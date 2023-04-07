Global Ship Lease : Annual Meeting of Shareholders - Form 6-K

2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (the " Company ") has scheduled the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the " 2023 Meeting ") for June 6, 2023, at a time and location to be determined. The record date for the 2023 Meeting is the close of business on April 20, 2023.

The Company has scheduled the 2023 Meeting significantly earlier than the one-year anniversary date of the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (" 2022 Meeting ") in order to provide ample time to address possible difficulty in reaching the requisite shareholder quorum, which the Company experienced for its 2022 Meeting and which resulted in multiple adjournments. Accordingly, the Company has also set a new deadline for the receipt of shareholder proposals for its 2023 Meeting, which it believes is a reasonable time before the Company will begin to print and send its proxy materials for the 2023 Meeting. For business to be properly brought before the 2023 Meeting by any shareholder, and for a nomination of directors to be made by a shareholder, notice must be received by the Company in proper form, in accordance with the Company's Third Amended and Restated Bylaws, no later than April 28, 2023. Any proposal received after such date will be considered untimely.

