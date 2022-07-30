Log in
    GSPECPLC   NGGSPECPLC08

GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC

(GSPECPLC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-28
2.750 NGN    0.00%
GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

07/30/2022
GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT

&

2ND QUARTER REPORT

FOR

THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2022

GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC

TABLE OF CONTENT

PAGE

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

3

STATEMENT OF PROFIT / LOSS AND OTHER

4

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

5

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

6

NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS

7- 11

2

GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

PERIOD ENDED 30TH

NOTES

Jan- Jun 2022

Jan-Dec 2021

Assets

N

N

NON CURRENT ASSETS

Property, Plant and Equipment

1

1,220,414,497

1,268,448,437

Investment Property

23

2,514,155,000

2,514,155,000

CURRENT ASSETS

Bank and cash balances

7

570,425,122

605,872,540

Intangible Assets

2

Inventory

3

0

0

Trade Receivables

4

1,387,031,985

825,859,582

Other Receivables

5

379,751,699

402,379,200

Prepayments

6

8,124,112

3,416,667

Other Assets

8

318,475,666

250,206,126

Total Assets (A)

6,398,378,081

5,870,337,552

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

Borrowings

9

230,640,317

0

Trade payables

10

694,734,083

550,016,653

Other Payables

11

18,183,599

25,379,000

Tax payable

12

133,753,303

91,636,139

Deferred Tax

13

141,066,000

141,066,000

Total Liabilites (B)

1,218,377,303

808,103,045

Net Assets (A-B)

5,180,000,779

5,062,234,506

Equity

Share Capital

15

400,000,000

400,000,000

Deposit for Shares

14

2,486,440,000

2,486,440,000

Retained earnings

16

2,293,560,778

2,175,794,506

Revaluation Reserves

17

0

0

Total Equity

5,180,000,779

5,062,234,506

AKINDELE WASIU FRC/2018/ICAN/00000018056

Managing Director

CLEMENT AKANIBO FRC/2014/ICAN/00000008266

Director

IWUJI AUGUSTINE FRC/2021/001/00000024230

Chief Financial Officer

BOARD APPROVAL DATED 29TH JULY, 2022

3

GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

PERIOD ENDED 30TH

Apr- Jun 2022

Apr-Jun 2021

Jan-Jun 2022

Jan-Jun 2021

NOTES

N

N

N

N

Revenue

18

699,194,431

445,681,976

1,369,940,825

786,271,198

Direct cost

19

548,552,704

302,467,807

1,030,069,330

544,348,096

Gross profit

150,641,727

143,214,169

339,871,495

241,923,101

Other Income

3,347,874

-

3,351,843

5,796,234

Administrative expenses

20

81,494,691

64,309,602

149,290,777

135,130,389

Other operating expenses

21

-

0

Operating profit

72,494,910

78,904,568

193,932,561

112,588,946

Finance costs

22

3,853,475

1,658,752

5,463,904

3,000,128

Profit before taxation

68,641,435

77,245,816

188,468,657

109,588,818

Taxation

12

12,160,359

11,586,869

42,117,164

18,734,785

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Exchange differences on translation of foreign oper

-

-

Income tax effect

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the quarter,net of

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the quarter

56,481,077

65,658,946

146,351,492

90,854,033

4

GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022

Issued Share

Retained

Deposit for

Total

Capital

Earnings

Shares

Equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

As at 1 January 2021

400,000

2,048,771

2,486,440

4,935,211

Changes in 2021

Adjustment in Retained Earning

0

-2,553

0

-2,553

Profit for the Quarter

0

90,854

-

90,854

As at 30 Jun, 2021

400,000

2,137,072

2,486,440

5,023,512

Changes in 2022

As at 1 January 2022

400,000

2,175,799

2,486,440

5,062,239

Adjustment in Retained Earning

-5

-5

Profit for the period

117,766

0

117,766

As at 30th Jun 2022

400,000

2,293,560

2,486,440 0

5,180,000

5

