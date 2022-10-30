GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022
GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC.
UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT
&
3RD QUARTER REPORT
FOR
THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2022
GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC
TABLE OF CONTENT
PAGE
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
3
STATEMENT OF PROFIT / LOSS AND OTHER
4
COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
5
STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW
6
NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS
7- 11
2
GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
PERIOD ENDED 30TH
NOTES
Jul-Sep 2022
Jan-Dec 2021
Assets
N
N
NON CURRENT ASSETS
Property, Plant and Equipment
1
1,196,397,527
1,268,448,437
Investment Property
23
2,514,155,000
2,514,155,000
CURRENT ASSETS
Bank and cash balances
7
594,127,435
605,872,540
Intangible Assets
2
Inventory
3
0
0
Trade Receivables
4
1,492,748,251
825,859,582
Other Receivables
5
389,540,480
402,379,200
Prepayments
6
3,937,056
3,416,667
Other Assets
8
361,034,047
250,206,126
Total Assets (A)
6,551,939,796
5,870,337,552
LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
Borrowings
9
79,800,000
0
Trade payables
10
922,452,448
550,016,653
Other Payables
11
37,979,761
25,379,000
Tax payable
12
136,278,917
91,636,139
Deferred Tax
13
141,066,000
141,066,000
Total Liabilites (B)
1,317,577,125
808,103,045
Net Assets (A-B)
5,234,362,671
5,062,234,506
Equity
Share Capital
15
400,000,000
400,000,000
Deposit for Shares
14
2,486,440,000
2,486,440,000
Retained earnings
16
2,347,922,670
2,175,794,506
Revaluation Reserves
17
0
0
Total Equity
5,234,362,671
5,062,234,506
AKINDELE WASIU FRC/2018/ICAN/00000018056
Managing Director
CLEMENT AKANIBO FRC/2014/ICAN/00000008266
Director
IWUJI AUGUSTINE FRC/2021/001/00000024230
Chief Financial Officer
BOARD APPROVAL DATED 30TH OCTOBER, 2022
GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC
STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
PERIOD ENDED 30TH
Jul- Sep 2022
Jul- Sep 2021
Jan-Sep 2022
Jan-Sep 2021
NOTES
N
N
N
N
Revenue
18
851,167,460
506,056,744
2,221,108,285
1,292,327,941
Direct cost
19
684,907,544
390,309,320
1,714,976,874
934,657,416
Gross profit
166,259,917
115,747,424
506,131,412
357,670,525
Other Income
5,452
4,227,659
3,357,295
10,023,893
Administrative expenses
20
90,072,198
74,420,899
239,362,976
209,551,287
Other operating expenses
21
-
0
Operating profit
76,193,170
45,554,184
270,125,731
158,143,130
Finance costs
22
10,377,315
1,459,794
15,841,219
4,459,922
Profit before taxation
65,815,855
44,094,390
254,284,512
153,683,208
Taxation
12
11,453,964
6,614,159
53,571,128
25,348,944
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Exchange differences on translation of foreign oper
-
-
Income tax effect
-
-
Other comprehensive income for the quarter,net of
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the quarter
54,361,891
37,480,232
200,713,384
128,334,265
4
GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022
Issued Share
Retained
Deposit for
Total
Capital
Earnings
Shares
Equity
N'000
N'000
N'000
As at 1 January 2021
400,000
2,048,771
2,486,440
4,935,211
Changes in 2021
Adjustment in Retained Earning
0
(2,553)
0
(2,553)
Profit for the Quarter
0
128,334
-
128,334
As at 30 Sep, 2021
400,000
2,174,552
2,486,440
5,060,992
Changes in 2022
As at 1 January 2022
400,000
2,175,799
2,486,440
5,062,239
Adjustment in Retained Earning
(6)
(6)
Profit for the period
172,128
0
172,128
As at 30th Sep 2022
400,000
2,347,921
2,486,440 #
5,234,361
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Global Spectrum Energy Services plc published this content on 30 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2022 19:18:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC
Sales 2021
1 954 M
4,46 M
4,46 M
Net income 2021
127 M
0,29 M
0,29 M
Net cash 2021
606 M
1,38 M
1,38 M
P/E ratio 2021
26,4x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
1 984 M
4,53 M
4,53 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,36x
EV / Sales 2021
1,41x
Nbr of Employees
44
Free-Float
-
Chart GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.