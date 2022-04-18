Global Power Synergy Public : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 12 DWs issued by KGI
04/18/2022 | 01:54am EDT
Right exercise of DW
Subject : Notification the Final Exercise of
securities
Date announced : 18-Apr-2022
Exercise date : 10-May-2022
Book-closing date of DW : 10-May-2022
Last trading date : 05-May-2022
Date of post "SP" sign : From 06-May-2022 to 10-May-2022
Name of securities : ADVA13C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share) : 290.771
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 31.43666 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities : ADVA13P2205A
Exercise price (baht per share) : 157.173
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 12.77139 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities : AOT13C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share) : 79.50
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 6.40 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities : BCPG13C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share) : 16.078
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 3.45244 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities : EA13C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share) : 123.564
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 24.91281 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities : GPSC13P2205A
Exercise price (baht per share) : 58.219
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 4.24304 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities : GUNK13C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share) : 6.50
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 2.40 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities : KCE13C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share) : 122.055
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 9.05551 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities : MINT13P2205A
Exercise price (baht per share) : 20.40
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 5 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities : PTTG13C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share) : 72.614
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 8.61698 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities : QH13C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share) : 2.90
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 0.66 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities : TTB13C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share) : 1.87
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants : : 0.40 : 1
underlying securities)
Remark :
1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense
Charged by Issuer By;
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X
Exchange rate
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange
rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange
rate
2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash
Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without
notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net
Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in
accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.
4. Exercise Price and Exercise Ratio may be changed due to the underlying stock
of DW posted the Corporate Action signs.
Authorized Persons to Disclose : MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN
Information
Position : CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
