Global UAV Technologies Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended April 30, 2024

June 19, 2024 at 06:13 pm EDT

Global UAV Technologies Ltd. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended April 30, 2024. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.029265 million compared to CAD 0.067775 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.06 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.02 compared to CAD 0.06 a year ago.

For the six months, net loss was CAD 0.055043 million compared to CAD 0.107616 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.05 compared to CAD 0.09 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.05 compared to CAD 0.09 a year ago.