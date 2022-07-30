GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES : QUARTER 2 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC.
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT
&
2ND QUARTER REPORT
FOR
THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH JUNE, 2022
GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC
TABLE OF CONTENT
PAGE
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
3
STATEMENT OF PROFIT / LOSS AND OTHER
4
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
5
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
6
NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS
7- 11
2
GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
PERIOD ENDED 30TH
NOTES
Jan- Jun 2022
Jan-Dec 2021
Assets
N
N
NON CURRENT ASSETS
Property, Plant and Equipment
1
1,220,414,497
1,268,448,437
Investment Property
23
2,514,155,000
2,514,155,000
CURRENT ASSETS
Bank and cash balances
7
570,425,122
605,872,540
Intangible Assets
2
Inventory
3
0
0
Trade Receivables
4
1,387,031,985
825,859,582
Other Receivables
5
379,751,699
402,379,200
Prepayments
6
8,124,112
3,416,667
Other Assets
8
318,475,666
250,206,126
Total Assets (A)
6,398,378,081
5,870,337,552
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Borrowings
9
230,640,317
0
Trade payables
10
694,734,083
550,016,653
Other Payables
11
18,183,599
25,379,000
Tax payable
12
133,753,303
91,636,139
Deferred Tax
13
141,066,000
141,066,000
Total Liabilites (B)
1,218,377,303
808,103,045
Net Assets (A-B)
5,180,000,779
5,062,234,506
Equity
Share Capital
15
400,000,000
400,000,000
Deposit for Shares
14
2,486,440,000
2,486,440,000
Retained earnings
16
2,293,560,778
2,175,794,506
Revaluation Reserves
17
0
0
Total Equity
5,180,000,779
5,062,234,506
AKINDELE WASIU FRC/2018/ICAN/00000018056
Managing Director
CLEMENT AKANIBO FRC/2014/ICAN/00000008266
Director
IWUJI AUGUSTINE FRC/2021/001/00000024230
Chief Financial Officer
BOARD APPROVAL DATED 29TH JULY, 2022
GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
PERIOD ENDED 30TH
Apr- Jun 2022
Apr-Jun 2021
Jan-Jun 2022
Jan-Jun 2021
NOTES
N
N
N
N
Revenue
18
699,194,431
445,681,976
1,369,940,825
786,271,198
Direct cost
19
548,552,704
302,467,807
1,030,069,330
544,348,096
Gross profit
150,641,727
143,214,169
339,871,495
241,923,101
Other Income
3,347,874
-
3,351,843
5,796,234
Administrative expenses
20
81,494,691
64,309,602
149,290,777
135,130,389
Other operating expenses
21
-
0
Operating profit
72,494,910
78,904,568
193,932,561
112,588,946
Finance costs
22
3,853,475
1,658,752
5,463,904
3,000,128
Profit before taxation
68,641,435
77,245,816
188,468,657
109,588,818
Taxation
12
12,160,359
11,586,869
42,117,164
18,734,785
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Exchange differences on translation of foreign oper
-
-
Income tax effect
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the quarter,net of
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the quarter
56,481,077
65,658,946
146,351,492
90,854,033
4
GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH JUNE 2022
Issued Share
Retained
Deposit for
Total
Capital
Earnings
Shares
Equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
As at 1 January 2021
400,000
2,048,771
2,486,440
4,935,211
Changes in 2021
Adjustment in Retained Earning
0
-2,553
0
-2,553
Profit for the Quarter
0
90,854
-
90,854
As at 30 Jun, 2021
400,000
2,137,072
2,486,440
5,023,512
Changes in 2022
As at 1 January 2022
400,000
2,175,799
2,486,440
5,062,239
Adjustment in Retained Earning
-5
-5
Profit for the period
117,766
0
117,766
As at 30th Jun 2022
400,000
2,293,560
2,486,440 0
5,180,000
5
