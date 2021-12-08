Global Technology Acquisition I : Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing December 13, 2021 - Form 8-K

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Announces the Separate Trading of its Class A Ordinary Shares and Warrants Commencing December 13, 2021

NEW YORK-(BUSINESS WIRE) - Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ: GTACU) (the "Company") today announced that, commencing December 13, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company's upsized initial public offering of 20,000,000 units, which included 2,500,000 units issued upon the exercise of the underwriter's over-allotment option, may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A ordinary shares and redeemable warrants included in the units. No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on Nasdaq Global Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbols "GTAC" and "GTACW," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on Nasdaq under the symbol "GTACU." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained for free from the offices of Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at Citigroup, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 (tel: +1 800-831-9146) and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282-2198 (tel: +1 866 471 2526, fax: +1 212 902 9316, or email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com ).

Registration statements relating to the securities became effective on October 20, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities of the Company, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction

About Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I is a newly formed blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company intends to focus on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology and Software-as-a-service verticals within Europe, Latin America and the United States, where it believes its management team, board members and advisors have a competitive advantage based on their prior experiences and investments.

The Company is led by Fabrice Grinda (Executive Chairman), Arnau Porto (Chief Executive Officer) and Claudia Gast (Chief Financial Officer), who have significant experience in founding, operating and investing in successful technology companies. Fabrice Grinda is the co-founder of FJ Labs and among the world's leading marketplace entrepreneurs and investors with over 150 exits on over 600 angel investments. Prior to co-founding FJ Labs, Mr. Grinda was the co-founder and co-CEO of OLX, one of the largest online marketplaces worldwide. Arnau Porto is the founder and Chief Investment Officer of Greentrail Capital. Prior to Greentrail Capital, Mr. Porto co-founded Blueport Capital, a California-based investment partnership backed by the Robert Bass family office. Before that, he was an investment analyst at Viking Global in New York and he started his career as an institutional investor at Blackstone in London.

