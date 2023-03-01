Global Ship Lease : Q4 2022 Earnings Conference Call Presentation
03/01/2023 | 10:23am EST
Fourth Quarter 2022
Results Presentation
3
4Q & FY2022 Highlights & Results
Macro-economic uncertainty
Normalization of charter market in progress
Strong contract cover and forward visibility
Robust balance sheet; no re-fi risk before 2026
Floating interest rate risk hedged through 2026
Continued focus on resilience & sustainable value
Decarbonization regulations from January 1, 2023
4Q 2022
FY 2022
Revenue
$
165.0 million
$645.6 million
Adjusted¹
$100.0 million
$398.3 million
EBITDA
Net Income $
72.6 million
$283.4 million
Normalized¹
77.3 million
$298.2 million
Net Income $
EPS
$
2.01
$
7.74
Normalized¹ ²
$
2.14
$
8.15
EPS
Adjusted EBITDA, Normalized Net Income, and Normalized EPS are Non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix for
reconciliation with US GAAP
4
(2) Normalized EPS is based on Normalized Net Income
Contract Cover, Diversified Charterer Base, Established Counterparties
COSCO/OOCL
5%
MSC
6%
ONE
8%
ZIM 10%
Maersk
15%
Matson
Wan Hai
Others
2%
2%
0%
CMA CGM
28%
Hapag-Lloyd
24%
$2.09 billion
Contracted revenues @ Dec. 31, 2022¹
2.7 years of contract cover
TEU-weighted cover @ Dec. 31, 2022¹
19
new charters
agreed in FY22²
Including 11 forward fixtures
$939 million
Contracted revenues added in FY22²
Contracted revenues, charter counterparties, and TEU-weighted average contract cover as at December 31, 2022, adjusted for charters agreed up to February 28, 2023; median period. See GSL Earnings Release of March 1, 2023, for outline terms and minimum / maximum redelivery windows of our charter portfolio. The actual amount of revenues and the actual period during
which revenues are earned may differ from the amounts and periods shown.
5
Includes all charters and extensions agreed, including options exercised, up to February 28, 2023
