Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSPECPLC   NGGSPECPLC08

GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC

(GSPECPLC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
2.750 NGN    0.00%
04:13pGLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES : Notification on voluntary delisting
PU
04/29Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/29GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES : NOTIFICATION ON VOLUNTARY DELISTING

06/14/2022 | 04:13pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lagos, Nigeria.

June 14th, 2022

NOTIFICATION ON VOLUNTARY DELISTING

This is to inform Nigerian Exchange Limited (The "Exchange") and the investing public that pursuant to meeting of the Board of Directors of Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc ("The Company") held on Monday, 28th February 2022, and the subsequent written resolution of the board dated 24th March 2022, the Board of Directors of the Company recommended the voluntary delisting of the Company from the Exchange to the shareholders.

We hereby notify the Exchange that the Company intends to file an application to voluntarily delist the Company from the Exchange, subject to the approval of shareholders at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company.

The AGM is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 20th July 2022. The shareholders shall consider the Board's recommendation to voluntarily de-list the Company.

Adetola Raheem

For: Rayfield Associates (Company Secretary)

Global Spectrum - Investor Relations https://globalspectrumplc.com/financial-review/shareholder-information/

Enquiries: Adetola Raheem contact@globalspectrumplc.com +234 014538348

Abuja: 24B Colorado Street, Maitama; Lagos: 49A, Chris Madueke Street, Lekki Phase 1

Email: contact@globalspectrumplc.com | www.globalspectrumplc.com | Mobile: 08032850264

Disclaimer

Global Spectrum Energy Services plc published this content on 14 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2022 20:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC
04:13pGLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES : Notification on voluntary delisting
PU
04/29Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ende..
CI
04/29GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/30GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES : Audited financial statement for 2021
PU
03/25GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES : Notification on the outcome of the board of directors me..
PU
02/17GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
02/07GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
01/28Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and..
CI
01/28GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES : Corporate governance disclosures
PU
01/28GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES : Quarter 4 - financial statement for 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 954 M 4,71 M 4,71 M
Net income 2021 127 M 0,31 M 0,31 M
Net cash 2021 606 M 1,46 M 1,46 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 200 M 5,30 M 5,30 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float -
Chart GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC
Duration : Period :
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution