  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTII   US37955R1077

GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.

(GTII)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  03:59 2022-11-17 pm EST
3.410 USD   -3.40%
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. announces Application for Listing on Blockchain-Powered Securities Exchange, Upstream

11/18/2022 | 08:24am EST
New York, NY, Nov. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that it has begun the application process to list its shares on Upstream, a trading app for digital securities and NFTs powered by Horizon Fintex (“Horizon”) and MERJ Exchange Limited (“MERJ”).

The proposed listing on Upstream is designed to provide the Company the opportunity to access an international, digital-first investor base that can trade using USDC digital currency along with credit, debit, PayPal, and USD, potentially unlocking liquidity and enhancing price discovery.

Commenting on the listing strategy, David Reichman, Chairman & CEO of GTII, said, "We are pursuing GTII's listing as part of a broader effort to bring value to our shareholders and create an entire new liquidity stream for the global community."

Approval to be listed on Upstream is subject to approval by MERJ. However, as an existing OTCQB company, GTII may be eligible for an expedited listing process

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII is a publicly traded company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies. Visit GTII here https://gtii-us.com/.

Pease follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII or at https://gtii-us.com/

About Upstream: a MERJ Exchange Market (MERJ Exchange), is a fully regulated global stock exchange for digital securities and NFTs. Powered by Horizon's Ethereum-L2 matching engine technology, the platform enables users to trade NFTs, and invest in securities for IPOs, crowdfunded companies, U.S. & international equities, and celebrity ventures using the Upstream app. For more information, please visit https://upstream.exchange.

Please follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.
511 Sixth Avenue, Suite 800
New York, NY 10011
Info@gtii-us.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,02 M - -
Net income 2021 -6,06 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2,25 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -57,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 885 M 885 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2 479x
EV / Sales 2021 15 386x
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
David I. Reichman Chairman, CEO, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Kathy M. Griffin President & Director
Donald Harold Gilbert Independent Director
Frank Benintendo Vice Chairman & Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.128.09%885
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED76.39%74 913
HALLIBURTON COMPANY65.50%34 025
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY23.98%29 874
NOV INC.70.70%9 027
TECHNIPFMC PLC109.29%5 531