  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GSPECPLC   NGGSPECPLC08

GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC

(GSPECPLC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-27
2.480 NGN    0.00%
03:19pGlobal Spectrum Energy Services : Quarter 3 - financial statement for 2022
PU
08/02Global Spectrum Energy Services : Quarter 2 - financial statement for 2022
PU
07/30Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES : QUARTER 3 - FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2022

10/30/2022 | 03:19pm EDT
GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT

&

3RD QUARTER REPORT

FOR

THE PERIOD ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER, 2022

GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC

TABLE OF CONTENT

PAGE

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

3

STATEMENT OF PROFIT / LOSS AND OTHER

4

COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

5

STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW

6

NOTES TO THE ACCOUNTS

7- 11

2

GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

PERIOD ENDED 30TH

NOTES

Jul-Sep 2022

Jan-Dec 2021

Assets

N

N

NON CURRENT ASSETS

Property, Plant and Equipment

1

1,196,397,527

1,268,448,437

Investment Property

23

2,514,155,000

2,514,155,000

CURRENT ASSETS

Bank and cash balances

7

594,127,435

605,872,540

Intangible Assets

2

Inventory

3

0

0

Trade Receivables

4

1,492,748,251

825,859,582

Other Receivables

5

389,540,480

402,379,200

Prepayments

6

3,937,056

3,416,667

Other Assets

8

361,034,047

250,206,126

Total Assets (A)

6,551,939,796

5,870,337,552

LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

Borrowings

9

79,800,000

0

Trade payables

10

922,452,448

550,016,653

Other Payables

11

37,979,761

25,379,000

Tax payable

12

136,278,917

91,636,139

Deferred Tax

13

141,066,000

141,066,000

Total Liabilites (B)

1,317,577,125

808,103,045

Net Assets (A-B)

5,234,362,671

5,062,234,506

Equity

Share Capital

15

400,000,000

400,000,000

Deposit for Shares

14

2,486,440,000

2,486,440,000

Retained earnings

16

2,347,922,670

2,175,794,506

Revaluation Reserves

17

0

0

Total Equity

5,234,362,671

5,062,234,506

AKINDELE WASIU FRC/2018/ICAN/00000018056

Managing Director

CLEMENT AKANIBO FRC/2014/ICAN/00000008266

Director

IWUJI AUGUSTINE FRC/2021/001/00000024230

Chief Financial Officer

BOARD APPROVAL DATED 30TH OCTOBER, 2022

3

GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

PERIOD ENDED 30TH

Jul- Sep 2022

Jul- Sep 2021

Jan-Sep 2022

Jan-Sep 2021

NOTES

N

N

N

N

Revenue

18

851,167,460

506,056,744

2,221,108,285

1,292,327,941

Direct cost

19

684,907,544

390,309,320

1,714,976,874

934,657,416

Gross profit

166,259,917

115,747,424

506,131,412

357,670,525

Other Income

5,452

4,227,659

3,357,295

10,023,893

Administrative expenses

20

90,072,198

74,420,899

239,362,976

209,551,287

Other operating expenses

21

-

0

Operating profit

76,193,170

45,554,184

270,125,731

158,143,130

Finance costs

22

10,377,315

1,459,794

15,841,219

4,459,922

Profit before taxation

65,815,855

44,094,390

254,284,512

153,683,208

Taxation

12

11,453,964

6,614,159

53,571,128

25,348,944

Other comprehensive income

-

-

Exchange differences on translation of foreign oper

-

-

Income tax effect

-

-

Other comprehensive income for the quarter,net of

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the quarter

54,361,891

37,480,232

200,713,384

128,334,265

4

GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2022

Issued Share

Retained

Deposit for

Total

Capital

Earnings

Shares

Equity

N'000

N'000

N'000

As at 1 January 2021

400,000

2,048,771

2,486,440

4,935,211

Changes in 2021

Adjustment in Retained Earning

0

(2,553)

0

(2,553)

Profit for the Quarter

0

128,334

-

128,334

As at 30 Sep, 2021

400,000

2,174,552

2,486,440

5,060,992

Changes in 2022

As at 1 January 2022

400,000

2,175,799

2,486,440

5,062,239

Adjustment in Retained Earning

(6)

(6)

Profit for the period

172,128

0

172,128

As at 30th Sep 2022

400,000

2,347,921

2,486,440 #

5,234,361

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Global Spectrum Energy Services plc published this content on 30 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2022 19:18:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 954 M 4,46 M 4,46 M
Net income 2021 127 M 0,29 M 0,29 M
Net cash 2021 606 M 1,38 M 1,38 M
P/E ratio 2021 26,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 984 M 4,53 M 4,53 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,36x
EV / Sales 2021 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 44
Free-Float -
Chart GLOBAL SPECTRUM ENERGY SERVICES PLC
Duration : Period :
Global Spectrum Energy Services Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution