GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC.'S ISSUER COMPANY RELATED ACTION NOTIFCATION SUBMITTED TO FINRA

New York, New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ( GTII : OTCQB) Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (“ GTII ” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com , a Nevada Corporation, having previously disclosed the approval of a dividend in the form of a warrant to be offered to its shareholders of record as of April 1, 2021, submitted the related Issuer Company Related Action Notification to FINRA.



GTII’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. David Reichman stated, “Our team worked tirelessly to put the plan into action by executing a Warrant Agreement that we believe gives our loyal shareholders an opportunity to take advantage of our rapid expansion, as we continue to execute our business plan”.

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII is a publicly traded company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Please follow our company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Blaine Riley – br@intlmonetary.com

International Monetary

620 Newport Center Drive, #1100

Newport Beach, CA 92660

949.200.4601