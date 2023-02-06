Global Unichip : GUC Monthly Sales Report in January
GUC Monthly Sales Report in January
Feb. 06, 2023
News Content:
Hsinchu, Taiwan, Feb 6, 2023 - GUC (TAIEX: 3443) today announced its net sales for Jan 2023 were NT2,087 million, decreased 33.1% month-over-month but increased 26.8% year-over-year.
GUC Sales Report
Disclaimer
Global Unichip Corp. published this content on 06 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2023 06:49:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP.
Sales 2022
23 519 M
786 M
786 M
Net income 2022
3 673 M
123 M
123 M
Net cash 2022
8 494 M
284 M
284 M
P/E ratio 2022
31,3x
Yield 2022
1,40%
Capitalization
115 B
3 852 M
3 852 M
EV / Sales 2022
4,54x
EV / Sales 2023
3,66x
Nbr of Employees
791
Free-Float
62,0%
Chart GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends GLOBAL UNICHIP CORP.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
9
Last Close Price
860,00 TWD
Average target price
746,44 TWD
Spread / Average Target
-13,2%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.