  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Global Unichip Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3443   TW0003443008

GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP.

(3443)
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-02
860.00 TWD   -0.46%
02/02Global Unichip Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/02Global Unichip Corp. Proposes Dividend Distribution
CI
01/18GUC Delivers its First TSMC N3 Chip and First AI-Optimized N5 Design Using Cadence Digital Solutions
CI
Global Unichip : GUC Monthly Sales Report in January

02/06/2023 | 01:50am EST
GUC Monthly Sales Report in January Feb. 06, 2023 News Content:

Hsinchu, Taiwan, Feb 6, 2023 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Jan 2023 were NT2,087 million, decreased 33.1% month-over-month but increased 26.8% year-over-year.

GUC Sales Report

Disclaimer

Global Unichip Corp. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 06:49:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 23 519 M 786 M 786 M
Net income 2022 3 673 M 123 M 123 M
Net cash 2022 8 494 M 284 M 284 M
P/E ratio 2022 31,3x
Yield 2022 1,40%
Capitalization 115 B 3 852 M 3 852 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,54x
EV / Sales 2023 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 791
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP.
Duration : Period :
Global Unichip Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 860,00 TWD
Average target price 746,44 TWD
Spread / Average Target -13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sean Tai President, General Manager & Director
Pei Lun Chien Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Fan Cheng Tseng Chairman
Wen Cheng Liu Independent Director
Chien Wei Jen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP.34.17%3 852
MEDIATEK INC.20.16%39 949
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.23.43%18 015
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-3.22%15 991
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED6.52%9 977
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.38.44%7 959