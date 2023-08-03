2nd Quarter
Results
2023 Presentation
Disclaimer
| 2Q 2023 Results
2
This presentation does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as, an offer to sell or an invitation, solicitation, or inducement to purchase or subscribe for securities with respect to any transaction, nor shall it or any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or commitment whatsoever. This presentation does not constitute either advice or a recommendation regarding any securities.
The financial information and data contained in this communication is unaudited. This communication includes certain numerical measures (including estimated financial information and presented as pro-forma financial measures) that are not derived in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles
("GAAP"), and which may be deemed to be non-GAAP financial
measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Global Ship Lease believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures serves to enhance the understanding of the financial performance of Global Ship Lease. However, these non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to and not as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the appendix appearing at the end of this presentation and the last quarter's earnings press release for a discussion of these non- GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of these measures to the most comparable GAAP measures.
No representations or warranties, express or implied are given in, or in respect of the accuracy or completeness of any information included in, this presentation.
Recipients of this presentation are not to construe its contents, or any prior or subsequent communications from or with Global Ship Lease or its representatives as financial, investment, legal, tax, business or other professional advice. In addition, this presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information that may be required to make a full analysis of Global Ship Lease. Recipients of this presentation should consult with their own advisers and should each make their own evaluation of Global Ship Lease and of the relevance and adequacy of the information. Furthermore, this presentation contains certain tables and other statistical analyses (the "Statistical Information"). Numerous assumptions were used in preparing the Statistical Information, which may not be reflected herein. Certain Statistical Information is derived from estimates and subjective judgments made by third parties. As such, no assurance can be given as to the accuracy, appropriateness or completeness of the Statistical Information as used in any particular context; nor as to whether the Statistical Information and/or the judgments and assumptions upon which they are based reflect present market conditions or future market performance.
Unless otherwise specified, all information in this presentation is as of the date of this presentation. Neither the delivery of this presentation nor any other communication with you shall, under any circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in Global Ship Lease's affairs since such date. Except as otherwise noted herein, Global Ship Lease does not intend to, nor will it assume any obligation to, update this presentation or any of the information included herein.
Safe Harbor Statement
| 2Q 2023 Results
3
This presentation contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide our current expectations or forecasts of future events. Forward-looking statements include statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, intentions, assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. Words or phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "ongoing", "plan", "potential", "predict", "should", "project", "will" or similar words or phrases, or the negatives of those words or phrases, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not necessarily mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that may be incorrect, and we cannot assure you that these projections included in these forward-looking statements will come to pass. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. .
The risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:
- future operating or financial results;
- expectations regarding the strength of future growth of the container shipping industry, including the rates of annual demand and supply growth;
- geo-politicalevents such as the conflict in Ukraine;
- the length and severity of the ongoing outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) around the world and governmental responses thereto;
- the financial condition of our charterers and their ability and willingness to pay charterhire to us in accordance with the charters and our expectations regarding the same;
- the overall health and condition of the U.S. and global financial markets;
- our financial condition and liquidity, including our ability to obtain additional financing to fund capital expenditures, vessel acquisitions and for other general corporate purposes and our ability to meet our financial covenants and repay our borrowings;
- our expectations relating to dividend payments and expectations of our ability to make such payments including the availability of cash and the impact of constraints under our loan agreements and financing arrangements;
- future acquisitions, business strategy and expected capital spending;
- operating expenses, availability of key employees, crew, number of off-hire days, drydocking and survey requirements, costs of regulatory compliance, insurance costs and general and administrative costs;
- general market conditions and shipping industry trends, including charter rates and factors affecting supply and demand;
- assumptions regarding interest rates and inflation;
- changes in the rate of growth of global and various regional economies;
- risks incidental to vessel operation, including piracy, discharge of pollutants and vessel accidents and damage including total or constructive total loss;
- estimated future capital expenditures needed to preserve our capital base;
- our expectations about the availability of vessels to purchase, the time that it may take to construct new vessels, or the useful lives of our vessels;
- our continued ability to enter into or renew charters including the re-chartering of vessels on the expiry of existing charters, or to secure profitable employment for our vessels in the spot market;
- our ability to realize expected benefits from our acquisition of secondhand vessels;
- our ability to capitalize on our management's and directors' relationships and reputations in the containership industry to its advantage;
- changes in governmental and classification societies' rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities;
- expectations about the availability of insurance on commercially reasonable terms;
- changes in laws and regulations (including environmental rules and regulations);
- potential liability from future litigation; and,
- other important factors described from time to time in the reports we file with the SEC.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Our actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements for many reasons specifically as described in our filings with the SEC. Accordingly, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise any forward- looking statement to reflect circumstances or events after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should, however, review the factors and risks that we describe in the reports we will file from time to time with the SEC after the date of this presentation.
2Q & 1H 2023 Highlights & Results
| 2Q 2023 Results
4
Macro-economic uncertainty continues
Charter market currently lacks direction
Strong contract cover & forward visibility
Robust balance sheet & no re-fi needs before 2026
Floating interest rates hedged through 2026
Credit rating upgrade & improved outlook
Share buy-backs & sustainable dividend
2Q 2023
1H 2023
Revenue
$162.1 million
$321.4 million
Net Income
$75.4 million
$147.6 million
Adjusted¹
$108.2 million
$213.1 million
EBITDA
Normalized¹
$74.0 million
$149.5 million
Net Income
EPS
$2.13
$4.15
Normalized¹ ²
$2.09
$4.21
EPS
- Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Net Income, and Normalized EPS are Non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix for reconciliation with US GAAP
- Normalized EPS is based on Normalized Net Income
Contract Cover, Diversified Charterer Base, Established Counterparties
Matson 1%
Wan Hai 1%
Others <1%
ONE 2%
COSCO / OOCL 4%
MSC 8%
CMA CGM 26%
Share of
ZIM 14%
Contracted
Revenues, by
Charterer¹
Maersk 18%
Hapag-Lloyd 26%
- Contracted revenues, charter counterparties, and TEU-weighted average contract cover as at June 30, 2023; median period. See GSL Earnings Release of August 3 2023, for outline terms and minimum / maximum redelivery windows of our charter portfolio. The actual amount of revenues and the actual period during which revenues are earned may differ from the amounts and periods shown.
- Includes all charters and extensions agreed, including options exercised, up to June 30, 2023; also includes charters on newly acquired ships
| 2Q 2023 Results
5
$2.0 billion
Contracted revenues @ June 30, 2023¹
2.3 years of contract cover
TEU-weighted cover @ June 30, 2023¹
15 new charters agreed 1H 2023²
Including charters for newly acquired ships
$211.9 million
Contracted revenues added 1H 2023²
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Global Ship Lease Inc. published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 14:21:34 UTC.