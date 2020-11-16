November 16, 2020 Global Self Storage Reports Record Total Revenues for Third Quarter 2020 Expansion Lease-ups Perform Despite COVID-19, Resulting in Higher Occupancies and Revenues; Continued Approach to Controlling Expenses Drives Strong Same- Store Net Operating Income Growth NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 16, 2020 /Global Self Storage, Inc.(NASDAQ:SELF), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties, reported results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020. All comparisons are to the same period in 2019 unless otherwise noted. Q3 2020 Highlights Total revenues increased 7.3% to a new high of $2.3 million. Net income increased 35.3% to $337,000 or $0.04 per fully diluted share. Funds from operations (FFO) increased to $601,000 or $0.06 per diluted share. Adjusted FFO (AFFO) increased to $637,000 or $0.07 per diluted share (see definition of FFO and AFFO, both non-GAAP terms, and their reconciliation to GAAP, below). Same-store revenues remained approximately the same versus the year-ago period at $1.9 million. Same-store cost of operations decreased 7.9% to $718,000, which resulted from a decrease in most major categories of same-store level expenses. Same-store net operating income (NOI) increased 5.4% to $1.2 million, primarily due to the decrease in store-level cost of operations and limiting the decrease in revenues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as described below (see definition of same-store NOI, a non-GAAP term, and its reconciliation to GAAP, below). Same-store occupancy at September 30, 2020 increased 90 basis points to 93.5% from 92.6% at September 30, 2019. Same-store average tenant duration of stay at September 30, 2020 was 3.0 years, approximately the same as of September 30, 2019. Maintained quarterly dividend of $0.065 per share. Capital resources at September 30, 2020 totaled approximately $8.6 million, comprised of $1.9 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, $1.8 million in marketable equity securities, and $4.9 million available under a revolving credit line. Continued deceleration of general and administrative (G&A) expense growth limited the increase in G&A expense to 5.8%.

Nine Months 2020 Highlights Total revenues increased 5.9% to $6.8 million. Net loss was $41,000 or $(0.00) per share. FFO increased to $1.5 million or $0.16 per diluted share. AFFO increased to $1.6 million or $0.17 per diluted share. Same-store revenues remained approximately the same at $5.5 million, despite COVID-19 pandemic and related economic disruption. Same-store cost of operations decreased 10.1% to $2.2 million, resulting from a decrease in every major category of same-store level expenses. Same-store NOI increased 8.2% to $3.4 million, primarily due to the decrease in store- level cost of operations and limiting the reduction in revenue growth caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, as described below. Same-store occupancy at September 30, 2020 increased 90 basis points to 93.5% from 92.6% at September 30, 2019. Same-store average tenant duration of stay at September 30, 2020 was 3.0 years, approximately the same as of September 30, 2019 Distributed dividends of $0.195 per share of common stock. Update Related to COVID-19 Pandemic Continued operations and provided tenant access at all stores, as the company continued to protect its tenants and employees by following applicable COVID-19 safety guidelines. Benefited from contactless technology deployed pre-COVID-19 that provides tenants online leasing and payment options, as well as on-site kiosks that facilitate contactless rentals, lock purchases, and lease payments 24/7. Total revenue growth was up 7.3% for the third quarter of 2020, versus the same period last year. At September 30, 2020, same-store occupancy was 93.5% and combined store occupancy was 91.9%. Rent collections in Q3 were 97.5%, which was slightly better than the same year-ago period despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Return to normalcy in the company's revenues was mainly attributable to consistent rent collections, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and an increase in the percentage of administrative fees due to the company for tenant stored items insurance. In light of reduced in-person marketing opportunities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the company has pivoted to digital and referral-based marketing of its third-party management program, Global MaxManagementSM. Continuing to explore the possibility of entering into joint-venture relationships with third parties for the acquisition of self-storage facilities; the company believes such third-party interest to conduct business with the company is due to its history of strong same-store performance and proven operational expertise. Capital resources available at September 30, 2020 totaled approximately $8.6 million, providing operational flexibility for the company to continue to pursue its long-term strategic business plan. The plan includes self-storage property acquisitions, either directly or through joint ventures, and expansions at the company's existing properties. Remaining cautious regarding the rest of the year due to the continuing uncertainty

related to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the potential for future stay-at-home orders, uncertain economic climate, and potential impact on rentals, vacates, pricing, receivables, auctions and existing customer rent increases. Management Commentary "Q3 was another strong quarter, as the self-storage industry continued to see muted impact from the pandemic on occupancy, revenues and net operating income as compared to other real estate sectors," said Global Self Storage president and CEO, Mark C. Winmill. "In fact, we continued to achieve better than expected performance with our lease-up activity as well as consistent rent collections throughout our portfolio. We also continued to realize store- level expense reductions and deceleration in the growth of our corporate-level G&A expense. "We completed our West Henrietta store expansion in August, which added a total of 7,300 leasable square feet of drive-up storage units. The larger space naturally decreased occupancy from about 89.6% in June to about 77.9% when it was completed in August. However, the attractive new units combined with our effective lease-up program quickly drove occupancy back to 80.5% by the end of September and then 83.4% by the end of October. "The lease up of our expanded Millbrook, NY store also continued at a solid pace, with its total area of occupancy rising from 45.5% at completion to 47.8% by March 31, 67% by June 30, 75.9% by July 31, 90.9% by September 30, and then reaching 96.3% by October 31. The Millbrook expansion, which we completed in February, added 11,800 leasable square feet of valuable climate-controlled units. "We see this positive performance as being driven by a number of factors. Much of it is due to meeting pent-up demand and the increased urban migration to the suburbs. But it is also shows how we've addressed this demand with effective internet and digital marketing initiatives, as well as attractive roadside signage and drive-by curb appeal. All this, combined with our traditional disciplined approach to controlling expenses, led to strong same-store NOI growth during the quarter. "Customer retention has also been important, and we believe we have continued to deliver the high level of customer service that is essential to building brand loyalty. We believe this has helped drive referrals and word-of-mouth demand, and our overall same-store average occupancy to 93.5% by the end of the quarter. "While we have added a total of more than 32,800 leasable square feet of climate-controlled and drive-up units so far this year, these continuing positive trends have encouraged us to explore additional expansion or conversion opportunities, as well as potential acquisitions and joint ventures. We are actively reviewing a number of attractive individual store and store portfolio acquisition targets, while we look to further develop and expand our existing locations. Our capital resources, totaling more than $8.6 million at quarter end, provides us flexibility and supports the execution of our long-term strategic plan. "Our ideal acquisition would be located in secondary and tertiary cities in the Northeast, Mid- Atlantic and Midwest, and particularly where our professional self-storage management would enhance the value and performance of the property. These targets are typically

outside the top 25 metropolitan areas that have experienced dramatically slower supply growth and less competition from public REITs, and can expect above average growth in rents due to favorable supply and demand dynamics. "For property developers and those single-property and small-portfolio operators looking to enhance the performance of their self-storage properties, we offer our new third-party management platform, Global MaxManagementSM. The platform provides us an additional revenue stream through management fees and tenant insurance premiums. We also expect it to help build brand awareness and a captive acquisition pipeline. "We continue to refine our ongoing revenue rate management program while maintaining our competitive market price advantage. In light of our customer economic challenges during these times, we expect any tenant rent increases for remainder of the year to be consistent with or slightly less than the prior year. Through our various marketing initiatives, we believe we can continue to attract high quality, long term tenants. "For the remainder of the year, we will continue to explore ways to enhance our performance while we pursue strategic expansion and acquisitive growth when such opportunities arise. We will continue to target those markets with our model for success in self storage that we believe has contributed to our strong performance even during adverse economic times. Given our lease-up momentum, the tailwinds from the suburban relocation trend, and our proven strategies, we believe Global Self Storage remains on track to complete another successful year." Q3 Financial Summary Total revenues increased 7.3% to $2.3 million in the third quarter of 2020, as compared to $2.2 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily attributable to the West Henrietta, NY acquisition, Millbrook, NY and West Henrietta, NY expansions, and increases in rental rates at our other wholly-owned stores. Total operating expenses in the third quarter of 2020 increased 8.4% to $2.0 million, compared to $1.8 million in the same period last year. The increase was primarily due to increased depreciation and amortization expense. Net income was $337,000 or $0.04 per diluted share in the third quarter of 2020, as compared to net income of $249,000 or $0.03 per diluted share in the same period last year. Q3 Same-Store Results At September 30, 2020, Global Self Storage owned nine same-store properties and three non-same-store properties, and managed one third-party owned property. For the third quarter of 2020, same-store revenues remained steady at $1.88 million compared to the same period last year. These results were attributable to, among other things, consistent rent collections, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, and an increase in the percentage of administrative fees due to the company for tenant stored items insurance. Same-store cost of operations in the third quarter decreased 7.9% to $718,000, compared to $779,000 in the same period last year. This decrease in same-store cost of operations

