Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Global Self Storage, Inc.    SELF

GLOBAL SELF STORAGE, INC.

(SELF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Self Storage : Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend

03/01/2021 | 04:19pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 1, 2021

Global Self Storage Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2021 /Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELF), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties, has declared a cash dividend of $0.065 per common share for the first quarter of 2021.

The dividend is payable on March 31, 2021, to stockholders of record as of March 15, 2021.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

For more information, go to ir.globalselfstorage.us or visit the company's customer site at www.globalselfstorage.us. You can also follow Global Self Storage onTwitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain information presented in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws including, but not limited to, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements include statements concerning the company's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions, and other information that is not historical information. In some cases, forward looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "plans," "intends," "expects," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," or the negative of such terms or other comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy. All forward-looking statements by the company involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the company, which may cause the company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including the negative impacts from the continued spread of COVID-19 on the economy, the self storage industry, the broader financial markets, the Company's financial condition, results of operations and cash flows and the ability of the Company's tenants to pay rent. Thecompany may also make additional forward looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, by the company or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors, together with all of the other information included in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and similar information. All forward-looking statements, including without limitation, the company's examination of historical operating trends and estimates of future earnings, are based upon the company's current expectations and various assumptions. The company's expectations, beliefs and projections are expressed in good faith, but there can be no assurance that the company's expectations, beliefs and projections will result or be achieved. All forward looking statements apply only as of the date made. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The amount, nature, and/or frequency of dividends paid by the company may be changed at any time without notice.

Contacts:

Global Self Storage

Thomas O'Malley, Chief Financial Officer 1 (212) 785-0900, ext. 267 tomalley@globalselfstorage.us

CMA Investor Relations

Ron Both 1 (949) 432-7566

SELF@cma.team

SOURCE: Global Self Storage

View source version on accesswire.com: https://www.accesswire.com/632348/Global-Self-Storage-Declares-First-Quarter-2021-Dividend

Disclaimer

Global Self Storage Inc. published this content on 01 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 21:18:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GLOBAL SELF STORAGE, INC.
04:19pGLOBAL SELF STORAGE  : Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend
PU
2020GLOBAL SELF STORAGE  : Declares Fourth Quarter 2020 Dividend
PU
2020GLOBAL SELF STORAGE  : Earnings Flash (SELF) GLOBAL SELF STORAGE Posts Q3 Revenu..
MT
2020GLOBAL SELF STORAGE  : Reports Record Total Revenues for Third Quarter 2020
PU
2020GLOBAL SELF STORAGE, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu..
AQ
2020GLOBAL SELF STORAGE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
2020GLOBAL SELF STORAGE, INC.  : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in..
AQ
2020GLOBAL SELF STORAGE  : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
PU
2020GLOBAL SELF STORAGE, INC.  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu..
AQ
2020GLOBAL SELF STORAGE  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 8,67 M - -
Net income 2019 0,59 M - -
Net Debt 2019 19,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 56,1x
Yield 2019 6,05%
Capitalization 41,3 M 41,3 M -
EV / Sales 2018 5,91x
EV / Sales 2019 6,91x
Nbr of Employees 33
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart GLOBAL SELF STORAGE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Self Storage, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Mark Campbell Winmill Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas O'Malley Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Donald Klimoski Secretary, Chief Compliance Officer & VP
George B. Langa Independent Director
William C. Zachary Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL SELF STORAGE, INC.9.98%41
PUBLIC STORAGE1.30%40 919
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.8.49%16 597
CUBESMART9.97%7 381
LIFE STORAGE, INC.5.41%6 318
BIG YELLOW GROUP PLC3.46%2 762
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ