Global Ship Lease : GSL 4Q21 Results Presentation.pdf

Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or an invitation, solicitation, or inducement to purchase or subscribe for securities with respect to any transaction, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. This presentation does not constitute either advice or a recommendation regarding any securities.

The financial information and data contained in this communication is unaudited and does not conform to the U.S. Securities a nd Exchange Commission ("SEC") Regulation S-X. Accordingly, such information and data may not be included in, may be adjusted in or may be presented differently in, Global Ship Lease's filings with the SEC. This communication includes certain numerical measures, estimated financial information and forecasts presented as pro-forma financial measures that are not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and which may be deemed to be non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. Global Ship Lease believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures serves to enhance the understanding of the financial performance of Global Ship Lease. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to and not as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with

GAAP. Please refer to the appendix appearing at the end of this presentation and the last quarter's earnings press release fo r a discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures and

a reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

No representations or warranties, express or implied are given in, or in respect of the accuracy or completeness of any information included in, this presentation.

Recipients of this presentation are not to construe its contents, or any prior or subsequent communications from or with Global Ship Lease or its representatives as financial, investment, legal, tax, business or other professional advice. In addition, this presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information that may be required to make a full analysis of Global Ship Lease. Recipients of this presentation should consult with their own advisers and should each make their own evaluation of Global Ship Lease and

of the relevance and adequacy of the information. Furthermore, this presentation contains certain tables and other statistical analyses (the "Statistical Information"). Numerous

assumptions were used in preparing the Statistical Information, which may not be reflected herein. Certain Statistical Information is derived from estimates and subjective judgments made by third parties. As such, no assurance can be given as to the accuracy, appropriateness or completeness of the Statistical Information as used in any particular context; nor as to whether the Statistical Information and/or the judgments and assumptions upon which they are based reflect present market conditions or future market performance.

Unless otherwise specified, all information in this presentation is as of the date of this presentation. Neither the delivery of this presentation nor any other communication with you shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in Global Ship Lease's affairs since suc h date. Except as otherwise noted herein, Global Ship Lease does not intend to, nor will it assume any obligation to, update this presentation or any of the information included h erein.