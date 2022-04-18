Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. Global Power Synergy Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GPSC   TH6488010005

GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(GPSC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-11
69.50 THB    0.00%
01:54aGLOBAL POWER SYNERGY PUBLIC : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 12 DWs issued by KGI
PU
04/12SET ADDS NEW LISTED SECURITIES : GPSC28C2208A to be traded on April 18, 2022
PU
04/12GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY PUBLIC : Disclosure of the Minutes of Meeting of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the Company's Website
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Power Synergy Public : Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 12 DWs issued by KGI

04/18/2022 | 01:54am EDT
Date/Time
18 Apr 2022 12:35:45
Headline
Notification of Book Closed Date and Trading Suspension of 12 DWs issued by KGI
Symbol
GPSC13P2205A
Source
KGI
Full Detailed News 
                Right exercise of DW


Subject                                  : Notification the Final Exercise of 
securities
Date announced                           : 18-Apr-2022
Exercise date                            : 10-May-2022
Book-closing date of DW                  : 10-May-2022
Last trading date                        : 05-May-2022
Date of post "SP" sign                   : From 06-May-2022 to 10-May-2022

Name of securities                       : ADVA13C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 290.771
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :    : 31.43666 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities                       : ADVA13P2205A
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 157.173
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :    : 12.77139 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities                       : AOT13C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 79.50
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :    : 6.40 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities                       : BCPG13C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 16.078
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :    : 3.45244 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities                       : EA13C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 123.564
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :    : 24.91281 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities                       : GPSC13P2205A
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 58.219
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :    : 4.24304 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities                       : GUNK13C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 6.50
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :    : 2.40 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities                       : KCE13C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 122.055
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :    : 9.05551 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities                       : MINT13P2205A
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 20.40
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :    : 5 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities                       : PTTG13C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 72.614
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :    : 8.61698 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities                       : QH13C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 2.90
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :    : 0.66 : 1
underlying securities)
Name of securities                       : TTB13C2205A
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 1.87
Exercise ratio (Derivative warrants :    : 0.40 : 1
underlying securities)




Remark                                   :
1. Net Cash Settlement Amount = Cash Settlement Amount - Exercise Expense 
Charged by Issuer By;
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Index :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Exercise Ratio X 
Exchange rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Stock :
Cash Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Exercise Ratio X 
Exchange rate
In case of Call Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Settlement Amount = (Settlement Price - Exercise Price) X Multiplier X Exchange 
rate
In case of Put Warrant and Underlying Asset is Foreign Index :
Settlement Amount = (Exercise Price - Settlement Price) X Multiplier X Exchange 
rate
2. Any Derivative Warrant (DW) will automatically be exercised if the Net Cash 
Settlement Amount on the Automatic Exercise Date is greater than zero (without
notice being given to the Holders). The Issuer will pay to the Holders the Net
Cash Settlement Amount (if any) with procedure defined in Terms and Condition.
3. The Holders can deny the exercise of DW by informing their broker in 
accordance with procedures stipulated by their broker.
4. Exercise Price and Exercise Ratio may be changed due to the underlying stock 
of DW posted the Corporate Action signs.

Authorized Persons to Disclose           : MR. CHIH - HUNG LIN
Information
Position                                 : CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER


______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Global Power Synergy pcl published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 05:53:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 83 693 M 2 488 M 2 488 M
Net income 2022 7 353 M 219 M 219 M
Net Debt 2022 104 B 3 104 M 3 104 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,3x
Yield 2022 2,08%
Capitalization 196 B 5 826 M 5 826 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
EV / Sales 2023 3,63x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 22,5%
Chart GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Global Power Synergy Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 69,50 THB
Average target price 81,35 THB
Spread / Average Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Worawat Pitayasiri President, CEO, Co-Secretary & Executive Director
Thitipong Jurapornsiridee Chief Financial Officer
Pailin Chuchottaworn Independent Non-Executive Director
Laksanapreecha Krutkuntode Senior Vice President-New Technology
Pajongwit Pongsivapai Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-21.69%5 826
GULF ENERGY DEVELOPMENT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.65%17 180
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.-32.63%13 133
JSW ENERGY LIMITED8.64%7 037
WINTIME ENERGY CO.,LTD.-7.14%5 893
ABOITIZ POWER CORPORATION19.53%5 010