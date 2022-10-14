Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTII   US37955R1077

GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.

(GTII)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-10-14 pm EDT
3.900 USD   -21.84%
10/14Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Updates its Website
GL
10/14Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
10/06Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Updates its Shareholders on Recent Market Activity
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll News

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Updates its Website

10/14/2022 | 07:55pm EDT
New York, NY, Oct. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GTII: OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, announced today that it has updated the corporate website so that the process of exercising shareholder Warrants is more simply explained.

The Company has urged shareholders that, if they want to exercise their warrants, they should go to the GTII corporate website, www.gtii-us.com, and follow the prompts to the Warrant exercise form. Once the form has been downloaded and filled in, the shareholder should email it to the Company’s transfer agent, Liberty Stock Transfer, Inc. (“Liberty”) at GTIIWarrants@libertystocktransfer.com Upon receipt of the filled in form, the shareholder will be contacted by Liberty in order to complete the process. If you have any questions, or need assistance, please contact GTIIWarrants@libertystocktransfer.com.

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.:

GTII is a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies. Visit GTII here https://gtii-us.com/.

Please follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII or at https://gtii-us.com/

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.
511 Sixth Avenue, Suite 800
New York, NY 10011
Info@gtii-us.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,02 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,06 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,25 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -57,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 007 M 1 007 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2 479x
EV / Sales 2021 15 386x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 73,2%
Chart GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David I. Reichman Chairman, CEO, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Kathy M. Griffin President & Director
Donald Harold Gilbert Independent Director
Frank Benintendo Vice Chairman & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.160.87%1 007
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED47.55%62 502
HALLIBURTON COMPANY30.30%28 215
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-0.75%24 161
NOV INC.38.30%7 361
TECHNIPFMC PLC67.06%4 472