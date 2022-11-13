Advanced search
    GTII   US37955R1077

GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.

(GTII)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-11-11 pm EST
3.490 USD   +1.16%
Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Announces First Steps in Pursuing Dual Listing on the Upstream Platform

11/13/2022 | 05:26pm EST
New York, NY, Nov. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GTII: OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII” or “The Company”), www.gtii-us.com, announced today that on November 12, 2022, at a special board of directors meeting, the directors of the Company authorized management to pursue a business relationship with Upstream, a global dual listing platform, up to and including the execution of a technology service agreement, a sponsor advisor agreement, as well as any other required documentation in furtherance of this goal, and report back to the board with a final recommendation.

About Upstream: Powered by Horizon's Ethereum-L2 matching engine technology, the platform enables users to trade NFTs, and invest in securities for IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & international equities, and celebrity ventures using the Upstream app. For more information, please visit https://upstream.exchange

David Reichman, Chairman & CEO, stated, “Management has been focused since early spring on finding a way to deliver a digital dividend to our loyal shareholder base. We believe this alliance could finally afford us the platform to do exactly that. This partnership could give GTII a broader reach and wider audience, and our shareholders the opportunity to trade on an exciting and dynamic exchange, as well as receive a digital dividend.”

About GTII: GTII is a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies. Visit GTII here https://gtii-us.com/.

Please follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.
511 Sixth Avenue, Suite 800
New York, NY 10011
Info@gtii-us.com


