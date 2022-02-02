February 2, 2022

Global Self Storage to Present at the Aegis Virtual Conference on February 25, 2022

MILLBROOK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2022 /Global Self Storage, Inc.(NASDAQ:SELF), a real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties, has been invited to present at the Aegis Virtual Conference being held virtually February 23-25.

The conference will feature presentations from more than 50 public and private companies across a variety of industries, including technology, healthcare, automotive, and real estate.

Global Self Storage president and CEO, Mark C. Winmill, is scheduled to present on Friday, February 25 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern time (8:30 a.m. Pacific).

Management will discuss the company's strategy of focusing on underserved markets in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest, which has contributed to the company's peer-leading FFO and AFFO growth.

To receive the company's slide deck, contact your Aegis representative. It will also be available from the Global Self Storage website at ir.globalselfstorage.us.

To access the event, download and import the iCalendar (.ics) file from theAegis Virtual Conference Calendar.

The event will also be streamed on YouTube Live.

For questions about Global Self Storage, contact Ron Both or Justin Lumley of CMA at (949) 432-7557 or submit your request here.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

For more information, go to ir.globalselfstorage.us or visit the company's customer site at www.globalselfstorage.us. You can also follow Global Self Storage on Twitter, LinkedIn and