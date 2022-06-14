GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES : NOTIFICATION ON VOLUNTARY DELISTING

Lagos, Nigeria.

June 14th, 2022

NOTIFICATION ON VOLUNTARY DELISTING

This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (The "Exchange") and the investing public that pursuant to meeting of the Board of Directors of Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc ("The Company") held on Monday, 28th February 2022, and the subsequent written resolution of the board dated 24th March 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company recommended the voluntary delisting of the Company from the Exchange to the shareholders.

We hereby notify the Exchange that the Company intends to file an application to voluntarily delist the Company from the Exchange, subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

The AGM is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 20th July 2022. The shareholders shall consider the Board's recommendation to voluntarily de-list the Company.

Adetola Raheem

For: Rayfield Associates (Company Secretary)

