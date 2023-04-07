Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Global Ship Lease, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSL   MHY271836006

GLOBAL SHIP LEASE, INC.

(GSL)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-06 pm EDT
18.41 USD   -0.54%
04:05pGlobal Ship Lease : Annual Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
03/23Global Ship Lease Files its Annual Report for 2022 on Form 20-F
AQ
03/10Global Ship Lease Declares Quarterly Dividend on its 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Global Ship Lease : Annual Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K

04/07/2023 | 04:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (the "Company") has scheduled the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "2023 Meeting") for June 6, 2023, at a time and location to be determined. The record date for the 2023 Meeting is the close of business on April 20, 2023.

The Company has scheduled the 2023 Meeting significantly earlier than the one-year anniversary date of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders ("2022 Meeting") in order to provide ample time to address possible difficulty in reaching the requisite shareholder quorum, which the Company experienced for its 2022 Meeting and which resulted in multiple adjournments. Accordingly, the Company has also set a new deadline for the receipt of shareholder proposals for its 2023 Meeting, which it believes is a reasonable time before the Company will begin to print and send its proxy materials for the 2023 Meeting. For business to be properly brought before the 2023 Meeting by any shareholder, and for a nomination of directors to be made by a shareholder, notice must be received by the Company in proper form, in accordance with the Company's Third Amended and Restated Bylaws, no later than April 28, 2023. Any proposal received after such date will be considered untimely.

The information contained in this Report on Form 6-K is hereby incorporated by reference into the Company's registration statements on Form F-3 (File Nos. 333-231509,333-258800 and 333-267468) and Form S-8 (File Nos. 333-258992 and 333-264113).

Attachments

Disclaimer

Global Ship Lease Inc. published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 20:04:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GLOBAL SHIP LEASE, INC.
04:05pGlobal Ship Lease : Annual Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
03/23Global Ship Lease Files its Annual Report for 2022 on Form 20-F
AQ
03/10Global Ship Lease Declares Quarterly Dividend on its 8.75% Series B Cumulative Redeemab..
AQ
03/01Transcript : Global Ship Lease, Inc., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 01, 2023
CI
03/01Global Ship Lease : Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
PU
03/01Global Ship Lease's Q4 Normalized Earnings, Operating Revenue Advance
MT
03/01Global Ship Lease : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/01Earnings Flash (GSL) GLOBAL SHIP LEASE Posts Q4 Revenue $165M, vs. Street Est of $148.2..
MT
03/01Global Ship Lease Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022
AQ
03/01Global Ship Lease, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year E..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GLOBAL SHIP LEASE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 626 M - -
Net income 2023 302 M - -
Net Debt 2023 401 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 2,20x
Yield 2023 8,15%
Capitalization 663 M 663 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,70x
EV / Sales 2024 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 93,0%
Chart GLOBAL SHIP LEASE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Ship Lease, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL SHIP LEASE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 18,41 $
Average target price 32,67 $
Spread / Average Target 77,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian James Webber Chief Executive Officer
Anastasios Psaropoulos Chief Financial Officer
Georgios Giouroukos Executive Chairman
Michael Stuart Gross Independent Director
Alain Wils Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL SHIP LEASE, INC.11.17%663
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.-3.07%10 949
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA-24.58%2 961
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.7.44%2 125
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.1.16%2 090
COSCO SHIPPING SPECIALIZED CARRIERS CO.,LTD.7.05%1 992
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer