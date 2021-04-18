Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTII

GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.

(GTII)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. CLARIFIES WARRANT DISTRIBUTION

04/18/2021 | 08:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

New York, NY, April 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GTII:OTCQB) – Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today an update regarding its warrant distribution.

The Company has completed the Warrant distribution through DTCC to all brokers of record who hold common shares of GTII stock for their clients. GTII would like to clarify that all warrants have been delivered and are in shareholders accounts, as applicable.

Shareholders can reregister their shares at no cost with the transfer agent of record, Liberty Stock Transfer, Inc., by following the steps below:

  • If you held your common stock in “street name” as of the record date of April 1, 2021, and your Warrants have been allocated to your account by your bank or broker, you nevertheless maintain the right to move your Warrants to direct registration with the Company’s transfer agent by making such request directly to your bank or broker.
  • If you decide to use this form, please remember to email a copy of the completed form to the Company’s transfer agent via email, simultaneous with the transmission to your bank/broker, as instructed on the form.

Inquiries from shareholders or participants regarding the Warrant distribution can also be directed as follows, either to Liberty Stock Transfer, Inc. at:

info@libertystocktransfer.com

Or to Alliance Advisors, Inc., GTII’s Information Services Company, at:

Email: GTII@allianceadvisors.com
Tel: 855.200.8651

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a Nevada corporation, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Please follow our company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Blaine Riley – br@intlmonetary.com
International Monetary
620 Newport Center Drive, #1100
Newport Beach, CA 92660
949.200.4601


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.
08:00aGlobal tech industries group, inc. clarifies warrant distribution
GL
04/15Update global tech industries group, inc. updates warrant distribution inform..
GL
04/14Global tech industries group, inc. updates warrant distribution information
GL
04/13GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.  : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement..
AQ
04/12GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.'s BEGINS WARRANT DISTRIBUTION MAILING
GL
04/10Global tech industries group, inc. signs letter of intent with alt 5 sigma, i..
GL
04/09Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Announces Agreement with Alt 5 Sigma, Inc...
GL
04/09GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES  : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL COND..
AQ
04/08Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Announces Update  Regarding Non-Fungible T..
GL
04/07Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. and Ron Cavalier Sign an Independent Contr..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,01  - -
Net income 2020 -2,78 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1,02 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -7,03x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 319 M 319 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 2 479 451 765x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David I. Reichman Chairman, CEO, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Kathy M. Griffin President & Director
Michael Valle Independent Director
Frank Benintendo Vice Chairman & Secretary
Donald Harold Gilbert Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.1,282.98%319
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED20.43%36 760
HALLIBURTON COMPANY9.47%18 385
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-3.60%15 403
NOV INC.-3.57%5 172
DIALOG GROUP-10.14%4 239
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ