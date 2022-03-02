Log in
    GSL   MHY271836006

GLOBAL SHIP LEASE, INC.

(GSL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Global Ship Lease : GSL 4Q21 Results Presentation.pdf

03/02/2022 | 10:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Fourth Quarter 2021

Results Presentation

Disclaimer

This presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or an invitation, solicitation, or inducement to purchase or subscribe for securities with respect to any transaction, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. This presentation does not constitute either advice or a recommendation regarding any securities.

The financial information and data contained in this communication is unaudited and does not conform to the U.S. Securities a nd Exchange Commission ("SEC") Regulation S-X. Accordingly, such information and data may not be included in, may be adjusted in or may be presented differently in, Global Ship Lease's filings with the SEC. This communication includes certain numerical measures, estimated financial information and forecasts presented as pro-forma financial measures that are not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), and which may be deemed to be non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. Global Ship Lease believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures serves to enhance the understanding of the financial performance of Global Ship Lease. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to and not as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with

GAAP. Please refer to the appendix appearing at the end of this presentation and the last quarter's earnings press release fo r a discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures and

a reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.

No representations or warranties, express or implied are given in, or in respect of the accuracy or completeness of any information included in, this presentation.

Recipients of this presentation are not to construe its contents, or any prior or subsequent communications from or with Global Ship Lease or its representatives as financial, investment, legal, tax, business or other professional advice. In addition, this presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information that may be required to make a full analysis of Global Ship Lease. Recipients of this presentation should consult with their own advisers and should each make their own evaluation of Global Ship Lease and

of the relevance and adequacy of the information. Furthermore, this presentation contains certain tables and other statistical analyses (the "Statistical Information"). Numerous

assumptions were used in preparing the Statistical Information, which may not be reflected herein. Certain Statistical Information is derived from estimates and subjective judgments made by third parties. As such, no assurance can be given as to the accuracy, appropriateness or completeness of the Statistical Information as used in any particular context; nor as to whether the Statistical Information and/or the judgments and assumptions upon which they are based reflect present market conditions or future market performance.

Unless otherwise specified, all information in this presentation is as of the date of this presentation. Neither the delivery of this presentation nor any other communication with you shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in Global Ship Lease's affairs since suc h date. Except as otherwise noted herein, Global Ship Lease does not intend to, nor will it assume any obligation to, update this presentation or any of the information included h erein.

2

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Global Ship Lease's current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about Global Ship Lease's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as ''anticipate,'' ''believe,'' ''continue,'' ''estimate,'' ''expect,'' ''intend,'' ''may,'' ''ongoing,'' ''plan,'' ''potential,'' ''predict,'' ''project,'' ''will'' or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may be incorrect, and Global Ship Lease cannot assure you that these projections included in these forward-looking statements will come to pass. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors

The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

risks relating to the acquisition of Poseidon Containers and Global Ship Lease's ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition;

  • future operating or financial results;
  • expectations regarding the strength of future growth of the container shipping industry, including the rates of annual demand and supply growth;

the length and severity of the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world and governmental responses thereto;

  • geo-politicalevents, such as the conflict in Ukraine;

the financial condition of CMA CGM (a principal charterer of the Company and a main source of operating revenue) and other charterers and their ability to pay charterhire in accordance with the charters;

  • the overall health and condition of the U.S. and global financial markets;

Global Ship Lease's financial condition and liquidity, including its ability to obtain additional financing to fund capital expenditures, vessel acquisitions and for other general corporate purposes and its ability to meet its financial covenants and repay its borrowings;

Global Ship Lease's expectations relating to dividend payments and forecasts of its ability to make such payments including the availability of cash and the impact of constraints under its loan agreements;

  • future acquisitions, business strategy and expected capital spending;

operating expenses, availability of key employees, crew, number of off-hire days, drydocking and survey requirements, costs of regulatory compliance, insurance costs and general and administrative costs;

  • general market conditions and shipping industry trends, including charter rates and factors affecting supply and demand;
  • assumptions regarding interest rates and inflation;
  • change in the rate of growth of global and various regional economies;

risks incidental to vessel operation, including piracy, discharge of pollutants and vessel accidents and damage including total or constructive total loss;

estimated future capital expenditures needed to preserve Global Ship Lease's capital base;

Global Ship Lease's expectations about the availability of vessels to purchase, the time that it may take to construct new vessels, or the useful lives of its vessels;

Global Ship Lease's continued ability to enter into or renew charters including the re-chartering of vessels on the expiry of existing charters, or to secure profitable employment for its vessels in the spot market;

  • the continued performance of existing charters;

Global Ship Lease's ability to capitalize on management's and directors' relationships and reputations in the containership industry to its advantage;

Global Ship Lease's ability to realize expected benefits from its acquisition of secondhand vessels;

changes in governmental and classification societies' rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities;

  • expectations about the availability of insurance on commercially reasonable terms;
  • unanticipated changes in laws and regulations; and
  • potential liability from future litigation.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Global Ship Lease's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons specifically as described in Global Ship Lease's filings with the SEC. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this communication. Global Ship Lease undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should, however, review the factors and risks Global Ship Lease describes in the reports it will file from time to time with the SEC after the date of this communication.

3

2021 Highlights and Overview of 4Q and FY 2021 Results

Freight and charter markets still at cyclical highs

23 ships acquired for $498 million¹

51 new charters, adding $1.55 billion of revenues¹

$409.3 million of debt re-financed¹

Credit ratings upgraded: BB- Stable, B1 Stable

Quarterly dividend increasing to $0.375 per share

Dynamic capital allocation policy

$153.5 million

Total Revenue in 4Q 2021

$ 85.4 million

Adjusted EBITDA² in 4Q 2021

$ 66.1 million

Net Income in 4Q 2021

$ 66.1 million

Normalized Net Income² in 4Q 2021

Normalized

EPS $1.84

4Q 2021 Normalized EPS² ³

$448.0 million

Total Revenue in FY 2021

$252.2 million

Adjusted EBITDA² in FY 2021

$163.2 million

Net Income in FY 2021

$170.7 million

Normalized Net Income² in FY 2021

Normalized

EPS $4.86

FY 2021 Normalized EPS² ³

(1)

Including all charters and re-financings agreed through March 1, 2022

(2)

See Appendix for reconciliation with US GAAP

(3)

Normalized EPS is based on Normalized Net Income; EPS based on Net Income is $1.84 for 4Q21 and $4.65 for FY21

4

Big Picture: Uncertainty, Supportive Fundamentals, Decarbonization

Demand Growth Positive; Supply Growth Limited¹

(%)

8.0

5.8%

7.1%

Growth

6.0

4.4%

2.2%

4.5%

4.2% 4.3%

4.0%

3.5%

Year

4.0

1.4%

1.7%

2.0

0.0%

0.6%

on-

0.0

2018

2019

2020

2021E

2022F

Year-

-2.0

-0.1%

-1.9%

-4.0

Demand Growth

Total Capacity Growth

Sub-10,000 TEU Capacity Growth

Mid-Size & Smaller Fleet Aging due to Deferred Scrapping²

mm)

1.4

~7.7% of today's sub-10,000 TEU fleet

1.2

would be 25+ years old by end-2024

(TEU

1.0

Years

0.8

0.6

25+

0.4

Capacity

0.2

0.0

0

0

0

0

2021

2022

2023

2024

Sub-10,000 TEU

10,000+ TEU

Fundamentals- driven recovery

Uncertain macro; supply-chain still disrupted

Decarbonization imperative

Capital allocation

Supportive supply-side fundamentals for our target fleet segments: limited orderbook, and ageing global fleet

Earnings and asset values on upward trajectory Liner companies delivering record earnings Sustained demand

Macro impacted by geo-political uncertainty, inflation concerns, continued impact of COVID variants

7.1% containerized cargo volume growth estimated for 2021; 4.2% forecast for 2022¹

Supply chain disruption amplifies tightness of capacity

ESG & regulatory impetus (eg. EU, IMO) to reduce carbon footprint of industry

Reduced fleet speed expected from January 2023 (EEXI): one knot reduction in speed = 5-6% reduction in capacity

Cooperation required between liner operators and containership owners to enhance existing ships

Careful weighting of risk management, balance sheet optimization, and return of capital to shareholders

Fleet renewal / accretive growth still possible on selective and highly disciplined basis

(1)

Growth in containerized trade volumes (demand) v. cellular fleet growth (supply); zero scrapping assumed for 2021 & 2022 - Maritime Strategies International Ltd (MSI)

5

(2)

Aggregate fleet capacity of 25+ years old at each year end, assuming zero scrapping - Maritime Strategies International Ltd (MSI)

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 397 M - -
Net income 2021 125 M - -
Net Debt 2021 922 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 916 M 916 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,63x
EV / Sales 2022 2,66x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 77,9%
Chart GLOBAL SHIP LEASE, INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Ship Lease, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL SHIP LEASE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 25,29 $
Average target price 29,00 $
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ian James Webber Chief Executive Officer
Anastasios Psaropoulos Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Georgios Giouroukos Executive Chairman
Michael Stuart Gross Independent Director
Alain Wils Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL SHIP LEASE, INC.10.39%916
EVERGREEN MARINE CORPORATION (TAIWAN) LTD.5.61%28 352
ZIM INTEGRATED SHIPPING SERVICES LTD.14.85%8 017
WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN ASA25.69%3 028
STAR BULK CARRIERS CORP.19.81%2 778
DANAOS CORPORATION21.06%1 861