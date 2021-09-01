September 1, 2021

Global Self Storage Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 /Global Self Storage, Inc.(NASDAQ:SELF), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties, has declared a cash dividend of $0.065 per common share for the third quarter of 2021.

The dividend is payable on September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2021.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

For more information, go to ir.globalselfstorage.usor visit the company's customer site at www.globalselfstorage.us. You can also follow Global Self Storage onTwitter, LinkedInand Facebook.

