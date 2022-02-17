Log in
    GSPECPLC   NGGSPECPLC08

GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC

(GSPECPLC)
GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

02/17/2022 | 06:48am EST
Lagos, Nigeria.

February 11th, 2022

AMENDED NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (The "Exchange") and the investing public that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc ("The Company") earlier scheduled to hold on Thursday, 24th February 2022 has now been rescheduled to hold on Monday, 28th February 2022. The Board shall consider and make recommendation to the shareholders of the company on the voluntary delisting of the Company from the Exchange. The Board will also consider and approve the Company's Audited Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2021 (2021 AFS).

Further to the above and Pursuant to Rule 17.17 of the Issuers' Rules of The Exchange, the Company will continue the closed period for trading in its shares which commenced on Friday, 31st December 2021 to end 24 hours after the release of the decisions taken at the board meeting and the 2021 AFS.

Accordingly, no Director, Person Discharging Managerial Responsibility, Employee, Adviser(s) of the Company, or their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the shares of the Company during the closed period.

Adetola Raheem

For: Rayfield Associates

Company Secretary

Global Spectrum - Investor Relations https://globalspectrumplc.com/financial-review/shareholder-information/

Enquiries: Adetola Raheem contact@globalspectrumplc.com +234 014538348

Abuja: 24B Colorado Street, Maitama; Lagos: 49A, Chris Madueke Street, Lekki Phase 1

Email: contact@globalspectrumplc.com| www.globalspectrumplc.com| Telephone: +234-014540104

Disclaimer

Global Spectrum Energy Services plc published this content on 17 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 11:47:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
