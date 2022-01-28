GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES : CORPORATE GOVERNANCE DISCLOSURES

Log in
PUBLIC COMPANIES' RETURN ON CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Section A: Introduction

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognizes that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

  1. Every line item and indicator must be completed.
  2. Respond to each question with "Yes," where you have applied the principle, and "No" where you are yet to apply the principle.
  3. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
  4. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

1

Section B - General Information

S/No.

Items

Details

i.

Company Name

GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY

SERVICES PLC

ii.

Date of Incorporation

14th March, 2006

iii.

RC Number

648014

iv.

License Number

DPR permit number -

DPR/OGISP/20/2621258/N219139

DPR permit number-

DPR/OGISP/21/9993746/N238258

NIMASA License Number-

00001454

Nigeria Security & Civil Defence

Corps-

FMI/NSCDC/PGC/905/308/Vol.II

v.

Company Physical Address

49, Chris Madueke Drive, Lekki

Phase 1, Lagos

vi.

Company Website Address

www.globalspectrumplc.com

vii.

Financial Year End

Half year ended 31st December

2021

viii.

Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?

No

Yes, /No

If Yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding

Company

ix.

Name and Address of Company Secretary

Rayfield Associates

49b, Chris Madueke Drive, Lekki

Phase 1, Lagos.

x.

Name and Address of External Auditor(s)

Olufemi Fajuyi & Co. (Chartered

Accountants)

4, Olowu Street, off Obafemi

Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Lagos.

xi.

Name and Address of Registrar(s)

African Prudential Registrar

220, Ikorodu Road, Lagos

xii.

Investor Relations Contact Person

Adetola Raheem

(E-mail and Phone No.)

araheem@rayfieldassociates.net

08030660745

xiii.

Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant

Z.I Osowoh and Associates

Km 5, No 9, Lasu - Igando Road,

2

by Ipaye Bus- Stop,

Iba Ojo, LGA

Lagos.

xiv.

Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant

Z.I Osowoh and Associates

Km 5, No 9, Lasu - Igando Road,

by Ipaye Bus- Stop,

Iba Ojo, LGA

Lagos.

Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings

1. Board Details:

S/No.

Names of Board

Designation

Gender

Date First

Remark

Members

(Chairman, MD, INED,

Appointed/

NED, ED)

Elected

S/No.

Names of Board

Designation

Gender

Date First

Remark

Members

(Chairman, MD, INED,

Appointed/

NED, ED)

Elected

1.

Osahon Idemudia

Chairman

Male

26th February

Satisfactory

2018

2.

Wasiu Akindele

Acting Managing

Male

26th August

Satisfactory

Director

2018

3.

Clement Akanigbo

Non-Executive

Male

22nd July 2018

Satisfactory

Director

4.

Shauibu Mustapha

Non- Executive

Male

19th May 2016

Satisfactory

Director

5.

Chidolue Okonkwo

Non-Executive

Male

15th September

Satisfactory

Director

2020

6.

Comfort Otera Okey

Independent Non-

Female

29th March

Satisfactory

Chigbue

Executive Director

2021

7.

Dickson Ikechukwu

Independent Non-

Male

29th March

Satisfactory

Olisemenogor

Executive Director

2021

3

2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:

S/No.

Names of

No. of

No. of

Membership

Designation

Number of

Number of

Board

Board

Board

of Board

(Member or

Committee

Committee

Members

Meetings

Meetings

Committees

Chairman)

Meetings

Meetings

Held in

Attended

Held in the

Attended

the

in the

Reporting

in the

Reporting

Reporting

Year

Reporting

Year

Year

Year

1.

Osahon

2

2

None

None

None

None

Idemudia

2.

Wasiu

2

2

Finance and

Member

1

1

Akindele

Risk

3.

Clement

2

2

Finance and

Chairman

1

1

Akanigbo

Risk

Audit

Chairman

2

2

4.

Chidolue

2

2

Audit

Member

2

2

Okonkwo

Governance

Member

1

1

and

Remuneration

5.

Shuaibu

2

1

Governance

Member

1

1

Mustapha

and

Remuneration

6.

Comfort Otera

2

2

Finance and

Member

1

1

Okey Chigbue

Risk

Governance

Member

1

1

and

Remuneration

7.

Dickson

2

2

Governance

Chairman

1

1

Ikechukwu

and

Olisemenogor

Remuneration

4

Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company

1.

Senior Management:

S/No.

Names

Position Held

Gender

1.

Wasiu Akindele

Acting Managing Director

Male

2.

Colm Doyle

Chief Operations Officer

Male

3.

Augustine Iwuji

Chief Financial Officer

Male

4.

Clifford Obude

Nigerian Content Manager

Male

5.

Chinedu Dike

Head, Strategic Investment &

Male

Compliance

6.

Adedipe Enitan

Chief Risk Officer/HSSE

Male

Manager

7.

Ajugo Kingdom

Operations Manager

Male

8.

Anthony Ofegbu

Business Development

Male

Manager

9.

Rayfield Associates

Company Secretary

10.

Ndu Ufere

Admin Manager

Male

11.

Oluwaremilekun

Chief Internal Auditor

Female

Soyeye

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

