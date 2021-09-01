Log in
    SELF   US37955N1063

GLOBAL SELF STORAGE, INC.

(SELF)
Global Self Storage : Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend

09/01/2021 | 04:12pm EDT
September 1, 2021

Global Self Storage Declares Third Quarter 2021 Dividend

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2021 /Global Self Storage, Inc.(NASDAQ:SELF), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties, has declared a cash dividend of $0.065 per common share for the third quarter of 2021.

The dividend is payable on September 30, 2021, to stockholders of record as of September 15, 2021.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

For more information, go to ir.globalselfstorage.usor visit the company's customer site at www.globalselfstorage.us. You can also follow Global Self Storage onTwitter, LinkedInand Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain information presented in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws including, but not limited to, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements concerning the company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions, and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "plans," "intends," "expects," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. All forward-looking statements by the company involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company, which may cause the company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including the negative impacts from the continued spread of COVID-19 on the economy, the self storage industry, the broader financial markets, the Company's financial condition, results of

operations and cash flows and the ability of the Company's tenants to pay rent. The company may also make additional forward looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by the company or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors, together with all of the other information included in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar information. All forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the company's examination of historical operating trends and estimates of future earnings, are based upon the company's current expectations and various assumptions. The company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, but there can be no assurance that the company's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward looking statements apply only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The amount, nature, and/or frequency of dividends paid by the company may be changed at any time without notice.

CONTACT:

Global Self Storage

Thomas O'Malley, Chief Financial Officer

  • (212) 785-0900, ext. 267 tomalley@globalselfstorage.us

CMA Investor Relations

Ron Both

  • (949) 432-7566SELF@cma.team

SOURCE: Global Self Storage

View source version on accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/662388/Global-Self-Storage-Declares-Third-Quarter-2021-Dividend

Disclaimer

Global Self Storage Inc. published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 20:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
