Maersk Subsidiary to Sell 30.75% Stake in Global Ports Investments

Global Ports Investments PLC said Friday that APM Terminals BV intends to sell its 30.75% shareholding in the company.

Global Ports is a London-listed group which owns and operates marine terminals in Russia and Finland. Trading of the company's global depositary receipts was suspended by the London Stock Exchange on March 3 alongside other Russian stocks due to the war in Ukraine.

APM Terminals is a port-operating subsidiary of Danish shipping giant A.P. Moeller-Maersk AS.

