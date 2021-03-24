Log in
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.

(GTII)
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.'S ISSUER COMPANY RELATED ACTION NOTIFCATION SUBMITTED TO FINRA

03/24/2021 | 12:20pm EDT
New York, New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (GTII: OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada Corporation, having previously disclosed the approval of a dividend in the form of a warrant to be offered to its shareholders of record as of April 1, 2021, submitted the related Issuer Company Related Action Notification to FINRA. 

GTII’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. David Reichman stated, “Our team worked tirelessly to put the plan into action by executing a Warrant Agreement that we believe gives our loyal shareholders an opportunity to take advantage of our rapid expansion, as we continue to execute our business plan”.

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII is a publicly traded company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Please follow our company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Blaine Riley – br@intlmonetary.com
International Monetary
620 Newport Center Drive, #1100
Newport Beach, CA 92660
949.200.4601

www.gtii-us.com
www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,43 M - -
Net Debt 2019 4,37 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -4,67x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 309 M 309 M -
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees 2
Free-Float 72,8%
Chart GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David I. Reichman Chairman, CEO, CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Kathy M. Griffin President & Director
Michael Valle Independent Director
Frank Benintendo Vice Chairman & Secretary
Donald Harold Gilbert Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.1,281.91%267
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED22.17%40 718
HALLIBURTON COMPANY10.11%21 301
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY4.03%17 655
NOV INC.-0.73%6 572
DIALOG GROUP BERHAD-8.41%4 457
