59 -- -- -- 59 -- 59 Total contributions and distributions -- -- 59 -- -- -- 59 -- 59 Total transactions with owners of the Company -- -- 59 -- -- -- 59 -- 59 Balance at 31 March 2023 811 6,014 426 (43,211) 43,100 (73,283) (66,143) 101,440 35,297 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. Consolidated cash flow statement Note Year ended 31 March 2024 (USD ‘000) Year ended 31 March 2023 (USD ‘000) Cash flows from operating activities Profit / (loss) for the year 10,305 (10,549) Adjustments for: Depreciation of Property and Equipment, Right of Use assets, and amortization expense 9,10 17,18 35,034 27,277 Loss / (gain) on disposal of Property and Equipment 9 8 (7) Impairment losses on investments -- 659 Share of profit of equity-accounted investees, net of tax 11 (7,117) (4,274) Finance costs (excluding foreign exchange differences) 74,479 44,348 Finance income (excluding foreign exchange differences) (8,818) (2,293) Foreign exchange differences on finance costs and income, net (6,648) (13) Income tax expense 4,023 1,008 Employment termination indemnity reserve 43 103 Equity settled share-based payment expenses 407 59 Use of provision 1,047 2,095 Operating cash flow before changes in operating assets and liabilities 102,763 58,413 Changes in: - trade and other receivables (6,866) (2,502) - other current assets (1,771) (1,921) - related party receivables (1,026) 546 - other non-current assets (702) (416) - trade and other payables (12,159) 4,748 - related party payables (983) 2,826 - provisions (3,021) (310) Cash generated from operations before benefit and tax payments 76,235 61,384 Post-employment benefits paid (42) (77) Income taxes paid (4,728) (1,430) Net cash generated from operating activities 71,465 59,877 Investing activities Acquisition of property and equipment 9 (11,722) (4,328) Acquisition of intangible assets 10 (148,076) (73,236) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 376 87 Bank interest received 8,600 1,757 Dividends from equity accounted investees 11 4,777 -- Acquisition of NCI (13,400) -- Advances given for fixed assets (61) (1,001) Net cash used in investing activities (159,506) (76,721) Financing activities Proceeds from issue of share capital 13,915 -- Net (repayments to)/proceeds received from related parties (12,058) 21,923 Dividends paid to NCIs (8,187) (1,123) Interest paid (51,924) (33,085) Proceeds from loans and borrowings 14 637,978 77,147 Repayment of borrowings 14 (439,245) (19,915) Payment of lease liabilities 14 (4,480) (3,085) Net cash from financing activities 135,999 41,862 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 47,958 25,018 Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5,202) (6,504) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 12 118,201 99,687 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 12 160,957 118,201 The accompanying notes are an integral part of these financial statements. 1 Basis of preparation Global Ports Holding PLC is a public company listed on the standard segment of London Stock Exchange incorporated in the United Kingdom and registered in England and Wales under the Companies Act 2006. The address of the registered office is 35 Albemarle Street 3rd Floor, London W1S 4JD, United Kingdom. The majority shareholder of the Company is Global Yatırım Holding. These consolidated financial statements of Global Ports Holding PLC (the “Company”, and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”) for the year ended 31 March 2024 were authorised for issue in accordance with a resolution of the directors on 10 July 2024. These condensed Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2024 have been prepared in accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority. They have been prepared in accordance with UK adopted International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRSs”) but do not comply with the full disclosure requirements of these standards. The financial information set out above does not constitute the company's statutory accounts for the years ended 31 March 2024 or 31 March 2023. Statutory financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024, which have been prepared on a going concern basis, will be delivered to the Registrar of Companies in due course. Accounting policies The accounting policies adopted of these Condensed Financial Statements are consistent with those described on pages 135 – 156 of the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 March 2023. The adoption of the amendments which are effective from 1 April 2023 has had no impact on the Group’s consolidated financial position or performance of the Group as per management analysis performed. Going concern The Group operates or has invested in 28 ports in 15 different countries and is focusing on increasing its number of cruise ports in different geographical locations to support its operations and diversify economic and political risks. As a consequence, the Group management believes that the Group is well placed to manage its business risks successfully despite the current uncertain economic outlook. The principal events and conditions identified by the Group that have the most significant impact on the going concern of the Group are: (a) the passenger levels that will be observed during the Going Concern assessment period of not less than 12 months from the date of approval of these Report and Accounts and the associated effect on Group revenues and cash position; and (b) maintaining liquidity based on current facilities along with covenant compliance on those facilities. The Group’s results for fiscal year 2024 are above expectations and budget approved at the beginning of fiscal year 2024, showing a strong operation during 2024. During the year, the Group refinanced its mid-term financing loan and raised additional debt to fund committed CAPEX for new acquisitions. Maturities of the new financing arrangements and current debts are long term. Group’s current loan maturities averaged 13.5 years compared to last year’s average 8.4 years. Considering the regular business cycle, current EBITDA level and cash conversion of the Group, the repayment of the financing through operational cash flows is expected. The details of Group’s major loans given on note 14. As of reporting date, Group is compliant with all covenants included on Group loans and Management is confident that there is no risk of any breach of covenants in the next 12 month period. Group management believes that the Group is well placed to manage its financing and other business risks satisfactorily and have a reasonable expectation that the Group will have adequate resources to continue in operation for at least 12 months from the signing date of these consolidated financial statements. They therefore consider it appropriate to adopt the going concern basis of accounting in preparing the financial statements. 2 Segment reporting Products and services from which reportable segments derive their revenues The Group operates various cruise and commercial ports and all revenue is generated from external customers such as cruise liners, ferries, yachts, individual passengers, container ships and bulk and general cargo ships. Reportable segments Operating segments are defined as components of an enterprise for which discrete financial information is available that is evaluated regularly by the chief operating decision-maker, in deciding how to allocate resources and assessing performance. The Group presents its operations on a regional basis, with each key region representing an individual operating segment with a set of activities which generate revenue, and the financial information of each region is reviewed by the Group’s chief operating decision-maker in deciding how to allocate resources and assess performance. The segment assessment of the Group has changed during the fiscal year as a result of structural changes and concentration of the investment of the Group to Cruise operations and vertical integration of additional services within the Cruise business. The Group has identified four key regions it operates as segments; these are West Mediterranean, Central Mediterranean and Northern Europe, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic, and Americas. The Group’s chief operating decision-maker is the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), who reviews the management reports of each region at least on a monthly basis. The CEO evaluates segmental performance on the basis of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation excluding the effects of specific adjusting income and expenses comprising project expenses, bargain purchase gains and reserves, board member leaving fees, employee termination payments, unallocated expenses, finance income, finance costs, and including the share of equity-accounted investments which are fully integrated into GPH cruise port network (“Adjusted EBITDA” or “Segmental EBITDA”). Adjusted EBITDA is considered by Group management to be the most appropriate non-IFRS profit measure for the review of the segment operations because it excludes items which the Group does not consider to represent the operating cash flows generated by underlying business performance. The share of equity-accounted investees has been included as it is considered to represent operating cash flows generated by the Group’s operations that are structured in this manner. The Group has the following operating segments under IFRS 8: Western Mediterranean & Atlantic region (“West Med”) BPI, Barcelona Cruise Port, Malaga Cruise Port, Tarragona Cruise Port, Las Palmas, Alicante, Lisbon Cruise Terminals, and SATS – Creuers Cruise Services Pte. Ltd. (“Singapore Port”)

Central Mediterranean and Northern Europe region (“Central Med”) VCP (“Valetta Cruise Port”), Travel Shopping Ltd (“TSL”), POH, Cagliari Cruise Port, Catania Passenger Terminal, Crotone Cruise Port, Taranto Cruise Port, Kalundborg Cruise Port (“Kalundborg”), Bremerhaven Cruise Port (“Bremerhaven”), Venezia Investimenti Srl. (“Venice Investment” or “Venice Cruise Port”), and La Goulette Cruise Port.

Americas region (“Americas”) Nassau Cruise Port (“NCP”), Antigua Cruise Port (“GPH Antigua”), San Juan Cruise Port (“SJCP”), St. Lucia Cruise Port and Prince Rupert Cruise Port (“PRCP”).

Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region (“East Med”) Ege Liman (“Ege Ports-Kuşadası”), Bodrum Liman (“Bodrum Cruise Port”) and Zadar Cruise Port (“ZIPO”).

Other operations (“other”) Port of Adria (“Port of Adria-Bar”), Global Ports Services Med, GP Med, Balearic Handling SLA (“Balearic”), Shore Handling SLA (“Shore”), Ha Long management contract and Pelican Peak; All except for Port of Adria-Bar are part of vertical integration plans of the Group for the Cruise business and not exceeding the quantitative threshold, have been included in Other operations.

The Group’s reportable segments under IFRS 8 are West Med, Central Med and Northern Europe, East Med, Americas, and Other. Global Liman, Global Ports Europe, GP Melita, GP Netherlands, GPH Americas, GP Malta Finance, GPH Cruise Port Finance, Global Ports Group Finance, GPDS and GPH Bahamas do not generate any revenues and therefore is presented as unallocated to reconcile to the consolidated financial statements results. Management has decided to add North European Ports as part of Central Mediterranean region, related reclassification presented on comparative period. Assets, revenue and expenses directly attributable to segments are reported under each reportable segment. Any items which are not attributable to segments have been disclosed as unallocated. Segment revenues, results and reconciliation to profit before tax The following is an analysis of the Group’s revenue, results and reconciliation to profit before tax by reportable segment: USD ‘000 West Med Central Med East Med Americas Other Total Year ended 31 March 2024 Revenue 53,193 21,936 33,996 70,091 14,361 193,577 Segmental EBITDA 31,548 10,415 26,624 42,224 4,622 115,433 Unallocated expenses (8,500) Adjusted EBITDA 106,933 Reconciliation to loss before tax Depreciation and amortisation expenses (35,034) Specific adjusting items (*) 1,442 Finance income 16,824 Finance costs (75,837) Profit before income tax 14,328 Year ended 31 March 2023 Revenue 27,494 14,944 24,062 135,778 11,318 213,596 Segmental EBITDA 19,388 7,898 19,366 29,010 4,318 79,980 Unallocated expenses (7,303) Adjusted EBITDA 72,677 Reconciliation to loss before tax Depreciation and amortisation expenses (27,277) Specific adjusting items (*) (12,899) Finance income 5,676 Finance costs (47,718) Loss before income tax (9,541) (*) Please refer to glossary of alternative performance measures (APM). The Group did not have inter-segment revenues in any of the periods shown above. Segment assets and liabilities The following is an analysis of the Group’s assets and liabilities by reportable segment for the year ended: USD ‘000 West Med Central Med East Med Americas Other Total 31 March 2024 Segment assets 110,929 88,234 87,275 566,647 42,537 895,622 Equity-accounted investees 17,233 1,471 -- -- 381 19,085 Unallocated assets 170,459 Total assets 1,085,166 Segment liabilities 74,785 60,030 13,637 495,026 27,853 671,331 Unallocated liabilities 389,144 Total liabilities 1,060,475 31 March 2023 Segment assets 116,001 88,131 46,248 419,143 49,394 718,917 Equity-accounted investees 15,893 1,528 -- -- 407 17,828 Unallocated assets 163,855 Total assets 900,600 Segment liabilities 56,591 59,679 13,961 375,049 32,004 537,284 Unallocated liabilities 328,019 Total liabilities 865,303 Other segment information The following table details other segment information for the year ended: USD ‘000 West Med Central Med East Med Americas Other Unallocated Total Year ended 31 March 2024 Share of profit of equity accounted investees 7,178 (33) -- (28) -- -- 7,117 Interest income 6 -- (35) 12 19 8,816 8,818 Interest expense (1,287) (1,595) (965) (18,230) (1,875) (41,748) (65,700) Income tax expense (2,196) (1,751) 66 35 (220) 43 (4,023) Depreciation and amortisation expenses (11,794) (4,001) (4,500) (11,652) (2,910) (177) (35,034) Additions to non-current assets (*) - Capital expenditures (**) 15,597 2,396 40,603 100,809 1,437 (44) 160,798 Total additions to non-current assets (*) 15,597 2,396 40,603 100,809 1,437 (44) 160,798 Year ended 31 March 2023 Share of profit of equity accounted investees 4,340 (22) -- (44) -- -- 4,274 Interest income 6 3 107 39 124 2,015 2,294 Interest expense (986) (1,879) (955) (5,995) (1,290) (29,422) (40,527) Income tax expense (438) (874) 1,121 -- (379) (438) (1,008) Depreciation and amortisation expenses (11,368) (3,723) (3,058) (6,173) (2,766) (189) (27,277) Additions to non-current assets (*) - Capital expenditures (**) 1,369 706 457 98,111 194 73 100,910 Total additions to non-current assets (*) 1,369 706 457 98,111 194 73 100,910 (*) Non-current assets exclude those relating to deferred tax assets and financial instruments (including equity-accounted investees). (**) Total Capital expenditures on non-current assets includes prepayments into fixed assets. Geographical information The Port operations of the Group are managed on a worldwide basis, but operational ports and management offices are primarily in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua & Barbuda, Italy, Denmark, Puerto Rico and Croatia. The geographic information below analyses the Group’s revenue and non-current assets by countries. In presenting the following information, segment revenue has been based on the geographic location of port operations and segment non-current assets were based on the geographic location of the assets. Revenue Year ended 31 March 2024 (USD ‘000) Year ended 31 March 2023 (USD ‘000) Spain 58,227 30,303 Bahamas 55,877 129,651 Turkey 33,198 23,482 Malta 16,245 11,996 Montenegro 9,327 8,510 Antigua & Barbuda 9,275 6,127 Italy 5,542 2,765 Puerto Rico 4,256 -- Croatia 798 580 Canada 683 -- Denmark 149 182 193,577 213,596 Non-current assets As at 31 March 2024 (USD ‘000) As at 31 March 2023 (USD ‘000) Bahamas 354,418 353,013 Spain 103,659 99,125 Malta 103,032 104,732 Puerto Rico 93,508 -- Turkey 77,294 40,790 Antigua & Barbuda 60,210 61,746 Montenegro 51,348 52,793 UK 10,368 9,553 Italy 4,455 5,136 Croatia 2,171 2,333 Denmark 1,040 1,091 Canada 633 70 St. Lucia 15 -- Unallocated 23,160 21,730 885,311 752,112 Non-current assets relating to deferred tax assets and financial instruments (including equity-accounted investments) are presented as unallocated. Information about major customers IFRIC 12 construction revenue relates to ongoing construction at Nassau Cruise Port, Tarragona Cruise Port and Cruise Ports in Canary Islands. Excluding IFRIC 12 revenue, the Group did not have a single customer that accounted for more than 10% of the Group's consolidated revenue in any of the periods presented. 3 Transactions with owners of the Company Acquisition of non-controlling interest without a change in control Barcelona Ports Investment Minority Acquisition The Group acquired minority shares of BPI at 17 October 2023. 38% of total shares of BPI were acquired by Cruise Port Finance Ltd. Total consideration paid for 38% shares amounted to USD 13,400 thousand. Minority interest regarding this 38% shares of Malaga Port as of 30 September 2023 was 21,903 thousand, resulting an increase in retained earnings attributable to equity holder of the company by USD 8,503 thousand. Ege Port Share Capital Increase The Group reached an agreement with Turkish authorities to extend its concession agreement for Ege Port, Kusadasi in May 2023. In exchange for the extension of the existing concession agreement, Ege Port has paid an upfront concession fee of TRY 725.4 million (USD 38 million). The upfront concession fee has been funded by a capital increase at Ege Port. This capital increase was provided by GPH only, as a result, GPH’s equity stake in Ege Port has increased to 90.5% (from 72.5%). Minority portion transferred during this transaction amounted to USD 5,350 thousand, resulting a decrease in minority portion and increase in Retained earnings by same amount. 4 Revenue For the year ended 31 March 2024 and 31 March 2023, revenue comprised the following: West Med Central Med East Med Americas Other Consolidated (USD ‘000) 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 2024 2023 Point in time Cargo Handling revenues -- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- 8,829 7,927 8,829 7,927 Primary Port operations 34,122 22,657 13,631 8,512 26,476 18,307 57,033 38,476 280 292 131,542 88,244 Ancillary port service revenues 2,609 2,049 738 384 2,070 1,647 1,127 635 4,516 2,652 11,060 7,367 Destination service revenues 55 27 763 693 11 1 1,254 -- -- -- 2,083 721 Other ancillary revenues 554 461 465 424 574 657 975 120 708 429 3,276 2,091 Over time Area Management revenues 2,288 1,532 6,339 4,748 4,865 3,450 2,429 1,057 28 18 15,949 10,805 IFRIC 12 Construction revenue 13,565 951 -- -- -- -- 7,273 95,490 -- -- 20,838 96,441 Total Revenues as reported in note 2 53,193 27,677 21,936 14,761 33,996 24,062 70,091 135,778 14,361 11,318 193,577 213,596 The following table provides information about receivables, contract assets and contract liabilities from contracts with customers; Revenue Year ended 31 March 2024 (USD ‘000) Year ended 31 March 2023 (USD ‘000) Receivables, which are included in ‘trade and other receivables’ 22,372 14,380 Contract assets -- 411 Contract liabilities (1,210) (896) 21,162 13,895 The contract assets primarily relate to the Group’s rights to consideration for work completed but not billed at the reporting date on Commercial services provided to vessels and management agreements. The contract assets are transferred to receivables when the rights become unconditional. This occurs when the Group issues an invoice to the customer. The contract liabilities primarily relate to the advance consideration received from customers for services not yet provided. These amounts will be recognised as revenue when the services has provided to customers and billed, which based on the nature of the business is less than a one week period. The amount of USD 896 thousand recognised in contract liabilities at the beginning of the period has been recognised as revenue for the period ended 31 March 2024. The contract liabilities amounting to USD 1,210 thousand will be recognised as revenue during the year ending 31 March 2025. No information is provided about remaining performance obligations at 31 March 2024 that have an original expected duration of one year or less, as allowed by IFRS 15. 5 Cost of sales For the year ended 31 March 2024 and 31 March 2023, cost of sales comprised the following: 2024 (USD ‘000) 2023 (USD ‘000) IFRIC-12 Construction expenses 20,426 94,512 Depreciation and amortization expenses 32,435 24,698 Personnel expenses (*) 18,728 12,728 Security expenses 6,290 3,823 Insurance expense 3,752 3,593 Commission fees to government authorities and pilotage expenses 3,738 2,772 Repair and maintenance expenses 3,153 1,765 Cost of inventories sold 2,421 1,676 Replacement provision 716 585 Other expenses 6,429 3,729 Total 98,088 149,881 * 6,071 thousand USD (2023: 4,248 thousand USD) of total personnel expenses are related to outsourced personnel expenses. 6 Administrative expenses

For the year ended 31 March 2024 and 31 March 2023, administrative expenses comprised the following: 2024 (USD ‘000) 2023 (USD ‘000) Personnel expenses 12,037 9,226 Depreciation and amortization expenses 2,598 2,577 Consultancy expenses 5,797 2,926 Representation and travel expenses 1,325