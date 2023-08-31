For our industry, the first half of 2022 continued in the vein of 2021 - with earnings and asset values reaching record highs. Capitalizing on the strong market and the full year benefit of the ships we purchased during 2021, we were able to grow revenues in 2022 by 44% and net income by almost 74% year-on-year. However, the conflict in Ukraine, worryingly high inflation worldwide, slower than expected post-Pandemic growth in China, and increasingly extreme climate- related phenomena (wildfires beset many parts of the Mediterranean as I write this) have since changed the humanitarian, macro-economic, and environmental landscape quite dramatically. In response to the decarbonization challenges we all face, significant regulatory milestones have been put in place over the last 12 to 18 months. These will help mark the road to emissions reduction going forward, and will continue to ratchet up pressure on the industry to decarbonize. Shipping's global regulator, the IMO, has targeted net zero emissions by around 2050, and the ongoing implementation of EEXI and CII are already having a positive impact on industry behavior and emissions reduction. This will be further accelerated in 2024, as shipping is folded into the European Union's Emission Trading System (EU-ETS), with further regulatory tightening to come. In this, our fourth annual ESG report, we provide an update on what we are doing to manage the challenges, and grasp the opportunities, that lie ahead. To highlight a few points: In a period when our vessel-owning days grew by 33.4%, our Scope 1 and 2 Emissions grew by less than half that, at 14.9% - reflecting improvements in our AER and EEOI

emissions-related performance metrics. In the climate section of this report, we provide a progress update on the implementation of our decarbonization strategy, which is based on a full life-cycle approach to the carbon footprint of ships and a well-to-wake approach to that of clean fuels. In the near term, we believe that reducing emissions by improving the energy-efficiency of existing ships - both technically and operationally - will provide the most immediate and tangible societal benefits and economic returns. With this in mind, the four pillars of our decarbonization and fleet enhancement strategy in the near term are: Energy Saving Technologies (ESTs). We are upgrading our ships with energy-saving, and emission-reducing, technologies - in close cooperation with our charterers.

Data. We are installing automated data capture and performance management systems on our ships, which will allow us to share real-time performance information with our charterers - targeting improved cooperation to unlock operational improvements, efficiency gains, and emissions reduction. Over time, as we gather ever richer data and AI continues to evolve at a break-neck pace, we expect these benefits to grow and accelerate.

Fuels. Our charterers source and pay for fuel, and so this element of our decarbonization strategy will be strongly informed both by their preferences and by the market availability of clean and transition fuels. However, bio- fuel blends look promising, and we are working on making our fleet bio-fuel compatible.

Carbon capture & storage (CCS). Transitioning to next- generation clean fuels, and supporting infrastructure, will take time. Although not without its challenges, we