  Homepage
  Equities
  Thailand
  Stock Exchange of Thailand
  Global Power Synergy Public Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    GPSC   TH6488010005

GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(GPSC)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-10
69.50 THB   -2.80%
02:41aGLOBAL POWER SYNERGY PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Minutes of Meeting of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website
PU
04/08GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY PUBLIC : Resolution of the Exercise of 4 Derivative warrants issued by FSS
PU
04/01GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY PUBLIC : Appointment Sub-Committee Members
PU
Global Power Synergy Public : Disclosure of the Minutes of Meeting of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website

04/12/2022 | 02:41am EDT
Date/Time
12 Apr 2022 12:49:37
Headline
Disclosure of the Minutes of Meeting of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website
Symbol
GPSC
Source
GPSC
Full Detailed News
Disclaimer
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Global Power Synergy pcl published this content on 12 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2022 06:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 83 693 M 2 489 M 2 489 M
Net income 2022 7 353 M 219 M 219 M
Net Debt 2022 104 B 3 105 M 3 105 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 196 B 5 828 M 5 828 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,5%
Managers and Directors
Worawat Pitayasiri President, CEO, Co-Secretary & Executive Director
Thitipong Jurapornsiridee Chief Financial Officer
Pailin Chuchottaworn Independent Non-Executive Director
Laksanapreecha Krutkuntode Senior Vice President-New Technology
Pajongwit Pongsivapai Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-21.69%5 828
GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.10%17 477
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.-32.82%13 625
JSW ENERGY LIMITED19.20%7 390
WINTIME ENERGY CO.,LTD.-12.09%5 761
ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION20.37%5 133